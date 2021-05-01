Probiotic Beverages
1st Edition
Description
Probiotic Beverages is an essential reference guide to traditional, emerging and unique probiotic beverage products throughout different regions of the world. The book includes in-depth knowledge by local authors on indigenous and commercially produced probiotic beverages and related products. Examining current advancements in probiotic beverages and consumer health relationships, with a focus on large-scale beverage technology, sections cover starter cultures, regulatory challenges, genetic engineering, quality and safety. From practical issues of developing probiotic beverages, to the marketing of these drinks to the consumer, the full product lifecycle of a probiotic beverage is discussed.
Key Features
- Describes probiotic beverages of different geographical locations, market status and scope
- Discusses the potential of probiotic beverages in preventing disease
- Covers controversial regulatory matters (labeling claims, GMO-free) and sustainability
- Includes dairy, nondairy, cereal and fruit beverages
Readership
Research, scientists, food technologists, beverage technologists, R&D, Gov. and Academia
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Overview
2. Probiotic Beverages in India: History and Current Developments
3. Probiotic Beverages in Japan (some history and current developments)
4. Probiotic Beverages in China
5. Fermented Foods and Probiotic Beverages in Korea
6. Probiotic beverages in Thailand (health attributes and future trends)
7. Probiotic beverages: health benefits and current trends in the Middle East
8. Current trends and opportunities of plant-based non-alcoholic probiotic beverages: A European and African perspective
9. The Americas and Probiotic Beverages
10. Probiotics: Emerging Functional Ingredients for Healthy Aging and Age-related Diseases.
11. TRP channels at Gut: Effect of prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics on Gut-Brain axis
12. Application of Genomics, Transcriptomics and Proteomics in Probiotic Research
13. Starter cultures for probiotic beverages: A comparative study of traditional and modern approaches
14. Kefir, Kombucha and Sour beers
15. Probiotic Lactobacillus Strains for Enhanced Health Benefits (Genetic Engineering and Microencapsulation)
16. Packaging for probiotic beverages (including thermal)
17. Microbial safety issues related to probiotic beverages and the organisms used in their manufacture
18. Quality Control of Probiotic Beverages and Organisms
19. Legalities, Intellectual Property, Ethical Concerns and Regulatory Aspects in Probiotics
20. Marketing probiotic beverages
21. Thoughts on the future of probiotic beverages
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185889
About the Editors
Inge Russell
Inge Russell is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Institute of Brewing, a Visiting Professor at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland, a Professor at the Alltech Brewing and Distilling Academy and a Fellow of the Institute of Brewing. She has over 40 years of research experience in the brewing and distilling industry. She has served as President of both the American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC) and the Master Brewers Association of the Americas (MBAA). She holds a PhD and DSc from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland. She has authored over 150 papers in the area of yeast biotechnology and is a co-founder and co-editor of the journal “Critical Reviews in Biotechnology”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, UK
Sandeep Panda
Sandeep Kumar Panda is an assistant professor in the School of Biotechnology, KIIT University, India. He holds an MSc in applied microbiology and a PhD in microbiology from Utkal University in India. He completed his postdoctoral studies as a Global Excellence Stature Fellow at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa. His main research focus is on the development of probiotic functional foods by fermentation.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biotechnology, KIIT University, India
Julie Kellershohn
Julie Kellershohn is an assistant professor at Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada. She holds an honors BSc from Queen’s University, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a PhD from Harper Adams University. Her research focuses on food and beverage consumer behavior and the development and marketing of novel beverages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada
