Problems in Mechanical Technology covers the subject of mechanical technology in the first year of the Higher National Certificate Course in Engineering. It contains 13 chapters that deal with topics such as stress and strain; shearing forces and bending moments; combined bending and direct stress; deflection of beams due to bending; strain energy; and relative velocity. Also discussed are the dynamics of a rigid body; free vibrations; flow of liquids; and thermodynamic systems. A wide selection of fully-worked examples is provided along with unworked problems with answers through which the student may work in his own time.

Although intended for Higher National Certificate students, the book will also be of value in the early years of a Higher National Diploma Course and for those studying for the Part I Examination of the Council of Engineering Institutions. Equally it will be suitable for the new Higher Certificate and Higher Diploma courses to be introduced by the Technical Education Council.