Problem-Based Feline Medicine - 1st Edition

Problem-Based Feline Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: Jacquie Rand
eBook ISBN: 9780702032714
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702024887
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 6th September 2006
Page Count: 1488
Description

This focused resource covers all medical conditions that affect cats. Using a unique problem-based approach, it provides essential information for assessing presenting symptoms, reaching a differential diagnosis, and selecting the appropriate course of treatment for feline patients. A consistent format makes it easy to find information related to key signs and possible causative factors (graded to indicate how common each is), diagnosis, differential diagnosis (including tests where appropriate), treatment, prognosis, and prevention (where applicable) for each clinical condition.

Key Features

  • Unique problem-based approach discusses how to make a problem-based diagnosis.
  • Concise, logical format makes this resource ideal for quick reference in the clinical setting.
  • Covers every condition likely to be encountered in cats worldwide.
  • Features a strong international contributor list of feline experts from North America, UK, Europe, and Australia
  • A comprehensive drug formulary lists all drug treatments available for cats.
  • A separate chapter on drugs in cats lists the problems veterinarians might encounter due to differences in feline metabolism.

Table of Contents

  1. How to make a problem-based diagnosis

    Upper Respiratory Tract

    2. The cat with acute sneezing or nasal discharge
    3. The cat with chronic nasal discharge
    4. The cat with stridor

    Lower Respiratory Tract

    5. The dyspneic or tachypneic cat
    6. The cat with hydrothorax
    7. The coughing cat
    8. The cyanotic cat

    Cardiac

    9. The cat with abnormal heart sounds
    10. The cat with tachycardia, bradycardia ot an irregular rhythm
    11. The cat with and enlarged heart

    Urinary Tract

    12. The cat straining to urinate
    13. The incontinent cat
    14. The cat with discoloured urine
    15. The cat with inappropriate urination
    16. The cat with polyuria or polydipsia

    Acute Illness

    17. The cat with acute depression, anorexia or dehydration

    Weight Loss or Chronic Illness

    18. The cat with weight loss or chronic illness
    19. The thin, inappetent cat

    Miscellaneous Problems

    20. The pyrexic cat
    21. The cat with enlarged lymph nodes
    22. The yellow cat or cat with increased liver enzymes
    23. The cat with abdominal distension or abdominal fluid
    24. The bleeding cat

    Abnormal Laboratory Data

    25. The anaemic cat
    26. The polycythemic cat
    27. The cat with electrolyte or acid-base problems
    28. The cat with hyperlipidemia

    Gastrointestinal Tract

    29. The salivating cat
    30. The cat with bad breath or oral lesions
    31. The regurgitating cat
    32. The cat with acute vomiting
    33. The cat with chronic vomiting
    34. The cat with acute diarrhea
    35. The cat with chronic small bowel diarrhea
    36. The cat with chronic large bowel diarrhea
    37. The constipated or straining cat

    Neurology

    38. The cat with seizures, circling and/or changed behaviour
    39. The cat with stupor or coma
    40. The cat with a head tilt or nystagmus
    41. The cat with a tremor or twitching
    42. The cat with anisicoria or abnormally dilated or constricted pupils
    43. The cat with ventroflexion of the neck

    Abnormal Gait

    44. The weak and ataxic cat or paralysed cat
    45. The hypermetric and ataxic cat without weakness
    46. The cat with generalised weakness
    47. The lame cat

    Behavioural Problems

    48. The aggressive cat
    49. The cat with anxiety-related behaviour problems

    Skin Problems

    50. The cat with miliary dermatitis or pruritis
    51. The cat with alopecia
    52. The cat with skin lumps or bumps
    53. The cat with non-healig lesions
    54. The cat with paw or pad problems

    Reproductive and Neonatal

    55. The fading kitten / neonate
    56. The infertile Queen
    57. The cat with vaginal discharge

    Eye

    58. The blind cat or cat with retinal lesions
    59. The cat with a red globe
    60. The cat with ocular discharge or changed conjunctival appearance
    61. The cat with abnormalities confined to the cornea
    62. The cat with a cloudy eye
    63. The cat with an abnormal pupil size or pupil response
    64. The cat with changed iris appearance
    65. The cat with abnormal globe position or size
    66. The cat with changed eyelid appearance
    67. The cat with an abnormal third eyelid

    Drugs

    68. Special considerations related to drug use in cats
    69. Drug formulary

About the Editor

Jacquie Rand

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Queensland School of Veterinary Science, St Lucia, Australia

