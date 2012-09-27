Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Optimum Nuclear Power Plant Life Management (PLiM)
1st Edition
Theory and Application of Reliability Analysis Methods for Major Power Plant Components
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One: Probabilistic methods for predicting the reliability of equipment
Chapter 1: Terminology, concepts and definitions
1.1 Terminology, abbreviations, symbols
Abbreviations
Symbols
1.2 Basic terms and formulas of reliability theory, probability theory and mathematical statistics
1.3 Safety of nuclear power stations. Active and passive safety features
1.4 Strength reliability and its connection with nuclear safety and service life of NPP
1.5 Ageing of equipment and pipelines. Ageing considered and not considered in design
1.6 Quantitative characteristics of reliability and their implications for safety analysis and optimisation of operating costs
1.7 Formal-statistical and physico-statistical approaches to predicting the reliability of technical systems
Chapter 2: Formal-Statistical methods
2.1 The simplest model
2.2 Markov processes
2.3 The Monte Carlo method
2.4 Risk theory
2.5 Accounting for ageing in formal mathematical models
Chapter 3: Physico-statistical approach: Procedures using the defect-free model of structural material
3.1 Probability of failure under random static loading. The method proposed by Rzhanitsyn
3.2 Probability of failure under cyclic loading causing fatigue of constructional materials
Chapter 4: Physico-statistical approach taking defects into account and using binomial distribution
4.1 Key elements of the behaviour of structures with crack-type defects
4.2 Methods of determining failure probability using a binomial distribution
Chapter 5: Physico-statistical models based on the residual defectiveness of structural materials
5.1 Regularities of the formation, detection and omission of defects during non-destructive testing
Study of detection of defects at the given constant conditions of inspection
Comparison of different inspection methods
Investigation of inspection methods to enhance their effectiveness
Investigation of the influence of the ‘human factor’ on test results
5.2 Residual defects as the most important characteristic of the state of the structure. Methods of determination
5.3 Probabilistic methods for assessing strength and service life taking into account residual defectiveness in structural elements
Part Two: Practical application of probabilistic methods for strength reliability
Chapter 6: Probabilistic analysis of safety: Increasing the reliability and safety of nuclear power plant components
6.1 Probabilistic safety analysis model taking into account the initiating event ‘a large break loss-of-coolant accident’
6.2 Taking into account in PSA models the first level of ageing effects of systems and equipment in nuclear power plant
6.3 Method of bringing the product to the desired level of quality, reliability and safety security
6.4 Improving the safety of main circulation pipelines of nuclear power plant with first-generation VVER-440 reactors
Chapter 7: Optimisation of non-destructive testing
7.1 General
7.2 Overview of approaches to optimising ISI, based on information about risks: Semiquantitative approach
7.3 Optimisation of the risk-based oriented in-service inspection at the Ignalinsk nuclear power plant111
7.4 Quantitative approach to optimisation of ISI
Chapter 8: Optimisation of hydraulic tests, technical certification and planned-preventative maintenance
8.1 Method for determination of the optimum pressure of hydraulic stress tests to ensure reliability and operational safety
8.2 Optimisation of the frequency of hydraulic tests
8.3 Optimisation of the technical inspection and scheduled preventive maintenance
Chapter 9: Using probabilistic methods for solving the problem of ensuring leak tightness of heat exchanger tubes of nuclear power plant steam generators
9.1 Ensuring the leak tightness of tubes of vertical and horizontal steam generators
9.2 Application of the Monte Carlo method to the problem of ensuring the integrity of HETs of VSG
9.3 Application of a probabilistic method based on two-parameter distribution
9.4 Application of the generalised method of probabilistic analysis and systematic methodology for analyzing and ensuring integrity of steam generator heat exchanger tubes in nuclear power plants with VVER-1000 and VVER-440 reactors
9.5 Guidance Document RD E0-0552-2004 ‘Guidelines on the application of system methodology to ensure the integrity of steam generator heat exchanger tubes of NPP with VVER-440 and VVER-1000 reactors’
9.6 Conclusions
Appendix 1
Appendix 2: Application of the Markov model for forecasting reliability of PWR pipelines
Appendix 3: Russian Scientific Research Institute of Operation of Nuclear Power Plants (VNIIAES)
References
Index
Description
Probabilistic safety assessment methods are used to calculate nuclear power plant durability and resource lifetime. Successful calculation of the reliability and ageing of components is critical for forecasting safety and directing preventative maintenance, and Probabilistic safety assessment for optimum nuclear power plant life management provides a comprehensive review of the theory and application of these methods.
Part one reviews probabilistic methods for predicting the reliability of equipment. Following an introduction to key terminology, concepts and definitions, formal-statistical and various physico–statistical approaches are discussed. Approaches based on the use of defect-free models are considered, along with those using binomial distribution and models based on the residual defectiveness of structural materials. The practical applications of probabilistic methods for strength reliability are subsequently explored in part two. Probabilistic methods for increasing the reliability and safety of nuclear power plant components are investigated, as are the use of such methods for optimising non-destructive tests, hydraulic tests, technical certification and planned-preventative maintenance. Finally, the book concludes with information on the use of probabilistic methods in ensuring leak tightness of nuclear power plant steam generator heat exchanger pipes.
With its distinguished authors, Probabilistic safety assessment for optimum nuclear power plant life management is a valuable reference for all nuclear plant designers, operators, nuclear safety engineers and managers, as well as academics and researchers in this field.
About the Authors
Gennadij Arkadov Author
Dr Gennadij V. Arkadov is based at the All-Russia Scientific Research Institute for Nuclear Power Plants Operation (VNIIAES), Russia.
Alexander Getman Author
Prof. Alexander F. Getman is based at the All-Russia Scientific Research Institute for Nuclear Power Plants Operation (VNIIAES), Russia.
Andrei Rodionov Author
Dr Andrei N. Rodionov is based at the Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN), France.
