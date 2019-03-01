Problem Solving in Chest Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323041324, 9780323314060

Problem Solving in Chest Imaging

1st Edition

Authors: Subba Digumarthy Suhny Abbara Jonathan Chung
eBook ISBN: 9780323314060
eBook ISBN: 9780323295352
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323041324
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2019
Page Count: 722
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Optimize diagnostic accuracy with Problem Solving in Chest Imaging, a new volume in the Problem Solving in Radiology series. This concise title offers quick, authoritative guidance from experienced radiologists who focus on the problematic conditions you’re likely to see—and how to reach an accurate diagnosis in an efficient manner.

Table of Contents

Digumarthy Problem Solving in Chest Imaging

　

　

Section 1 Anatomy

1. Lungs and Pleura

2. Mediastinum, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm

3. Heart and Great Vessels

4. Step By Step Analysis of Cardiac Chambers in CT

Section 2 Imaging Techniques

5. Radiographic Techniques

6. Pulmonary CT

7. Cardiovascular CT

8. Pulmonary, Mediastinal, Vascular and Chest Wall MRI

9. Cardiac MRI

10. Angiography and Intervention

11. Cardiac Radionuclide Imaging

12. Thoracic Nuclear Imaging

Section 3 Imaging Approach

13. Introduction to Terminology

14. Differential Diagnosis Based on Imaging Findings

Section 4 Entities By Pathologic Category

15. Congenital and Developmental Diseases Of The Lungs, Airways and Chest Wall

　　Matthew Gilman

16. Pulmonary Infections

17. Neoplasms of the Lung and Airways

18. Smoking-Related Lung Diseases

19. Idiopathic Interstitial Lung Diseases

20. Occupational and Inhalational Lung Diseases

21. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

22. Eosinophilic Lung Disease

23. Collagen Vascular Disease and Vasculitis

24. Cystic Lung Disease

25. Radiation, Medication, and Illicit Drug Related Lung Disease

26. Diffuse Lung Disease with Calcification and Lipid

27. Pulmonary Vascular Diseases

28. Congenital Heart and Great Vessel Disease

29. Acquired Disease of the Aorta

30. Ischemic Cardiac Disease

31. Cardiomyopathies and Myocarditis

32. Cardiac and Vascular Neoplasms

Section 5 Entities by Anatomic Region

33. Chest Wall and Diaphragm

34. Mediastinum

35. Pleura

36. Trachea and Bronchi

37. Cardiac Valves

38. Pericardium

Section 6 Special Situations

39. Intensive Care Imaging

40. Acute Chest Pain

41. Lung and Heart Transplantation

42. Interventions

43. Trauma

Details

No. of pages:
722
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323314060
eBook ISBN:
9780323295352
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323041324

About the Author

Subba Digumarthy

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Suhny Abbara

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Cardiothoracic Imaging Division; Professor, Department of Radiology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA

Jonathan Chung

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Thoracic Radiology, Associate Professor, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.