Problem Solving in Chest Imaging
1st Edition
Optimize diagnostic accuracy with Problem Solving in Chest Imaging, a new volume in the Problem Solving in Radiology series. This concise title offers quick, authoritative guidance from experienced radiologists who focus on the problematic conditions you’re likely to see—and how to reach an accurate diagnosis in an efficient manner.
Section 1 Anatomy
1. Lungs and Pleura
2. Mediastinum, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm
3. Heart and Great Vessels
4. Step By Step Analysis of Cardiac Chambers in CT
Section 2 Imaging Techniques
5. Radiographic Techniques
6. Pulmonary CT
7. Cardiovascular CT
8. Pulmonary, Mediastinal, Vascular and Chest Wall MRI
9. Cardiac MRI
10. Angiography and Intervention
11. Cardiac Radionuclide Imaging
12. Thoracic Nuclear Imaging
Section 3 Imaging Approach
13. Introduction to Terminology
14. Differential Diagnosis Based on Imaging Findings
Section 4 Entities By Pathologic Category
15. Congenital and Developmental Diseases Of The Lungs, Airways and Chest Wall
16. Pulmonary Infections
17. Neoplasms of the Lung and Airways
18. Smoking-Related Lung Diseases
19. Idiopathic Interstitial Lung Diseases
20. Occupational and Inhalational Lung Diseases
21. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
22. Eosinophilic Lung Disease
23. Collagen Vascular Disease and Vasculitis
24. Cystic Lung Disease
25. Radiation, Medication, and Illicit Drug Related Lung Disease
26. Diffuse Lung Disease with Calcification and Lipid
27. Pulmonary Vascular Diseases
28. Congenital Heart and Great Vessel Disease
29. Acquired Disease of the Aorta
30. Ischemic Cardiac Disease
31. Cardiomyopathies and Myocarditis
32. Cardiac and Vascular Neoplasms
Section 5 Entities by Anatomic Region
33. Chest Wall and Diaphragm
34. Mediastinum
35. Pleura
36. Trachea and Bronchi
37. Cardiac Valves
38. Pericardium
Section 6 Special Situations
39. Intensive Care Imaging
40. Acute Chest Pain
41. Lung and Heart Transplantation
42. Interventions
43. Trauma
- 722
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 1st March 2019
- Elsevier
- 9780323314060
- 9780323295352
- 9780323041324
Subba Digumarthy
Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Suhny Abbara
Chief, Cardiothoracic Imaging Division; Professor, Department of Radiology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA
Jonathan Chung
Section Chief, Thoracic Radiology, Associate Professor, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA