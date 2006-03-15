Problem-Based Immunology

IMMUNIZATION



Background



• Rationale for immunization

• General principles of immunization

• Broad classes of vaccines

• Role of adjuvants

• Vaccine efficacy and safety

• Vaccine strategies in development

• Novel vaccine applications



Cases



1. Deliberate natural immunization (Leishmania)

2. Immunization in the bioterrorist era; small pox (or anthrax)

3. Immunization in the elderly (influenza)

4. Passive immunization: tetanus toxoid

5. Novel approaches for HIV vaccines

6. Polio vaccines- Salk versus Sabin

7. Cancer vaccine



HYPERSENSITIVITY



Background



• General principles

• Gell and Coombs classifications

• Sensitization and effector phases of Types I-IV hypersensitivity reactions



Cases



8. Anaphylaxis

9. Asthma

10. Transfusion reaction

11. Hemolytic disease of the newborn

12. Serum sickness

13. Farmer’s lung

14. Tuberculosis

15. Poison Ivy dermatitis



AUTOIMMUNITY



Background



• General principles of tolerance induction

• Current evidence/hypothesis for loss of tolerance

• Evidence supporting a role for genetics in autoimmune disorders

• Immunopathology associated with autoreactive antibodies

• Immunopathology associated with T cell mediated damage



Cases



16. Rheumatoid arthritis

17. Systemic lupus erythematosus

18. Graves’ disease

19. Wegener’s granulomatosis

20. Insulin dependent diabetes mellitus

21. Myasthenia gravis

22. Multiple sclerosis

23. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis



IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISORDERS



Background



• General principles of primary and secondary immunodeficiency disorders

• Dysfunctions that lead to primary immunodeficiency disorders affecting (a) T cells and B cells combined, (b) T cells, (c) B cells, (d) Complement, (e) phagocytes

• Conditions that lead to secondary immunodeficiencies



Cases



24. Severe combined immunodeficiency disorder

25. DiGeorge’s syndrome

26. Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis

27. Bruton’s agammaglobuliniemia (hypogammaglobulinemia)

28. Selective IgA deficiency

29. Hyper IgM syndrome

30. Chromic granulomatous disease

31. Hereditary neurotic angioedema

32. C3 complement deficiency or (C8 complement deficiency)

33. Leukocyte adhesion defect

34. Acquired immunodeficiency disorder

35. Alcoholism and secondary immunodeficiency



TUMOR IMMUNOLOGY



Background



• General principles of tumor immunology

• Tumor specific antigens

• Tumor associated antigens

• Immunosurveillance mechanisms for eliminating tumors

• Evasion of immunosurveillance

• Novel therapies



Cases



36. Choriocarcinoma (HCG )

37. Colonic carcinoma (CEA)

38. Melanoma

39. Multiple myeloma

40. Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia

41. Hodgkin’s lymphoma

42. Liver (or testicular) tumor (AFP)



TRANSPLANTATION



Background



• General Features

• Surgical and ischemia/reperfusion damage

• Role of activated tissue macrophages and activated vascular endothelial cells

• Adaptive immunity in graft rejection

• Tissue matching

• Non specific Immunosuppression

• Specific Immunosuppression



Cases



43. Intestinal transplant

44. Pancreas transplant

45. Kidney transplant

46. Bone marrow transplant

47. Heart (or Liver) transplant