Private Enterprise in Developing Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213606, 9781483227030

Private Enterprise in Developing Countries

1st Edition

Authors: W. M. Clarke
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483227030
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 68
Description

Private Enterprise in Developing Countries is a five-chapter text that describes the contribution of private investment in the less-developed countries.
The opening chapter tracks down the flow of help to less development countries and the struggles in encouraging private enterprise to invest in the poorer countries. The next chapter scrutinizes the significant changes in private investments in less-developed countries, followed by a discussion on the distinction between the prime purpose of private enterprise and the result of their activities, focusing on the concept of the so-called development “fall-out”. These topics are followed by surveys of the basis of fear of private investors in investing business in underdeveloped countries through examining the experience of Malaysia and the sterling parts of Africa. The final chapter considers some business issues, including the development of a system to safeguard the handling of information for the study of overseas investment climate and the role being played by indigenous development corporations.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5


Details

No. of pages:
68
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483227030

About the Author

W. M. Clarke

About the Editor

R Brown

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

W. A. Davis

Ratings and Reviews

