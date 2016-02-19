Problems in Mechanical Technology
1st Edition
Problems in Mechanical Technology covers the subject of mechanical technology in the first year of the Higher National Certificate Course in Engineering. It contains 13 chapters that deal with topics such as stress and strain; shearing forces and bending moments; combined bending and direct stress; deflection of beams due to bending; strain energy; and relative velocity. Also discussed are the dynamics of a rigid body; free vibrations; flow of liquids; and thermodynamic systems. A wide selection of fully-worked examples is provided along with unworked problems with answers through which the student may work in his own time.
Although intended for Higher National Certificate students, the book will also be of value in the early years of a Higher National Diploma Course and for those studying for the Part I Examination of the Council of Engineering Institutions. Equally it will be suitable for the new Higher Certificate and Higher Diploma courses to be introduced by the Technical Education Council.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Stress and Strain
The Elastic Constants
Simple Analysis of Plane Stress
Mohr's Stress Circle
2. Shearing Forces and Bending Moments in Beams with Complex Load Systems
3. Combined Bending and Direct Stress
4. Deflection of Beams due to Bending
Slope and Deflection of Loaded Cantilevers and Simply Supported Beams Using (A) Moment-Area Method and (B) Analytical Method
5. Strain Energy in Tension, Compression, Torsion, and Bending
6. Belt Drives, Bearings, and Clutches
7. Relative Velocity: Velocity Diagrams for Mechanisms
8. Dynamics of a Rigid Body
Linear and Angular Motion
Dynamics for Connected Bodies Including Geared Systems
Motion of Vehicles
9. Balancing of Rotating Masses: (A) in One Plane and (B) in Different Planes
10. Free Vibrations
Simple and Compound Pendulum
Trifilar Suspension
Longitudinal, Transverse, and Torsional Vibration
11. Flow of Liquids
Total Energy
Bernoulli's Equation and Equation of Continuity
Viscosity
Flow through Pipes
Thrust of a Jet on Fixed and Moving Surfaces
12. Thermodynamic Systems
First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics
Equation of Continuity
13. Thermodynamic Behavior of Real Fluids
Vapors and Perfect Gases
Index
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141671