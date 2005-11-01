Problem-Based Anatomy
1st Edition
Description
This new text features a compilation of clinical cases that use a problem-based approach to illustrate the clinical significance of the subdisciplines of anatomy. Seven separate sections present anatomy in a regional format. Each section contains several clinical cases that walk you through various patients' presentation, history and physical examination information, laboratory and diagnostic test results, diagnosis, and treatment. A series of related questions and accompanying answers follow each clinical scenario, probing your understanding of the clinical issues relevant to that body region.
Key Features
- Features more than 80 clinical scenarios that promote interactive learning and build a foundation of knowledge for clinical practice.
- Presents information in seven sections to correspond with a regional approach to anatomy: head and neck, back, thorax, pelvis and perineum, upper extremity, and lower extremity.
- Covers the subdisciplines of anatomy including anatomic pathology · cell biology · embryology · gross anatomy · histology · neuroanatomy · and radiologic anatomy.
- Includes references to Gray's Anatomy for Students, and follows a parallel organization, making it easy to use both books together.
Table of Contents
Section I: Back
Section II: Thorax
Section III: Abdomen
Section IV: Pelvis and Perineum
Section V: Lower Limb
Section VI: Upper Limb
Section VII: Head and Neck
Section VIII: Multiple Choice Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 1st November 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455705344
About the Author
Craig Canby
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anatomy, Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center, Dea Moines, IA