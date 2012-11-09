Problem Solving Therapy in the Clinical Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123984555, 9780123984685

Problem Solving Therapy in the Clinical Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Mehmet Eskin
eBook ISBN: 9780123984685
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123984555
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th November 2012
Page Count: 278
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
44.99
38.24
49.95
42.46
69.94
59.45
64.95
55.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
49.95
42.46
64.95
55.21
69.94
59.45
39.99
33.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Evidence based or empirically supported psychotherapies are becoming more and more important in the mental health fields as the users and financers of psychotherapies want to choose those methods whose effectiveness are empirically shown. Cognitive-behavioral psychotherapies are shown to have empirical support in the treatment of a wide range of psychological/psychiatric problems. As a cognitive-behavioral mode of action, Problem Solving Therapy has been shown to be an effective psychotherapy approach in the treatment and/or rehabilitation of persons with depression, anxiety, suicide, schizophrenia, personality disorders, marital problems, cancer, diabetes-mellitus etc.

Mental health problems cause personal suffering and constitue a burden to the national health systems. Scientific evidence show that effective problem solving skills are an important source of resiliency and individuals with psychological problems exhibit a deficiency in effective problem solving skills. Problem solving therapy approach to the treatment and/or rehabilitation of emotional problems assumes that teaching effective problem solving skills in a therapeutic relationship increases resiliency and alleviates psychological problems.The book, in the first chapters, gives information on problem solving and the role of problem-solving in the etiology and the treatment of different forms of mental health problems. In the later chapters, it concentrates on psychotherapy, assessment and procedures of problem solving therapy. At the end it provides a case study.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive appreciation of problem solving therapy
  • Contains empirical evidence and applied focus for problem solving therapy which provides a scientific base and best practices
  • Highlights the problem solving difficulties of persons with specific disorders

Readership

Professionals, academicians, graduate students/residents from a number of professions. Psychologists, psychiatrists, family physicians, mental health/psychiatric nurses, social workers and counselors

Table of Contents

Dedication

Introduction

1. Definition and Concepts

Introduction

What Is PST?

What Is a Problem?

What Is a Solution?

What Is Problem Solving?

The Difference Between Finding a Solution and Applying It

Conclusion

2. Resilience, Coping, and Problem Solving

Introduction

Resilience

Coping

Problem Solving

Conclusion

3. Components of Problem Solving

Introduction

Cognitive Components of Problem Solving

Metacognitive Components of Problem Solving

Motivational Components of Problem Solving

Conclusion

4. Theoretical Approaches to Problem Solving

Introduction

Theoretical Approaches to Problem Solving

Social Problem-Solving Process Model

Problem-Solving Treatment Model Used in Primary Care

Information-Processing Model of Problem Solving

Conclusion

5. Problem-Solving and Psychological Problems

Introduction

Problem Solving and Depression

Problem Solving and Suicide

Problem Solving and Anxiety Disorders

Problem Solving and Schizophrenia

Problem Solving and Personality Disorders

Problem Solving and Aggression

Problem Solving and Psychological Problems Secondary to Medical Conditions

Conclusion

6. Efficacy of Problem-Solving Therapy in Treating Mental Health Problems

Introduction

Efficacy of PST for Depression

Efficacy of PST for Suicide

Efficacy of PST for Anxiety Disorders

Efficacy of PST for Schizophrenia

Efficacy of PST for Personality Disorders

Efficacy of PST for Aggression

Efficacy of PST for Psychological Problems Secondary to Medical Conditions

Conclusion

7. The Practice of Problem-Solving Therapy and the Applied Patient Groups

Introduction

The Way PST Is Practiced

Patient Groups Receiving PST

Conclusion

8. Psychotherapy: Principles, Skills, Characteristics, Difficulties, and Change Processes

Introduction

Basic Principles and Skills in Psychotherapy

Characteristics of an Effective Psychotherapist

Difficulties Faced by Beginning Therapists

Processes of Change in Psychotherapy

Conclusion

9. Assessment in Problem-Solving Therapy

Introduction

Assessment with Clinical Interview

Assessment with Self-Report Instruments

Conclusion

10. Processes and Sessions of Problem-Solving Therapy

Introduction

Structuring the PST Session

Sessions of PST

Conclusion and Suggestions

11. An Example of a PST Application

Case History and Formulation

Session I: Assessment and Providing Rationale

Session II: Problem-Orientation Training

Session III: Defining Problems

Session IV: Goal Setting

Session V: Generating Solution Alternatives

Session VI: Choosing the Appropriate Solution Alternative

Session VII: Solution Implementation

Session VIII: Solution Implementation

Session IX: Assessing the Implementation

References

Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780123984685
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123984555

About the Author

Mehmet Eskin

Affiliations and Expertise

Adnan Menderes University,Department of Psychiatry, Turkey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.