Probabilistic Methods Applied to Electric Power Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Symposium, Toronto, Canada, 11–13 July 1986
Probabilistic Methods Applied to Electric Power Systems contains the proceedings of the First International Symposium held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 11-13, 1986. The papers explore significant technical advances that have been made in the application of probability methods to the design of electric power systems. This volume is comprised of 65 chapters divided into 10 sections and begins by discussing the probabilistic methodologies used in the assessment of power system reliability and structural design. The following chapters focus on the applications of probabilistic techniques to the analysis and design of transmission systems and structures; evaluation of design and reliability of distribution systems; system planning; and assessment of performance of transmission system components such as insulators, tower joints, and foundations. The probability-based procedures for dealing with data bases such as wind load and ice load are also considered, along with the effects of weather-induced loads on overhead power lines and the use of probability methods in upgrading existing power lines and components. The final section deals with applications of probability methods to power system problems not covered in other chapters. This book will be of value to engineers involved in uprating, designing, analyzing, and assessing reliability of transmission and distribution systems.
Preface
Chapter 1 Keynote Lectures
Probabilistic Methodologies Used in the Assessment of Power System Reliability Evaluation
Probabilistic Methods in Structural Design and Analysis
Chapter 2 Analysis and Design of Transmission Systems
Probabilistic Optimization of Transmission Line Design
Structural Reliability Analysis of a Transmission Tower Using Probabilistic Finite Element Method
On the Probabilistic Collapse Analysis of Transmission Line Structures
Load and Resistance Factors for Structural Components
Reliability of Ontario Hydro's 500 kV Narrow Base Transmission Structures
Practical Code Formats for Reliability Based Design of Transmission Structures
A Censoring Technique in the Monte Carlo Simulation Method Applied to Probability Based Distribution Line Wood Pole Design
Probability Based Line Design: A Draft Proposal for 230 kV and above for the Canadian Standards Association
Probabilistic Assessment and Design of Transmission Line Towers
Reliability Based Design of Transmission Lines according to Recent Advances by IEC and CIGRE
An Introduction to the EPRI Reliability Based Design Guide
The NESC, Probability, Reliability and the Future
Chapter 3 Design and Analysis of Distribution Systems
Probability Based Design of Wood Pole Distribution Lines
Application of Probabilistic Risk Assessment Techniques to Distribution System Considerations
Evaluation of Urban Distribution Systems Reliability
Prediction of Distribution Line Service Reliability by Probability Methods
Statistical Analysis of Power Systems Using the Adjoint and Monte-Carlo Methods
Chapter 4 System Analysis, Planning and Reliability Assessment
Probabilistic Transmission Planning Procedures within the CEGB
A General Purpose Computer Program for the Reliability Analysis and Design of Structural Line Components
Brazilian Experience on Probabilistic Methods Applied to Network Planning
Computer Experiments with System Reliability Methods: A Critical Study
Probabilistic Analysis of Dynamic Short Circuit Stresses of Rigid Bus Bars and Support Insulators Considering Reclosure
EDF Probabilistic Approach in Transmission Planning Studies: Concepts and Computation Tools for a Better Assessment of Reliability and Security of an EHV Transmission Power System
Modeling Requirements for Bulk Power System Reliability Evaluation
Extensions of Large Deviation Technique to Power System Reliability Applications Contingency Simulation and Ranking Techniques for Power System Reliability Evaluation
Multi-Area Reliability Evaluation via a Demand-Supply Feasibility Theorem
Characterization of the Aging of Thermal Generators for Reliability Assessment
Three State Component Representation for Reliability Evaluation of Power Systems
Chapter 5 Analysis, Testing and Design of Power Systems Components
Probabilistic Design Methods as Applied to High Capacity Grouted Anchors
Observations on the Variability of Undrained Side Resistance for Deep Foundations
Uplift Design of Transmission Tower Foundations in Sand: A Probabilistic Approach
Buckling Strength Prediction Equation for Angles: Probabilistic Approach
A Stochastic Method of Assessing the Effect of Joint Deformation on Bolted Lattice Towers
The EPRI Transmission Line Mechanical Research Facility: Lattice Tower Database
Predicting Static Fatigue Strength of Non-Ceramic Suspension Insulators Using Cumulative Damage and Accelerated Life Testing
Chapter 6 Data Base and Probabilistic Design/Analysis
Wind Load Data for Reliability Based Transmission Line Design
Wind Direction and Extreme Wind Loads for Overhead Power Line Design
Data Collection for the Bonneville Power Administration Project on Wind Loading of Transmission Conductors
Process for Determination of the Wind Load Used in Design of Transmission Tower in Japan and Problems Involved
Data Uncertainty: Evaluation, Control and Impact
Survival Predictions for Wood Pole Utility Structures
A Probabilistic and Statistical Approach for Hardware Testing
Estimation of Extreme Wind Speeds from Short Wind Records
Chapter 7 Weather Related Loads and Effects on Overhead Power Lines
Probabilistic Considerations in Transmission Line Wind Design for Mexico
A Stochastic Model for Wind Induced Vibrations and Damage Accumulation in the Cables of Overhead Transmission Lines
Electrical Transmission Structure Response to Wind
Clearances for Galloping on Overhead Lines
A Probabilistic Approach for Optimal Location of Bundled Conductor Spacers to Minimize Damage from Aeolian Vibration
Chapter 8 Uprating of Existing Power Systems Application of Probability Techniques to Transmission Line Uprating
The Use of Probability Techniques in the Design and Uprating of Transmission Lines in Hydro-Quebec
Costs and Benefits of Probabilistic Approach to the Uprating of 110 kV Substations with Excessive Fault Currents
Probability Methods for Calculating the Current Capacity of Overhead Transmission Lines
Probabilistic Short-Circuit Uprating of Station Strain Bus System - Overview, Application and Risk Assessment
Application of Probabilistic Methods of Increasing Short-Circuit Stress for Selected Plants of the Transmission of Power
Chapter 9 Calibration of Power System and Components
Calibration of 46 kV and 115 kV Wood REA Structures in Southern Alabama to Reliability Based Design Techniques
Reliability Calibration of the NESC Rules for the Structural Design of Transmission Lines
Chapter 10 Power System Related Studies
Effect of Wind on the Minimum Flash-over Voltage of Iced Insulators in Foul Weather
A New Method for the Steady-State Solution of Complex Markov Systems
Statistical Models for Lightning Intensity and Their Application to Prediction of Transmission Lightning Outage Rates
Probabilistic Techniques in Load Flow Analysis - A Practical Application
Probabilistic Analysis Techniques Used to Examine Ground Clearance for the Pacific Northwest DC Intertie Upgrade
Subject Index
