Problem Solving Therapy in the Clinical Practice
1st Edition
Description
Evidence based or empirically supported psychotherapies are becoming more and more important in the mental health fields as the users and financers of psychotherapies want to choose those methods whose effectiveness are empirically shown. Cognitive-behavioral psychotherapies are shown to have empirical support in the treatment of a wide range of psychological/psychiatric problems. As a cognitive-behavioral mode of action, Problem Solving Therapy has been shown to be an effective psychotherapy approach in the treatment and/or rehabilitation of persons with depression, anxiety, suicide, schizophrenia, personality disorders, marital problems, cancer, diabetes-mellitus etc.
Mental health problems cause personal suffering and constitue a burden to the national health systems. Scientific evidence show that effective problem solving skills are an important source of resiliency and individuals with psychological problems exhibit a deficiency in effective problem solving skills. Problem solving therapy approach to the treatment and/or rehabilitation of emotional problems assumes that teaching effective problem solving skills in a therapeutic relationship increases resiliency and alleviates psychological problems.The book, in the first chapters, gives information on problem solving and the role of problem-solving in the etiology and the treatment of different forms of mental health problems. In the later chapters, it concentrates on psychotherapy, assessment and procedures of problem solving therapy. At the end it provides a case study.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive appreciation of problem solving therapy
- Contains empirical evidence and applied focus for problem solving therapy which provides a scientific base and best practices
- Highlights the problem solving difficulties of persons with specific disorders
Readership
Professionals, academicians, graduate students/residents from a number of professions. Psychologists, psychiatrists, family physicians, mental health/psychiatric nurses, social workers and counselors
Table of Contents
Dedication
Introduction
1. Definition and Concepts
Introduction
What Is PST?
What Is a Problem?
What Is a Solution?
What Is Problem Solving?
The Difference Between Finding a Solution and Applying It
Conclusion
2. Resilience, Coping, and Problem Solving
Introduction
Resilience
Coping
Problem Solving
Conclusion
3. Components of Problem Solving
Introduction
Cognitive Components of Problem Solving
Metacognitive Components of Problem Solving
Motivational Components of Problem Solving
Conclusion
4. Theoretical Approaches to Problem Solving
Introduction
Theoretical Approaches to Problem Solving
Social Problem-Solving Process Model
Problem-Solving Treatment Model Used in Primary Care
Information-Processing Model of Problem Solving
Conclusion
5. Problem-Solving and Psychological Problems
Introduction
Problem Solving and Depression
Problem Solving and Suicide
Problem Solving and Anxiety Disorders
Problem Solving and Schizophrenia
Problem Solving and Personality Disorders
Problem Solving and Aggression
Problem Solving and Psychological Problems Secondary to Medical Conditions
Conclusion
6. Efficacy of Problem-Solving Therapy in Treating Mental Health Problems
Introduction
Efficacy of PST for Depression
Efficacy of PST for Suicide
Efficacy of PST for Anxiety Disorders
Efficacy of PST for Schizophrenia
Efficacy of PST for Personality Disorders
Efficacy of PST for Aggression
Efficacy of PST for Psychological Problems Secondary to Medical Conditions
Conclusion
7. The Practice of Problem-Solving Therapy and the Applied Patient Groups
Introduction
The Way PST Is Practiced
Patient Groups Receiving PST
Conclusion
8. Psychotherapy: Principles, Skills, Characteristics, Difficulties, and Change Processes
Introduction
Basic Principles and Skills in Psychotherapy
Characteristics of an Effective Psychotherapist
Difficulties Faced by Beginning Therapists
Processes of Change in Psychotherapy
Conclusion
9. Assessment in Problem-Solving Therapy
Introduction
Assessment with Clinical Interview
Assessment with Self-Report Instruments
Conclusion
10. Processes and Sessions of Problem-Solving Therapy
Introduction
Structuring the PST Session
Sessions of PST
Conclusion and Suggestions
11. An Example of a PST Application
Case History and Formulation
Session I: Assessment and Providing Rationale
Session II: Problem-Orientation Training
Session III: Defining Problems
Session IV: Goal Setting
Session V: Generating Solution Alternatives
Session VI: Choosing the Appropriate Solution Alternative
Session VII: Solution Implementation
Session VIII: Solution Implementation
Session IX: Assessing the Implementation
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 9th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123984685
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123984555
About the Author
Mehmet Eskin
Affiliations and Expertise
Adnan Menderes University,Department of Psychiatry, Turkey