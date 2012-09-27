Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Optimum Nuclear Power Plant Life Management (PLiM)

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Preface

Part One: Probabilistic methods for predicting the reliability of equipment

Chapter 1: Terminology, concepts and definitions

1.1 Terminology, abbreviations, symbols

Abbreviations

Symbols

1.2 Basic terms and formulas of reliability theory, probability theory and mathematical statistics

1.3 Safety of nuclear power stations. Active and passive safety features

1.4 Strength reliability and its connection with nuclear safety and service life of NPP

1.5 Ageing of equipment and pipelines. Ageing considered and not considered in design

1.6 Quantitative characteristics of reliability and their implications for safety analysis and optimisation of operating costs

1.7 Formal-statistical and physico-statistical approaches to predicting the reliability of technical systems

Chapter 2: Formal-Statistical methods

2.1 The simplest model

2.2 Markov processes

2.3 The Monte Carlo method

2.4 Risk theory

2.5 Accounting for ageing in formal mathematical models

Chapter 3: Physico-statistical approach: Procedures using the defect-free model of structural material

3.1 Probability of failure under random static loading. The method proposed by Rzhanitsyn

3.2 Probability of failure under cyclic loading causing fatigue of constructional materials

Chapter 4: Physico-statistical approach taking defects into account and using binomial distribution

4.1 Key elements of the behaviour of structures with crack-type defects

4.2 Methods of determining failure probability using a binomial distribution

Chapter 5: Physico-statistical models based on the residual defectiveness of structural materials

5.1 Regularities of the formation, detection and omission of defects during non-destructive testing

Study of detection of defects at the given constant conditions of inspection

Comparison of different inspection methods

Investigation of inspection methods to enhance their effectiveness

Investigation of the influence of the ‘human factor’ on test results

5.2 Residual defects as the most important characteristic of the state of the structure. Methods of determination

5.3 Probabilistic methods for assessing strength and service life taking into account residual defectiveness in structural elements

Part Two: Practical application of probabilistic methods for strength reliability

Chapter 6: Probabilistic analysis of safety: Increasing the reliability and safety of nuclear power plant components

6.1 Probabilistic safety analysis model taking into account the initiating event ‘a large break loss-of-coolant accident’

6.2 Taking into account in PSA models the first level of ageing effects of systems and equipment in nuclear power plant

6.3 Method of bringing the product to the desired level of quality, reliability and safety security

6.4 Improving the safety of main circulation pipelines of nuclear power plant with first-generation VVER-440 reactors

Chapter 7: Optimisation of non-destructive testing

7.1 General

7.2 Overview of approaches to optimising ISI, based on information about risks: Semiquantitative approach

7.3 Optimisation of the risk-based oriented in-service inspection at the Ignalinsk nuclear power plant111

7.4 Quantitative approach to optimisation of ISI

Chapter 8: Optimisation of hydraulic tests, technical certification and planned-preventative maintenance

8.1 Method for determination of the optimum pressure of hydraulic stress tests to ensure reliability and operational safety

8.2 Optimisation of the frequency of hydraulic tests

8.3 Optimisation of the technical inspection and scheduled preventive maintenance

Chapter 9: Using probabilistic methods for solving the problem of ensuring leak tightness of heat exchanger tubes of nuclear power plant steam generators

9.1 Ensuring the leak tightness of tubes of vertical and horizontal steam generators

9.2 Application of the Monte Carlo method to the problem of ensuring the integrity of HETs of VSG

9.3 Application of a probabilistic method based on two-parameter distribution

9.4 Application of the generalised method of probabilistic analysis and systematic methodology for analyzing and ensuring integrity of steam generator heat exchanger tubes in nuclear power plants with VVER-1000 and VVER-440 reactors

9.5 Guidance Document RD E0-0552-2004 ‘Guidelines on the application of system methodology to ensure the integrity of steam generator heat exchanger tubes of NPP with VVER-440 and VVER-1000 reactors’

9.6 Conclusions

Appendix 1

Appendix 2: Application of the Markov model for forecasting reliability of PWR pipelines

Appendix 3: Russian Scientific Research Institute of Operation of Nuclear Power Plants (VNIIAES)

References

Index