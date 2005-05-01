Probability in Petroleum and Environmental Engineering
1st Edition
Authors: George Chilingar Leonid F. Khilyuk Herman H. Reike
eBook ISBN: 9780127999708
Hardcover ISBN: 9780976511304
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st May 2005
Page Count: 275
Description
Written by three of the world’s most renowned petroleum and environmental engineers, Probability in Petroleum and Environmental Engineering is the first book to offer the practicing engineer and engineering student new cutting-edge techniques for prediction and forecasting in petroleum engineering and environmental management. The authors combine a rigorous, yet easy-to-understand, approach to probability and how it is applied to petroleum and environmental engineering to solve multiple problems that engineers or geologists face every day.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Publishing Company 2005
- Published:
- 1st May 2005
- Imprint:
- Gulf Publishing Company
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999708
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780976511304
About the Author
George Chilingar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Petroleum Engineering University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif (U.S.A.)
Leonid F. Khilyuk
Herman H. Reike
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.