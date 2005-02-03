Private Real Estate Investment
1st Edition
Data Analysis and Decision Making
Table of Contents
Chapter 1- Why Location Matters Chapter 2- Land Use Regulation Chapter 3- The "Rules of Thumb": Threshold Performance Measures for Real Estate Investment Chapter 4- Fundamental Real Estate Analysis Chapter 5- Chance: Risk In General Chapter 6- Uncertainty: Risk In Real Estate Chapter 7- The Tax Deferred Exchange Chapter 8- The Management Problem Chapter 9- The Lender's Dilemma Chapter 10- The Private Lender Chapter 11- Creative Financing
Description
Fiduciary responsibilities and related court-imposed liabilities have forced investors to assess market conditions beyond gut level, resulting in the development of sophisticated decision-making tools. Roger Brown's use of historical real estate data enables him to develop tools for gauging the impact of circumstances on relative risk. His application of higher level statistical modeling to various aspects of real estate makes this book an essential partner in real estate research. Offering tools to enhance decision-making for consumers and researchers in market economies of any country interested in land use and real estate investment, his book will improve real estate market efficiency. With property the world's biggest asset class, timely data on housing prices just got easier to find and use.
Key Features
- Excellent mixture of theory and application
- Data and database analysis techniques are the first of their kind
Readership
Private Real Estate Investment Analysts, real estate professionals, economists focusing on real estate; also will be used as a supplemental text in real estate investment courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 3rd February 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480367
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121377519
Reviews
"Roger Brown provides the first real estate investment book to demonstrate the use of advanced tools and better than that, he provides many of these tools on his CD and outstanding website www.mathestate.com. Roger Brown simplifies and applies tools that other more advanced disciplines have been utilizing for more data intensive analysis that is now possible for the first time in commercial real estate. Real estate decision analysis techniques have lagged for many years but no longer must this be the case." -- Norman G. Miller, Ph.D., West Shell Jr. Professor of the Real Estate Center at the University of Cincinnati "Roger Brown's book brings together real estate economics, real estate finance and applied micro real estate economics. This is achieved by demonstrating the application of models in the real world and by examples based on real data. The book moves real estate anlysis firmly into new territory and will attract a wide readership." -- George Matysiak, Professor of Real Estate Investment, Dept of Real Estate & Planning, The University of Reading Business School, UK "...a valuable addition to the real estate's growing academic library." - Real Estate Review "... a valuable addition to real estate’s growing academic library. Instructors will find it a good supplementary tool for exploring important real estate questions that are, by necessity, ignored in approaches to real estate that stress portfolio-level questions or corporate-style decision-making. The examples in the text – and the Excel spreadsheets illustrating them on the CD-ROM – offer some hands-on calculating to flesh out theory. Professors who like to use graphics in class presentations will enjoy the three-dimensional plots liberally provided on the CD – illustrations that are available in the text itself. Students who are looking for discussions of actual dilemmas faced by private investors will find thought-provoking content. And real estate programs can find in the book a model for how to motivate serious discussion of the world of private real property investment – without needing to promise 'gazillions' at the end of the rainbow." - New York University Real Estate Review
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Roger J. Brown Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research at the Real Estate and Land Use Institute, San Diego State University; President of IMOJIM Investments