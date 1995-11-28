Problem Solving: Methods, Programming and Future Concepts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444822260, 9780080544830

Problem Solving: Methods, Programming and Future Concepts, Volume 12

1st Edition

Authors: O.V. German D.V. Ofitserov
eBook ISBN: 9780080544830
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 28th November 1995
Page Count: 421
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter Headings Problem Classification Introduction to the Solving Methods. 1. Elements of Problem Solving Theory: Application of Cutting Strategies. 2. Solving Discrete Optimization Problems on The Basis of &PSgr;-Transformed Method. 3. Weak Methods and Heuristic Reasoning. 4. Logic-Based Problem-Solvers: Approaches and New Methods. 5. Programming Concepts in Problem Solving. 6. Future Concepts: Some Philosophical Issues. References. Glossary. Index.

Description

Problem solving is the very area of articifical intelligence AI which, probably, will never result in a complete set of formalized theories, in a pragmatic philosphy, or in a "universal" applied discipline. Studying questions concerning this area, encompasses different concepts, models and theories.

This volume of the series looks at classifying problems, interpreting them, and the methods of solving them. The final chapter covers future concepts such as universal problem solving approach restoration, weak methods becoming strong, the role of formal logic in future developments, human factors and other paradigms.

Different groups of readers such as mathematicians, specialists in computer sciences, and programmers will find this title of interest. Post-graduates and the students specializing in AI and applied mathematics will also find the work useful.

Details

No. of pages:
421
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1995
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080544830

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

O.V. German Author

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of Informatics and Radio Electronics, Minsk, Republic of Belarus

D.V. Ofitserov Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Catholic University of America, Washington, DC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.