Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment: Practice Exercises for the NCLEX® Examination is the only review book on the market with a focus on prioritization and management of care—just like the current NCLEX Examination itself! The workbook’s unique approach establishes your foundational knowledge and then provides exercises of increasing difficulty to help you build confidence in your prioritization, delegation, and patient assignment skills. It offers unique preparation for the NCLEX Examination and effectively equips you to practice in today’s fast-paced healthcare environment.