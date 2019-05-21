Probability and Mechanics of Ship Collision and Grounding
1st Edition
Description
Probability and Mechanics of Ship Collision and Grounding provides simplified analytical procedures for ship collision and grounding assessments, including probabilistic methods, an estimation of the energy released during collisions, and a prediction of the extent of damage on involved structures. An additional chapter is dedicated to current finite element analysis techniques that are used for estimating structural damage during ship collisions. The book encapsulates reliable and fast analysis methods for collision and grounding assessment, presenting tactics that have been extensively validated with experimental and numerical results. In addition, all described analysis methods include realistic calculation examples to provide confidence in their use.
Key Features
- Provides mathematical expressions for the determination of probability of ship grounding events, ship to ship collisions and ship collisions against fixed and floating offshore installations, i.e., offshore wind parks and bridges over navigational channels
- Provides analytical solutions to calculate the energy released for crushing in ship collision scenarios and loading on ship bottoms in grounding events
- Reviews damage theorems and materials modellings and presents simplified analytical methods to determine the structural damage of ship and offshore structures in ship collisions and grounding
- Provides calculation examples for each analysis method
Readership
Professionals and researchers in the industry dealing with design and analysis of ships and offshore structures and bridges. A text book for postgraduate courses orientated towards the design and analysis of ship and offshore structures
Table of Contents
- Probability of Ship Collision
2. External Dynamics of Ship Collision
3. Internal Mechanics of Ship Collision
4. Damaged Material Volume Method
5. Collision Damage Assessment by Finite Element Method
Details
- No. of pages:
- 387
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 21st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150221
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128150238
About the Author
Shengming Zhang
Shengming Zhang is currently a Principal Specialist at Lloyd’s Register (UK), Marine Technology Department where he joined in 1999 after obtained a PhD in ship structures on ship collision analysis from Technical University of Denmark. Prior to this, he received a MSc on structural dynamics from China Ship Scientific Research Centre in 1988 and obtained a BSc on solid mechanics and mathematics at Lanzhou University, China in 1985. His primary research fields and interests are on developments of ship rules and design assessment procedures for ship collision and grounding, fatigue design assessment, buckling and ultimate strength assessment. He was a Member of Fatigue & Fracture Committee (2009-2012) and Ultimate Strength Committee (2006-2009 and 2012-2015) of International Ship and Offshore Structure Congress (ISSC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Lloyd’s Register, Southampton, UK
Preben Terndrup Pedersen
Preben Terndrup Pedersen was a Professor in marine structures at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) from 1973 to 2010 and Head of Mechanical Engineering Faculty from 1992 to 2007. He has a PhD in solid mechanics from DTU, and has received a Dr. Honoris Causa from NTNU, Norway. He is a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. His main fields of research interest are: load on and response of ships and offshore structures, ship collisions and grounding, risk analyses related to maritime activities and major bridges. Presently he is a Professor emeritus at DTU. He was Chairman of ISSC (1985-1988), Member of Committee Collisions and Grounding of ISSC (2003-2006).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Marine Structures, Technical University of Denmark
Richard Villavicencio
Richard Villavicencio graduated in 2001 from the Austral University of Chile with a Naval Architecture degree. After working six years for MARCO Group - Shipyard Division he enrolled in the PhD program in Marine Structures at Instituto Superior Técnico, Technical University of Lisbon, investigating the response of ship structural components to impact loading. He is currently a Senior Specialist at Lloyd’s Register working on design assessment of ship structures and components and conducting research in the fields of ship collisions and impact loads. He was a Member of the Technical Committee Fatigue and Fracture of ISSC (2015-2018). As of 2016, he is a Member of the Scientific Committee of the International Conference on Collision and Grounding of Ships and Offshore Structures (ICCGS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Lloyd’s Register, Marine and Offshore, UK