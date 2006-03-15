Problem-Based Immunology
It's one thing to understand the basic science of immunology. It's another thing to know how that science applies to the realities of patient care. This new resource uses skillfully presented clinical case studies to efficiently demonstrate the practical relevance of immunology knowledge in diagnosing a wide range of challenging conditions. It offers as an ideal way to review the fundamental principles of immunology ... and see them translated into real-world diagnosis and management!
- Covers each major area of the field - immunization, hypersensitivity, autoimmunity, immunodeficiency disorders, tumor immunology, and transplantation.
- Provides a concise overview of the basic concepts in each area, followed by 6-10 succinct and well-organized case studies that illustrate the associated clinical applications.
- Begins each case study with an initial case presentation, complete with full-color clinical photographs, allowing you to put your diagnostic reasoning skills to the test - followed by a list of the key clinical features involved in the case · a one-paragraph discussion of each differential diagnostic possibility · and a summary of the correct diagnosis and treatment approach
IMMUNIZATION
Background
• Rationale for immunization
• General principles of immunization
• Broad classes of vaccines
• Role of adjuvants
• Vaccine efficacy and safety
• Vaccine strategies in development
• Novel vaccine applications
Cases
1. Deliberate natural immunization (Leishmania)
2. Immunization in the bioterrorist era; small pox (or anthrax)
3. Immunization in the elderly (influenza)
4. Passive immunization: tetanus toxoid
5. Novel approaches for HIV vaccines
6. Polio vaccines- Salk versus Sabin
7. Cancer vaccine
HYPERSENSITIVITY
Background
• General principles
• Gell and Coombs classifications
• Sensitization and effector phases of Types I-IV hypersensitivity reactions
Cases
8. Anaphylaxis
9. Asthma
10. Transfusion reaction
11. Hemolytic disease of the newborn
12. Serum sickness
13. Farmer’s lung
14. Tuberculosis
15. Poison Ivy dermatitis
AUTOIMMUNITY
Background
• General principles of tolerance induction
• Current evidence/hypothesis for loss of tolerance
• Evidence supporting a role for genetics in autoimmune disorders
• Immunopathology associated with autoreactive antibodies
• Immunopathology associated with T cell mediated damage
Cases
16. Rheumatoid arthritis
17. Systemic lupus erythematosus
18. Graves’ disease
19. Wegener’s granulomatosis
20. Insulin dependent diabetes mellitus
21. Myasthenia gravis
22. Multiple sclerosis
23. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis
IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISORDERS
Background
• General principles of primary and secondary immunodeficiency disorders
• Dysfunctions that lead to primary immunodeficiency disorders affecting (a) T cells and B cells combined, (b) T cells, (c) B cells, (d) Complement, (e) phagocytes
• Conditions that lead to secondary immunodeficiencies
Cases
24. Severe combined immunodeficiency disorder
25. DiGeorge’s syndrome
26. Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis
27. Bruton’s agammaglobuliniemia (hypogammaglobulinemia)
28. Selective IgA deficiency
29. Hyper IgM syndrome
30. Chromic granulomatous disease
31. Hereditary neurotic angioedema
32. C3 complement deficiency or (C8 complement deficiency)
33. Leukocyte adhesion defect
34. Acquired immunodeficiency disorder
35. Alcoholism and secondary immunodeficiency
TUMOR IMMUNOLOGY
Background
• General principles of tumor immunology
• Tumor specific antigens
• Tumor associated antigens
• Immunosurveillance mechanisms for eliminating tumors
• Evasion of immunosurveillance
• Novel therapies
Cases
36. Choriocarcinoma (HCG )
37. Colonic carcinoma (CEA)
38. Melanoma
39. Multiple myeloma
40. Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia
41. Hodgkin’s lymphoma
42. Liver (or testicular) tumor (AFP)
TRANSPLANTATION
Background
• General Features
• Surgical and ischemia/reperfusion damage
• Role of activated tissue macrophages and activated vascular endothelial cells
• Adaptive immunity in graft rejection
• Tissue matching
• Non specific Immunosuppression
• Specific Immunosuppression
Cases
43. Intestinal transplant
44. Pancreas transplant
45. Kidney transplant
46. Bone marrow transplant
47. Heart (or Liver) transplant
Reginald Gorczynski
Professor, Department of Surgery and Immunology, University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine, Toronto, Ontario
Jacqueline Stanley
Course Director and Professor of Immunology, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, St. George's University School of Medicine, St. George's, Grenada, West Indies