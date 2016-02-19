Probability, Statistics, and Queueing Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120510504, 9781483266596

Probability, Statistics, and Queueing Theory

1st Edition

With Computer Science Applications

Authors: Arnold O. Allen
Editors: Werner Rheinboldt
eBook ISBN: 9781483266596
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 408
Description

Probability, Statistics, and Queueing Theory: With Computer Science Applications focuses on the use of statistics and queueing theory for the design and analysis of data communication systems, emphasizing how the theorems and theory can be used to solve practical computer science problems. This book is divided into three parts. The first part discusses the basic concept of probability, probability distributions commonly used in applied probability, and important concept of a stochastic process. Part II covers the discipline of queueing theory, while Part III deals with statistical inference. This publication is designed as a junior-senior level textbook on applied probability and statistics with computer science applications, but is also a self-study book for practicing computer science (data processing) professionals.

Details

About the Author

Arnold O. Allen

About the Editor

Werner Rheinboldt

