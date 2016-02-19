Probabilistic Methods Applied to Electric Power Systems contains the proceedings of the First International Symposium held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 11-13, 1986. The papers explore significant technical advances that have been made in the application of probability methods to the design of electric power systems. This volume is comprised of 65 chapters divided into 10 sections and begins by discussing the probabilistic methodologies used in the assessment of power system reliability and structural design. The following chapters focus on the applications of probabilistic techniques to the analysis and design of transmission systems and structures; evaluation of design and reliability of distribution systems; system planning; and assessment of performance of transmission system components such as insulators, tower joints, and foundations. The probability-based procedures for dealing with data bases such as wind load and ice load are also considered, along with the effects of weather-induced loads on overhead power lines and the use of probability methods in upgrading existing power lines and components. The final section deals with applications of probability methods to power system problems not covered in other chapters. This book will be of value to engineers involved in uprating, designing, analyzing, and assessing reliability of transmission and distribution systems.

Table of Contents



Preface

Organizing Committee

Technical Advisory Committee

Chapter 1 Keynote Lectures

Probabilistic Methodologies Used in the Assessment of Power System Reliability Evaluation

Probabilistic Methods in Structural Design and Analysis

Chapter 2 Analysis and Design of Transmission Systems

Probabilistic Optimization of Transmission Line Design

Structural Reliability Analysis of a Transmission Tower Using Probabilistic Finite Element Method

On the Probabilistic Collapse Analysis of Transmission Line Structures

Load and Resistance Factors for Structural Components

Reliability of Ontario Hydro's 500 kV Narrow Base Transmission Structures

Practical Code Formats for Reliability Based Design of Transmission Structures

A Censoring Technique in the Monte Carlo Simulation Method Applied to Probability Based Distribution Line Wood Pole Design

Probability Based Line Design: A Draft Proposal for 230 kV and above for the Canadian Standards Association

Probabilistic Assessment and Design of Transmission Line Towers

Reliability Based Design of Transmission Lines according to Recent Advances by IEC and CIGRE

An Introduction to the EPRI Reliability Based Design Guide

The NESC, Probability, Reliability and the Future

Chapter 3 Design and Analysis of Distribution Systems

Probability Based Design of Wood Pole Distribution Lines

Application of Probabilistic Risk Assessment Techniques to Distribution System Considerations

Evaluation of Urban Distribution Systems Reliability

Prediction of Distribution Line Service Reliability by Probability Methods

Statistical Analysis of Power Systems Using the Adjoint and Monte-Carlo Methods

Chapter 4 System Analysis, Planning and Reliability Assessment

Probabilistic Transmission Planning Procedures within the CEGB

A General Purpose Computer Program for the Reliability Analysis and Design of Structural Line Components

Brazilian Experience on Probabilistic Methods Applied to Network Planning

Computer Experiments with System Reliability Methods: A Critical Study

Probabilistic Analysis of Dynamic Short Circuit Stresses of Rigid Bus Bars and Support Insulators Considering Reclosure

EDF Probabilistic Approach in Transmission Planning Studies: Concepts and Computation Tools for a Better Assessment of Reliability and Security of an EHV Transmission Power System

Modeling Requirements for Bulk Power System Reliability Evaluation

Extensions of Large Deviation Technique to Power System Reliability Applications Contingency Simulation and Ranking Techniques for Power System Reliability Evaluation

Multi-Area Reliability Evaluation via a Demand-Supply Feasibility Theorem

Characterization of the Aging of Thermal Generators for Reliability Assessment

Three State Component Representation for Reliability Evaluation of Power Systems

Chapter 5 Analysis, Testing and Design of Power Systems Components

Probabilistic Design Methods as Applied to High Capacity Grouted Anchors

Observations on the Variability of Undrained Side Resistance for Deep Foundations

Uplift Design of Transmission Tower Foundations in Sand: A Probabilistic Approach

Buckling Strength Prediction Equation for Angles: Probabilistic Approach

A Stochastic Method of Assessing the Effect of Joint Deformation on Bolted Lattice Towers

The EPRI Transmission Line Mechanical Research Facility: Lattice Tower Database

Predicting Static Fatigue Strength of Non-Ceramic Suspension Insulators Using Cumulative Damage and Accelerated Life Testing

Chapter 6 Data Base and Probabilistic Design/Analysis

Wind Load Data for Reliability Based Transmission Line Design

Wind Direction and Extreme Wind Loads for Overhead Power Line Design

Data Collection for the Bonneville Power Administration Project on Wind Loading of Transmission Conductors

Process for Determination of the Wind Load Used in Design of Transmission Tower in Japan and Problems Involved

Data Uncertainty: Evaluation, Control and Impact

Survival Predictions for Wood Pole Utility Structures

A Probabilistic and Statistical Approach for Hardware Testing

Estimation of Extreme Wind Speeds from Short Wind Records

Chapter 7 Weather Related Loads and Effects on Overhead Power Lines

Probabilistic Considerations in Transmission Line Wind Design for Mexico

A Stochastic Model for Wind Induced Vibrations and Damage Accumulation in the Cables of Overhead Transmission Lines

Electrical Transmission Structure Response to Wind

Clearances for Galloping on Overhead Lines

A Probabilistic Approach for Optimal Location of Bundled Conductor Spacers to Minimize Damage from Aeolian Vibration

Chapter 8 Uprating of Existing Power Systems Application of Probability Techniques to Transmission Line Uprating

The Use of Probability Techniques in the Design and Uprating of Transmission Lines in Hydro-Quebec

Costs and Benefits of Probabilistic Approach to the Uprating of 110 kV Substations with Excessive Fault Currents

Probability Methods for Calculating the Current Capacity of Overhead Transmission Lines

Probabilistic Short-Circuit Uprating of Station Strain Bus System - Overview, Application and Risk Assessment

Application of Probabilistic Methods of Increasing Short-Circuit Stress for Selected Plants of the Transmission of Power

Chapter 9 Calibration of Power System and Components

Calibration of 46 kV and 115 kV Wood REA Structures in Southern Alabama to Reliability Based Design Techniques

Reliability Calibration of the NESC Rules for the Structural Design of Transmission Lines

Chapter 10 Power System Related Studies

Effect of Wind on the Minimum Flash-over Voltage of Iced Insulators in Foul Weather

A New Method for the Steady-State Solution of Complex Markov Systems

Statistical Models for Lightning Intensity and Their Application to Prediction of Transmission Lightning Outage Rates

Probabilistic Techniques in Load Flow Analysis - A Practical Application

Probabilistic Analysis Techniques Used to Examine Ground Clearance for the Pacific Northwest DC Intertie Upgrade

Subject Index