Probability in Petroleum and Environmental Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780976511304, 9780127999708

Probability in Petroleum and Environmental Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: George Chilingar Leonid F. Khilyuk Herman H. Reike
eBook ISBN: 9780127999708
Hardcover ISBN: 9780976511304
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st May 2005
Page Count: 275
Description

Written by three of the world’s most renowned petroleum and environmental engineers, Probability in Petroleum and Environmental Engineering is the first book to offer the practicing engineer and engineering student new cutting-edge techniques for prediction and forecasting in petroleum engineering and environmental management. The authors combine a rigorous, yet easy-to-understand, approach to probability and how it is applied to petroleum and environmental engineering to solve multiple problems that engineers or geologists face every day.

About the Author

George Chilingar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Petroleum Engineering University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif (U.S.A.)

Leonid F. Khilyuk

Herman H. Reike

