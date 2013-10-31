Private Philanthropic Trends in Academic Libraries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- Preface
- About the author
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Academic libraries in the twenty-first century
- Abstract:
- Redefining the mission of the twenty-first century academic library
- Chapter 2: Fundamentals of fund-raising: fund-raising for academic libraries
- Abstract:
- Private foundations and corporations
- Effective fund-raising
- The development of philanthropy and fund-raising
- The expansion of private philanthropy during the twentieth century
- Chapter 3: Changes in the funding landscape of libraries in the 1970s and 1980s
- Abstract:
- Chapter 4: The challenge of new technologies and information delivery changes in the academic library landscape
- Abstract:
- The new challenge
- The redesign of the journals/serials business model
- The new electronic media â€’ e-books and the virtual environment
- The arrival of aggregators
- Organizational change within the library
- The online challenge: distance education and distance learning
- Predicting the future of libraries
- Chapter 5: Private philanthropy and academic libraries in the 1990s
- Abstract:
- Building and renovation grants
- Endowment fund grants
- Computer project grants
- Automation projects
- Capital campaign grants
- Equipment grants
- Special project grants
- Unrestricted fund grants
- Resource sharing grants
- Staff grants
- Acquisition and collection development grants
- Preservation grants
- The Internet – the new way of delivering information
- Chapter 6: Private philanthropy and academic libraries in the first decade of the twenty-first century
- Abstract:
- Building renovation and construction awards
- Capital campaign awards
- Program development grants
- Collection acquisition grants
- Collection management grants
- Electronic resources and media grants
- Continuing support grants
- Endowment fund grants
- Computer technology grants
- Curriculum development grants
- General operating grants
- Income management grants
- Conference seminars and continuing education
- Equipment grants
- Faculty grants
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Friends of the library
- Abstract:
- The Friends of the Library and the academic library
- Chapter 8: The fund-raising challenge: creating a development program for the academic library and the role of the library's CEO
- Abstract:
- The role of the senior library administrator in fund-raising
- Developing a library fund-raising initiative and program
- Reaching out to private philanthropic foundations and corporations
- The Director of Development
- The library director/dean or CEO
- Other library staff
- The effect of development programs on the functions of the library
- Chapter 9: The future of academic libraries is intertwined with private philanthropy
- Abstract:
- The new challenges
- Assessment and education
- Conclusion
- Index
Private Philanthropic Trends in Academic Libraries is written with the senior library administrator and the development officers of academic institutions in mind. Chapters provide a historical perspective of the funding trends of the private philanthropic foundations and corporate giving programs towards academic libraries during the first decade of the 21st century. Library fundraisers and library administrators are presented with the information needed to start the process of selecting which grant maker agencies to approach. Chapters discuss which grantmaking philanthropic foundations and corporate-giving programs will be more receptive to grant monies to library projects, which types of library projects they will be more likely to fund, and how to approach these agencies in order to increase the possibilities of receiving grant awards from them.
- The work provides starting points for library development and fundraising efforts
- Covers the basics of fundraising
- Presents the historical funding trends of private philanthropic foundations giving to academic libraries
Senior library administrators and institutional development officers of post secondary academic institutions that are involved in the fundraising efforts to subside library projects
218
- 218
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
31st October 2013
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
9781780633343
- 9781780633343
9781843346180
- 9781843346180
"...it is well worth considering the philanthropic solutions which the author discusses. Financial survival is a key function of library management in a situation where academic managers may query the need for a separate library service in a digital age."--Australian Library Journal,Vol 63, No 4
Luis Gonzalez Author
Luis J. Gonzalez is the Dean of Libraries at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He has worked as a senior library administrator, and was Deputy Chief Librarian of Hunter College Libraries, Hunter College, City University of New York, from 2005 to 2010. He was also the Associate Director at the New York University College of Dentistry Library from 2001 to 2005. He has conducted research and published on the topics of information literacy and funding trends for academic libraries in the United States. He has an MLIS from Queens College and a Master in Public Administration from Baruch College, both campuses of the City University of New York.
City University of New York, USA