Problem-Based Microbiology
1st Edition
Description
This concise, problem-based textbook covers 91 of the most common infectious diseases, using case studies to promote interactive learning and to build a foundation of knowledge for clinical practice. It presents an overview of how infectious diseases affect a particular organ system. Then, it provides clinical case scenarios, differential diagnosis tables, and succinct explanations of the infectious process, with treatment options and outcomes. Crisp, full-color images and USMLE-style practice questions round out the text.
Key Features
- Presents a detailed clinical case study for each infectious disease covered, including treatment and outcomes.
- Integrates basic and clinical sciences.
- Covers the most common infectious diseases, including bioterrorism agents and emerging infectious diseases.
- Promotes active learning by presenting the case study as an unknown, and then providing differential diagnosis tables and rationales.
- Features over 350 full-color illustrations and images of clinical disease to reinforce written material.
- Highlights key symptoms, microbiology, epidemiology, and pathogenesis for rapid review.
- Provides summary tables of important diseases caused by the infecting organism.
- Includes practice questions to help prepare for the USMLE step 1 and 2 exams.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 1st December 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455705337
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278911
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721606309
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314862
About the Author
Swapan Nath
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Course Director of Medical Microbiology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX
Sanjay Revankar
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX