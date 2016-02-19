International Series in Natural Philosophy, Volume 30: Problems in Quantum Mechanics focuses on the processes, principles, reactions, and methodologies involved in quantum mechanics.

The publication first elaborates on the mathematical formalism of quantum mechanics, simple quantum systems, and mean values and uncertainty relations. Discussions focus on mean values of dynamical variables, uncertainty relations, eigenfunctions and the energy spectrum, motion in a central field, matrix representation of vectors and operators, Hubert spaces, and operators in Hilbert space. The text then takes a look at mean values and uncertainty relations, semi-classical approximation, and pictures and representations.

The book takes a look at orbital angular momentum and spin, systems of identical particles, and perturbation theory. Topics include variational method, stationary state perturbation theory, isotopic spin, second quantization, properties of angular momentum operators, and angular momentum and rotations of coordinate axes. The manuscript also ponders on functions used in quantum mechanics, relativistic quantum mechanics, and radiation theory.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in quantum mechanics.