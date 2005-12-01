Problem-Based Microbiology

This concise, problem-based textbook covers 91 of the most common infectious diseases, using case studies to promote interactive learning and to build a foundation of knowledge for clinical practice. It presents an overview of how infectious diseases affect a particular organ system. Then, it provides clinical case scenarios, differential diagnosis tables, and succinct explanations of the infectious process, with treatment options and outcomes. Crisp, full-color images and USMLE-style practice questions round out the text.