Probabilistic Graphical Models for Computer Vision. - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128034675

Probabilistic Graphical Models for Computer Vision.

1st Edition

Authors: Qiang Ji
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128034675
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 500
Description

Graphical Models for Computer Vision introduces probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) for computer vision problems and teaches how to develop the PGM model from training data. This book discusses PGMs and their significance in the context of solving computer vision problems, giving the basic concepts, definitions and properties. It also provides a comprehensive introduction to well-established theories for different types of PGMs, including both directed and undirected PGMs, such as Bayesian Networks, Markov Networks and their variants.

Key Features

  • Discusses PGM theories and techniques with computer vision examples
  • Focuses on well-established PGM theories that are accompanied by corresponding pseudocode for computer vision
  • Includes an extensive list of references, online resources and a list of publicly available and commercial software
  • Covers computer vision tasks, including feature extraction and image segmentation, object and facial recognition, human activity recognition, object tracking and 3D reconstruction

Readership

Engineers, computer scientists, and statisticians researching in computer vision, image processing and medical imaging

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Probability Calculus
3. Directed Probabilistic Graphical Models
4. Undirected Probabilistic Graphical Models
5. PGM Applications in Computer Vision

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128034675

About the Author

Qiang Ji

Qiang Ji is in the Department of Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical, Computer, and Systems Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York, USA

