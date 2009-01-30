Problem-Based Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416042174, 9781455705351

Problem-Based Physiology

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Carroll
eBook ISBN: 9781455705351
eBook ISBN: 9780323313889
Paperback ISBN: 9781416042174
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th January 2009
Page Count: 304
Description

A fully problem-based, integrated physiology text, this new resource uses clinical case studies to promote interactive learning and to build a foundation of knowledge for clinical practice. Each case presents an unknown clinical disorder and examines differential diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes as well as relevant physiologic principles for a well-rounded review. Approximately 150 illustrations (most in full color) reinforce learning of the written material, while a practice test of USMLE-style questions—with explanations—aids in USMLE Steps 1 and 2 preparation.

Key Features

  • Features a problem-based approach to promote interactive learning and to build a foundation of knowledge for the USMLE Steps 1 and 2 as well as for clinical practice.
  • Presents a summary of physiologic principles related to each unknown clinical disorder, along with differential diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes for a well-rounded review.
  • Includes nearly 150 illustrations, most in full color, that reinforce learning of the written material.

Details

About the Author

Robert Carroll

Affiliations and Expertise

East Carolina University, Brody School of Medicine, Physiology Department, Greenville, NC

