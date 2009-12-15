Private Equity and Venture Capital in Europe
1st Edition
Markets, Techniques, and Deals
Description
The distinctive nature of the European pe/vc environment is on display in Stefano Caselli’s presentation of its complete conceptual framework, from the volatile (its financial side) to the stable (its legal organization). A Bocconi University professor, Caselli offers a European perspective on market fundamentals, the v.c. cycle, and valuation issues, supporting his observations with recent examples and case studies. Written for investors, his book achieves many "firsts," such as clarifying many aspects of EU and UK financial institutions. Complete with finding aids, keywords, exercises, and an extensive glossary, Private Equity and Venture Capital in Europe is written not just for Europeans, but for everybody who needs to know about this growing market.
Key Features
- Only book that provides a comprehensive treatment of PE/VC in UK/Europe, ideal for European business schools teaching professionals or pre-professionals who will work in Europe
- Provides a complete analysis of the EU versus US in all areas of PE/VC
- Contains cases and theory, providing both in one package
- Filled with pedagogical support features
Readership
Primary: MBA and Advanced undergraduate, MBA, and Executive Education students Studying Private Equity and Venture Capital in UK and Europe. Secondary: Secondary: MBA and Advanced undergraduate, MBA, and Executive Education students Studying Private Equity and Venture Capital in US and Asia .May also be used as a supplemental text in Corporate Finance courses.
Table of Contents
I. GENERAL FRAMEWORK
1. The fundamentals of private equity and venture capital
2. Clusters of investment within private equity
3. Theoretical foundation of private equity and venture capital
4. Legal framework in Europe for equity investors
5. Legal framework in the United States and the United Kingdom for equity investors
6. Taxation framework for private equity and fiscal impact for equity investors
II. THE PROCESS AND THE MANAGEMENT TO INVEST
7. The management of equity investment
8. Fundraising
9. Investing
10. Managing and monitoring
11. Exiting
III. VALUATION AND THE "ART OF DEAL MAKING"
12. Company valuation in private equity and venture capital
13. Techniques of equity value definition
14. Financing seed and start-up
15. Financing growth
16. Financing buy-out
17. Turnaround and distressed financing
18. The listing of private company
19. Strategies, Business Models, and Perspectives of Private Equity and Venture Capital
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 15th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962948
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750266
About the Author
Stefano Caselli
Stefano Caselli is Vice Rector for International Affairs at Bocconi University whereas is a Full Professor of Banking and Finance at Department of Finance and member of the board of directors of SDA Bocconi School of Management. He is also the founder and the director of the “Start-up Day” platform for Bocconi since 2015, devoted to facilitate the start-up process for Bocconi students and alumni. His research activities focus on the relationship between banking and industrial system, facing issues both of banking credit risk management and of corporate finance and capital structure. He is the author of numerous books and articles on the subject. His works have been published in Journal of Financial Intermediation, Journal of Banking and Finance, European Financial Management, Journal of Financial Services Research, Journal of Applied Corporate Finance and Economia & Management, among others. He has got a long experience as independent director in several boards of corporations and financial institutions as well as advisor of investment committees (among them: SIAS S.p.A., Generali Real Estate, Santander Consumer Bank, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo). He acts as columnist and opinion maker on “L’Economia del Corriere della Sera”, as well radio and television programs. He is research fellow of BAFFI-CAREFIN (the research centre for financial innovation of Bocconi University), member of the board of directors of ISBM – International School of Business Management, in UK and member of the Strategic Board of CEMS. He won several times the “Bocconi Teaching Award” and the “Bocconi Research Award” in 1997, 2004 and 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Banking and Finance, Universita Bocconi, Italy
Reviews
"Professor Caselli’s views fill a gap in the market dynamics of private equity, both before and after being affected by the financial crises. His work offers a complete review of the business, balancing a rigorous academic approach with the insider experience of the applied profession; it's great reading for academics as well as for practitioners."
--Roberto Albisetti, IFC