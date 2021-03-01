Probiotics and Prebiotics in Foods
1st Edition
Challenges, Innovations, and Advances
Description
Probiotic and Prebiotics in Foods: Challenges, Innovations, and Advances reviews recent advances, innovations, and challenges in probiotics/prebiotics in food and beverages. The book presents up-to-date, novel and extensive information regarding recent research and applications in probiotics and prebiotics in food. Sections address probiotics, prebiotics, paraprobiotics and postbiotics, probiotics, prebiotics and bucal health, probiotics, prebiotics and obesity, probiotics, prebiotics and sleep quality, in vitro and in vivo assays for selection of probiotics, probiotics and mycotoxins, edible films added to probiotic and prebiotics, predictive microbiology applied to development of probiotic foods, non-bovine milk products as probiotic and prebiotic foods, emerging technologies, and much more.
Written for food scientists, nutritionists, health professionals, food product developers, microbiologists, those working in food safety, and graduate students and researchers working in academia, this book is a welcomed resource on the topics discussed.
Key Features
- Includes coverage of both dairy and non-dairy probiotics, prebiotics and symbiotic food products
- Discusses the efficacy of food substrate in probiotic and prebiotic delivery
- Presents predictive microbiology models
Readership
Food scientists, nutritionists, health professionals, food product developers, microbiologists, those working in food safety, and graduate students and researchers working in academia
Table of Contents
- Probiotics, Prebiotics, Paraprobiotics and Postbiotics
2. Probiotics and prebiotics in foods and supplements
3. Probiotics for decreasing Mycotoxins levels in foods
4. Edible films added of Probiotic and Prebiotics
5. Predictive microbiology applied to development of Probiotic Foods
6. No-bovine milk products as probiotic and prebiotic foods
7. Kefir and Kombucha: The new probiotic food carrier
8. Probiotic and Prebiotic Whey Dairy Beverages
9. Emerging technologies applied to probiotic and prebiotic dairy foods
10. Ohmic Technologies for probiotics
11. Trade aspects of probiotic products
12. Probiotics and biogenic amines
13. Sensory and Consumer science for Probiotic and Prebiotics Foods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196625
About the Authors
Adriano Gomes da Cruz
Adriano Gomes da Cruz is professor of Federal Institute of Rio de Janeiro within the departament of food. Dr. Cruz’s research focuses on the development of dairy science and technology, with emphasis in probiotic and prebiotic dairy foods development as well as probiotic technology and food quality, microbiology, and safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Federal Institute of Rio de Janeiro (IFRJ), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Senaka Ranadheera
Senaka Ranadheera is an academic at the University of Melbourne, Australia. Dr. Ranadheera is completing research on probiotic technology and food quality, microbiology, and safety and completed his PhD on probiotic applications in dairy foods in 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, University of Melbourne, Australia
Filomena Nazzaro
Filomena Nazzaro is senior scientist at the Institute of Food Science, of CNR (CNR-ISA) in Avellino, Italy, where she is also head of the Laboratory of Food Safety and Biotechnology. Dr. Nazzaro’s research is divided among biochemical and biological characterization of vegetables, the study of probiotics and prebiotics, with the application of technologies, such as microencapsulation, to formulate new functional foods. In addition, she studies the antimicrobial activity and quorum quenching by polyphenols/dairy peptides.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, The Institute of Food Science of CNR (CNR-ISA), Avellino, Italy
Amir Mortazavian
Amir Mortazavian is Professor of Dairy Science and Technology in Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences where he researchers the development of probiotics and prebiotics dairy foods, with the application of technologies, such as microencapsulation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dairy Science and Technology, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran
Ratings and Reviews
