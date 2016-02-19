Problems in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169804, 9781483285368

Problems in Optics

1st Edition

Authors: M. Rousseau J. P. Mathieu
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483285368
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st October 1973
(partial) Table of principal physical constants. Inteference. Electromagnetic optics. Emmission and absorption. Birefringence. Diffraction. Refraction and dispersion. Quantum mechanics. Atomic and molecular spectra.

This collection of problems and accompanying solutions provide the reader with a full introduction to physical optics. The subject coverage is fairly traditional, with chapters on interference and diffraction, and there is a general emphasis on spectroscopy.

@qu: The translation from the original French is excellent and reads well...To sum up, this is an excellent book and I strongly recommend it.

Nature @source:

M. Rousseau Author

University of Rouen, France

J. P. Mathieu Author

University of Paris, France

D. Ter Haar Editor

