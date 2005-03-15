Probability and Random Variables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275190, 9780857099471

Probability and Random Variables

1st Edition

Authors: G P Beaumont
eBook ISBN: 9780857099471
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275190
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th March 2005
Page Count: 344
Description

This undergraduate text distils the wisdom of an experienced teacher and yields, to the mutual advantage of students and their instructors, a sound and stimulating introduction to probability theory. The accent is on its essential role in statistical theory and practice, built on the use of illustrative examples and the solution of problems from typical examination papers. Mathematically-friendly for first and second year undergraduate students, the book is also a reference source for workers in a wide range of disciplines who are aware that even the simpler aspects of probability theory are not simple.

Key Features

  • Provides a sound and stimulating introduction to probability theory
  • Places emphasis on the role of probability theory in statistical theory and practice, built on the use of illustrative examples and the solution of problems from typical examination papers

Readership

First and second year undergraduate students

Table of Contents

Probability; Conditional probability and independence; Random variables; Continuous distributions; Distribution function; Functions of random variables; Bivariate distributions; Expectation of a random variable; Variance of a random variable; Moment generating functions; Moments of bivariate distributions; Probability generating functions; Sums of random variables; Unbiased estimators; Sampling finite populations; Generating random variables.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099471
Paperback ISBN:
9781904275190

About the Author

G P Beaumont

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Holloway College, University of London, UK

Ratings and Reviews

