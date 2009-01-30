Problem-Based Physiology
Authors: Robert Carroll
A fully problem-based, integrated physiology text, this new resource uses clinical case studies to promote interactive learning and to build a foundation of knowledge for clinical practice. Each case presents an unknown clinical disorder and examines differential diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes as well as relevant physiologic principles for a well-rounded review. Approximately 150 illustrations (most in full color) reinforce learning of the written material, while a practice test of USMLE-style questions—with explanations—aids in USMLE Steps 1 and 2 preparation.
- Features a problem-based approach to promote interactive learning and to build a foundation of knowledge for the USMLE Steps 1 and 2 as well as for clinical practice.
- Presents a summary of physiologic principles related to each unknown clinical disorder, along with differential diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes for a well-rounded review.
- Includes nearly 150 illustrations, most in full color, that reinforce learning of the written material.
Robert Carroll
East Carolina University, Brody School of Medicine, Physiology Department, Greenville, NC
