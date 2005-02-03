Private Real Estate Investment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121377519, 9780080480367

Private Real Estate Investment

1st Edition

Data Analysis and Decision Making

Authors: Roger J. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080480367
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121377519
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd February 2005
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
81.95
69.66
109.00
92.65
65.99
56.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1- Why Location Matters Chapter 2- Land Use Regulation Chapter 3- The "Rules of Thumb": Threshold Performance Measures for Real Estate Investment Chapter 4- Fundamental Real Estate Analysis Chapter 5- Chance: Risk In General Chapter 6- Uncertainty: Risk In Real Estate Chapter 7- The Tax Deferred Exchange Chapter 8- The Management Problem Chapter 9- The Lender's Dilemma Chapter 10- The Private Lender Chapter 11- Creative Financing

Description

Fiduciary responsibilities and related court-imposed liabilities have forced investors to assess market conditions beyond gut level, resulting in the development of sophisticated decision-making tools. Roger Brown's use of historical real estate data enables him to develop tools for gauging the impact of circumstances on relative risk. His application of higher level statistical modeling to various aspects of real estate makes this book an essential partner in real estate research. Offering tools to enhance decision-making for consumers and researchers in market economies of any country interested in land use and real estate investment, his book will improve real estate market efficiency. With property the world's biggest asset class, timely data on housing prices just got easier to find and use.

Key Features

  • Excellent mixture of theory and application
  • Data and database analysis techniques are the first of their kind

Readership

Private Real Estate Investment Analysts, real estate professionals, economists focusing on real estate; also will be used as a supplemental text in real estate investment courses

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080480367
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121377519

Reviews

"Roger Brown provides the first real estate investment book to demonstrate the use of advanced tools and better than that, he provides many of these tools on his CD and outstanding website www.mathestate.com. Roger Brown simplifies and applies tools that other more advanced disciplines have been utilizing for more data intensive analysis that is now possible for the first time in commercial real estate. Real estate decision analysis techniques have lagged for many years but no longer must this be the case." -- Norman G. Miller, Ph.D., West Shell Jr. Professor of the Real Estate Center at the University of Cincinnati "Roger Brown's book brings together real estate economics, real estate finance and applied micro real estate economics. This is achieved by demonstrating the application of models in the real world and by examples based on real data. The book moves real estate anlysis firmly into new territory and will attract a wide readership." -- George Matysiak, Professor of Real Estate Investment, Dept of Real Estate & Planning, The University of Reading Business School, UK "...a valuable addition to the real estate's growing academic library." - Real Estate Review "... a valuable addition to real estate’s growing academic library. Instructors will find it a good supplementary tool for exploring important real estate questions that are, by necessity, ignored in approaches to real estate that stress portfolio-level questions or corporate-style decision-making. The examples in the text – and the Excel spreadsheets illustrating them on the CD-ROM – offer some hands-on calculating to flesh out theory. Professors who like to use graphics in class presentations will enjoy the three-dimensional plots liberally provided on the CD – illustrations that are available in the text itself. Students who are looking for discussions of actual dilemmas faced by private investors will find thought-provoking content. And real estate programs can find in the book a model for how to motivate serious discussion of the world of private real property investment – without needing to promise 'gazillions' at the end of the rainbow." - New York University Real Estate Review

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Roger J. Brown Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research at the Real Estate and Land Use Institute, San Diego State University; President of IMOJIM Investments

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.