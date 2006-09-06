Problem-Based Feline Medicine

This focused resource covers all medical conditions that affect cats. Using a unique problem-based approach, it provides essential information for assessing presenting symptoms, reaching a differential diagnosis, and selecting the appropriate course of treatment for feline patients. A consistent format makes it easy to find information related to key signs and possible causative factors (graded to indicate how common each is), diagnosis, differential diagnosis (including tests where appropriate), treatment, prognosis, and prevention (where applicable) for each clinical condition.