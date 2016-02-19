Problems in Strength of Materials focuses on processes and methodologies involved in assessing the strength of materials. The book first discusses tension and compression. Statistically determinate and indeterminate systems; self weight; and calculation of flexible wires and cables are explained. The text also focuses on state of compound stress. Topics include uniaxial and plane states of stress; calculation of thin- and thick-walled vessels; and contact stresses. The shear and torsion of round bars is also considered. The text also takes a look at plane flexure. Calculation of composite beams; second moments of area of plane figures; construction of shear force and bending moment diagrams; and normal and shear stresses accompanying flexure are underscored. The text discusses the determination of deformations accompanying flexure and calculation of statically indeterminate systems. The book also describes combined loading, method of allowable loads, and dynamic and continuous loading. The text is highly recommended for readers interested in the processes and methodologies in determining the strength of materials.

Preface to The Second Edition

Preface to The Third Edition

Preface to The English Edition

Data Common to All Problems

Chapter 1. Tension and Compression

1. Statically Determinate Systems

2. Statically Indeterminate Systems

3. Self-Weight

4. Calculation of Flexible Wires and Cables

Chapter 2. State of Compound Stress

5. Uniaxial and Plane States of Stress

6. Three-Dimensional State of Stress

7. Calculation of Thin-Walled Vessels

8. Calculation of Thick-Walled Vessels

9. Contact Stresses

Chapter 3. Shear and Torsion

10. Shear

11. Torsion of Round Bars

12. Torsion of Bars with Non-Circular Cross-Section. Joints Working in Torsion

13. Helical Springs

Chapter 4. Plane Flexure

14. Construction of Shear Force and Bending Moment Diagrams

15. Second Moments of Area of Plane Figures

16. Normal Stresses Accompanying Flexure

17. Shear Stresses Accompanying Flexure

18. Complete Strength-Check For Beams

19. Calculation of Composite Beams

Chapter 5. Determination of Deformations AccompanyingFlexure, and Calculation of Statically Indeterminate Systems

20. Analytical Method of Determining Deformations

21. Graphical and Semi-Graphical Methods of Determining Deformations

22. Energy Methods of Determining Deformations

23. Beams of Variable Cross-Section

24. Calculation of Statically Indeterminate Systems

Chapter 6. Combined Loading

25. Unsymmetrical Flexure

26. Flexure Combined with Tension Or Compression

27. Combined Flexure and Torsion

28. General Case of Combined Loading

29. Curved Bars

30. Thin-Walled Bars

Chapter 7. Stability of Structural Elements

31. Stability of Rods In Compression

32. Combined Stability Calculations

Chapter 8. Method of Allowable Loads

33. Tension, Compression, and Torsion

34. Statically Determinate Beams

35. Statically Indeterminate Beams

Chapter 9. Dynamic and Continuous Loading

36. Inertia Forces

37. Oscillations, Resonance

38. Stresses and Deformations On Impact

39. Repeated Stresses

40. Creep

Appendix A. Rolled Steel Sections

Appendix B

1. Conversion Tables

2. Theories of Strength

3. Vereshchagin's Method

4. Torsion of Thin-Walled Open Sections

5. Mechanical Properties of Certain Steels and Cast Irons Mentioned in Problems

6. Notes On Tables and Diagrams. Taken From The Book Strength of Materials

