Problems in Quantum Mechanics

1st Edition

Authors: F. Constantinescu E. Magyari
Editors: J.A. Spiers
eBook ISBN: 9781483292946
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Table of Contents

(partial) The mathematical formalism of quantum mechanics

Simple quantum systems

Mean values and uncertainty relations

The semiclassical approximation

Pictures and representations

Orbital angular momentum and spin

Systems of identical particles: Second Quantization

Perturbation theory

The variational method

Time-dependent perturbation: Radiation theory

Collision theory

Atoms and molecules

Relativistic quantum mechanics: Preliminary notions

The Klein-Gordon equation and the Dirac equation

Certain functions used in quantum mechanics

Description

International Series in Natural Philosophy, Volume 30: Problems in Quantum Mechanics focuses on the processes, principles, reactions, and methodologies involved in quantum mechanics.

The publication first elaborates on the mathematical formalism of quantum mechanics, simple quantum systems, and mean values and uncertainty relations. Discussions focus on mean values of dynamical variables, uncertainty relations, eigenfunctions and the energy spectrum, motion in a central field, matrix representation of vectors and operators, Hubert spaces, and operators in Hilbert space. The text then takes a look at mean values and uncertainty relations, semi-classical approximation, and pictures and representations.

The book takes a look at orbital angular momentum and spin, systems of identical particles, and perturbation theory. Topics include variational method, stationary state perturbation theory, isotopic spin, second quantization, properties of angular momentum operators, and angular momentum and rotations of coordinate axes. The manuscript also ponders on functions used in quantum mechanics, relativistic quantum mechanics, and radiation theory.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in quantum mechanics.

About the Authors

F. Constantinescu

University of Munich, FRG

E. Magyari

University of Craiova, Rumania

J.A. Spiers

