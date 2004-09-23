Probability and Random Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121726515, 9780080470429

Probability and Random Processes

1st Edition

With Applications to Signal Processing and Communications

Authors: Scott Miller Scott Miller Donald Childers
ISBN: 9780121726515
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300266
eBook ISBN: 9780080470429
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd September 2004
Page Count: 552
Description

Probability and Random Processes provides a clear presentation of foundational concepts with specific applications to signal processing and communications, clearly the two areas of most interest to students and instructors in this course.

It includes unique chapters on narrowband random processes and simulation techniques. It also includes applications in digital communications, information theory, coding theory, image processing, speech analysis, synthesis and recognition, and other fields. The appendices provide a refresher in such areas as linear algebra, set theory, random variables, and more. Exceptional exposition and numerous worked out problems make the book extremely readable and accessible.

It is meant for practicing engineers as well as graduate students.

Key Features

  • Exceptional exposition and numerous worked out problems make the book extremely readable and accessible
  • The authors connect the applications discussed in class to the textbook
  • The new edition contains more real world signal processing and communications applications
  • Includes an entire chapter devoted to simulation techniques

Readership

Graduate-level courses in the topic with secondary interest to professionals.

Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Introduction
  2. Introduction to Probability Theory
  3. Random Variables, Distributions and Density Functions
  4. Operations on a Single Random Variable
  5. Pairs of Random Variables
  6. Multiple Random Variables
  7. Random Sequences and Series
  8. Random Processes
  9. Markov Processes
  10. Power Spectral Density
  11. Random Processes in Linear Systems
  12. Simulation Techniques Appendix A Appendix B Appendix C Appendix D Appendix E Appendix F

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121726515
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300266
eBook ISBN:
9780080470429

About the Author

Scott Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A & M University

Scott Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A & M University

Donald Childers

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Gainesville

Reviews

"...primarily focused toward undergraduate students in areas of electrical and computer engineering...the book is very well written and wasy to read and follow." --Ali Esmaili, in TECHNOMETRICS, VOL. 47, 2005

"...very well written...I think this is a highly valuable textbook that is very recommendable for students, researchers as well as practitioners interested in signal processing and communications." --Stefan Reh, Carnegie Mellon University

"...it is well written, providing the intended readership with tools and methods to study and solve problems concerning random signals and systems." --Evelyn Buckwar, Zentralblatt MATH Berlin

