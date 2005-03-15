Probability and Random Variables
1st Edition
Description
This undergraduate text distils the wisdom of an experienced teacher and yields, to the mutual advantage of students and their instructors, a sound and stimulating introduction to probability theory. The accent is on its essential role in statistical theory and practice, built on the use of illustrative examples and the solution of problems from typical examination papers. Mathematically-friendly for first and second year undergraduate students, the book is also a reference source for workers in a wide range of disciplines who are aware that even the simpler aspects of probability theory are not simple.
Key Features
- Provides a sound and stimulating introduction to probability theory
- Places emphasis on the role of probability theory in statistical theory and practice, built on the use of illustrative examples and the solution of problems from typical examination papers
Readership
First and second year undergraduate students
Table of Contents
Probability; Conditional probability and independence; Random variables; Continuous distributions; Distribution function; Functions of random variables; Bivariate distributions; Expectation of a random variable; Variance of a random variable; Moment generating functions; Moments of bivariate distributions; Probability generating functions; Sums of random variables; Unbiased estimators; Sampling finite populations; Generating random variables.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 15th March 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099471
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781904275190
About the Author
G P Beaumont
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Holloway College, University of London, UK