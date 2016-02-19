Problems in Optics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Table of principal physical constants. Inteference. Electromagnetic optics. Emmission and absorption. Birefringence. Diffraction. Refraction and dispersion. Quantum mechanics. Atomic and molecular spectra.
Description
This collection of problems and accompanying solutions provide the reader with a full introduction to physical optics. The subject coverage is fairly traditional, with chapters on interference and diffraction, and there is a general emphasis on spectroscopy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st October 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285368
Reviews
@qu: The translation from the original French is excellent and reads well...To sum up, this is an excellent book and I strongly recommend it.
Nature @source:
About the Editors
D. Ter Haar Editor
About the Authors
M. Rousseau Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rouen, France
J. P. Mathieu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Paris, France