Problems in Strength of Materials
1st Edition
Description
Problems in Strength of Materials focuses on processes and methodologies involved in assessing the strength of materials. The book first discusses tension and compression. Statistically determinate and indeterminate systems; self weight; and calculation of flexible wires and cables are explained. The text also focuses on state of compound stress. Topics include uniaxial and plane states of stress; calculation of thin- and thick-walled vessels; and contact stresses. The shear and torsion of round bars is also considered. The text also takes a look at plane flexure. Calculation of composite beams; second moments of area of plane figures; construction of shear force and bending moment diagrams; and normal and shear stresses accompanying flexure are underscored. The text discusses the determination of deformations accompanying flexure and calculation of statically indeterminate systems. The book also describes combined loading, method of allowable loads, and dynamic and continuous loading. The text is highly recommended for readers interested in the processes and methodologies in determining the strength of materials.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface to The Second Edition
Preface to The Third Edition
Preface to The English Edition
Data Common to All Problems
Chapter 1. Tension and Compression
1. Statically Determinate Systems
2. Statically Indeterminate Systems
3. Self-Weight
4. Calculation of Flexible Wires and Cables
Chapter 2. State of Compound Stress
5. Uniaxial and Plane States of Stress
6. Three-Dimensional State of Stress
7. Calculation of Thin-Walled Vessels
8. Calculation of Thick-Walled Vessels
9. Contact Stresses
Chapter 3. Shear and Torsion
10. Shear
11. Torsion of Round Bars
12. Torsion of Bars with Non-Circular Cross-Section. Joints Working in Torsion
13. Helical Springs
Chapter 4. Plane Flexure
14. Construction of Shear Force and Bending Moment Diagrams
15. Second Moments of Area of Plane Figures
16. Normal Stresses Accompanying Flexure
17. Shear Stresses Accompanying Flexure
18. Complete Strength-Check For Beams
19. Calculation of Composite Beams
Chapter 5. Determination of Deformations AccompanyingFlexure, and Calculation of Statically Indeterminate Systems
20. Analytical Method of Determining Deformations
21. Graphical and Semi-Graphical Methods of Determining Deformations
22. Energy Methods of Determining Deformations
23. Beams of Variable Cross-Section
24. Calculation of Statically Indeterminate Systems
Chapter 6. Combined Loading
25. Unsymmetrical Flexure
26. Flexure Combined with Tension Or Compression
27. Combined Flexure and Torsion
28. General Case of Combined Loading
29. Curved Bars
30. Thin-Walled Bars
Chapter 7. Stability of Structural Elements
31. Stability of Rods In Compression
32. Combined Stability Calculations
Chapter 8. Method of Allowable Loads
33. Tension, Compression, and Torsion
34. Statically Determinate Beams
35. Statically Indeterminate Beams
Chapter 9. Dynamic and Continuous Loading
36. Inertia Forces
37. Oscillations, Resonance
38. Stresses and Deformations On Impact
39. Repeated Stresses
40. Creep
Appendix A. Rolled Steel Sections
Appendix B
1. Conversion Tables
2. Theories of Strength
3. Vereshchagin's Method
4. Torsion of Thin-Walled Open Sections
5. Mechanical Properties of Certain Steels and Cast Irons Mentioned in Problems
6. Notes On Tables and Diagrams. Taken From The Book Strength of Materials
