Problems in Mechanical Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780435714413, 9781483141671

Problems in Mechanical Technology

1st Edition

Authors: J. Cresswell
eBook ISBN: 9781483141671
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 224
Description

Problems in Mechanical Technology covers the subject of mechanical technology in the first year of the Higher National Certificate Course in Engineering. It contains 13 chapters that deal with topics such as stress and strain; shearing forces and bending moments; combined bending and direct stress; deflection of beams due to bending; strain energy; and relative velocity. Also discussed are the dynamics of a rigid body; free vibrations; flow of liquids; and thermodynamic systems. A wide selection of fully-worked examples is provided along with unworked problems with answers through which the student may work in his own time.
Although intended for Higher National Certificate students, the book will also be of value in the early years of a Higher National Diploma Course and for those studying for the Part I Examination of the Council of Engineering Institutions. Equally it will be suitable for the new Higher Certificate and Higher Diploma courses to be introduced by the Technical Education Council.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Stress and Strain

The Elastic Constants

Simple Analysis of Plane Stress

Mohr's Stress Circle

2. Shearing Forces and Bending Moments in Beams with Complex Load Systems

3. Combined Bending and Direct Stress

4. Deflection of Beams due to Bending

Slope and Deflection of Loaded Cantilevers and Simply Supported Beams Using (A) Moment-Area Method and (B) Analytical Method

5. Strain Energy in Tension, Compression, Torsion, and Bending

6. Belt Drives, Bearings, and Clutches

7. Relative Velocity: Velocity Diagrams for Mechanisms

8. Dynamics of a Rigid Body

Linear and Angular Motion

Dynamics for Connected Bodies Including Geared Systems

Motion of Vehicles

9. Balancing of Rotating Masses: (A) in One Plane and (B) in Different Planes

10. Free Vibrations

Simple and Compound Pendulum

Trifilar Suspension

Longitudinal, Transverse, and Torsional Vibration

11. Flow of Liquids

Total Energy

Bernoulli's Equation and Equation of Continuity

Viscosity

Flow through Pipes

Thrust of a Jet on Fixed and Moving Surfaces

12. Thermodynamic Systems

First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics

Equation of Continuity

13. Thermodynamic Behavior of Real Fluids

Vapors and Perfect Gases

Index


