Problem-Based Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721606309, 9781455705337

Problem-Based Microbiology

1st Edition

Authors: Swapan Nath Sanjay Revankar
eBook ISBN: 9781455705337
eBook ISBN: 9780323278911
Paperback ISBN: 9780721606309
eBook ISBN: 9780323314862
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2005
Page Count: 548
Description

This concise, problem-based textbook covers 91 of the most common infectious diseases, using case studies to promote interactive learning and to build a foundation of knowledge for clinical practice. It presents an overview of how infectious diseases affect a particular organ system. Then, it provides clinical case scenarios, differential diagnosis tables, and succinct explanations of the infectious process, with treatment options and outcomes. Crisp, full-color images and USMLE-style practice questions round out the text.

Key Features

  • Presents a detailed clinical case study for each infectious disease covered, including treatment and outcomes.
  • Integrates basic and clinical sciences.
  • Covers the most common infectious diseases, including bioterrorism agents and emerging infectious diseases.
  • Promotes active learning by presenting the case study as an unknown, and then providing differential diagnosis tables and rationales.
  • Features over 350 full-color illustrations and images of clinical disease to reinforce written material.
  • Highlights key symptoms, microbiology, epidemiology, and pathogenesis for rapid review.
  • Provides summary tables of important diseases caused by the infecting organism.
  • Includes practice questions to help prepare for the USMLE step 1 and 2 exams.

About the Author

Swapan Nath

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer and Course Director of Medical Microbiology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Sanjay Revankar

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX

