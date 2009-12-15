Private Equity and Venture Capital in Europe

Stefano Caselli is Vice Rector for International Affairs at Bocconi University whereas is a Full Professor of Banking and Finance at Department of Finance and member of the board of directors of SDA Bocconi School of Management. He is also the founder and the director of the “Start-up Day” platform for Bocconi since 2015, devoted to facilitate the start-up process for Bocconi students and alumni. His research activities focus on the relationship between banking and industrial system, facing issues both of banking credit risk management and of corporate finance and capital structure. He is the author of numerous books and articles on the subject. His works have been published in Journal of Financial Intermediation, Journal of Banking and Finance, European Financial Management, Journal of Financial Services Research, Journal of Applied Corporate Finance and Economia & Management, among others. He has got a long experience as independent director in several boards of corporations and financial institutions as well as advisor of investment committees (among them: SIAS S.p.A., Generali Real Estate, Santander Consumer Bank, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo). He acts as columnist and opinion maker on “L’Economia del Corriere della Sera”, as well radio and television programs. He is research fellow of BAFFI-CAREFIN (the research centre for financial innovation of Bocconi University), member of the board of directors of ISBM – International School of Business Management, in UK and member of the Strategic Board of CEMS. He won several times the “Bocconi Teaching Award” and the “Bocconi Research Award” in 1997, 2004 and 2011.