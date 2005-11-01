Problem-Based Anatomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416024170, 9781455705344

Problem-Based Anatomy

1st Edition

Authors: Craig Canby
eBook ISBN: 9781455705344
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2005
Page Count: 336
Description

This new text features a compilation of clinical cases that use a problem-based approach to illustrate the clinical significance of the subdisciplines of anatomy. Seven separate sections present anatomy in a regional format. Each section contains several clinical cases that walk you through various patients' presentation, history and physical examination information, laboratory and diagnostic test results, diagnosis, and treatment. A series of related questions and accompanying answers follow each clinical scenario, probing your understanding of the clinical issues relevant to that body region.

Key Features

  • Features more than 80 clinical scenarios that promote interactive learning and build a foundation of knowledge for clinical practice.
  • Presents information in seven sections to correspond with a regional approach to anatomy: head and neck, back, thorax, pelvis and perineum, upper extremity, and lower extremity.
  • Covers the subdisciplines of anatomy including anatomic pathology · cell biology · embryology · gross anatomy · histology · neuroanatomy · and radiologic anatomy.
  • Includes references to Gray's Anatomy for Students, and follows a parallel organization, making it easy to use both books together.


Table of Contents

Section I: Back
Section II: Thorax
Section III:  Abdomen
Section IV: Pelvis and Perineum
Section V: Lower Limb
Section VI: Upper Limb
Section VII: Head and Neck
Section VIII: Multiple Choice Questions


Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455705344

About the Author

Craig Canby

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anatomy, Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center, Dea Moines, IA

