Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323065702, 9780323078085

Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment

2nd Edition

Practice Exercises for the NCLEX Examination

Authors: Linda LaCharity Candice Kumagai Barbara Bartz
eBook ISBN: 9780323078085
eBook ISBN: 9780323168533
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th January 2010
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment: Practice Exercises for the NCLEX® Examination is the only review book on the market with a focus on prioritization and management of care—just like the current NCLEX Examination itself! The workbook’s unique approach establishes your foundational knowledge and then provides exercises of increasing difficulty to help you build confidence in your prioritization, delegation, and patient assignment skills. It offers unique preparation for the NCLEX Examination and effectively equips you to practice in today’s fast-paced healthcare environment.

Key Features

  • The only workbook available that provides in-depth practice with prioritization, delegation, and assignment questions similar to those you’ll see on the NCLEX Examination, including questions in alternate item formats

  • Unique three-part organization that (1) equips you with foundational skills to make sound decisions, then helps you apply those skills (2) in straightforward scenarios and (3) then in complex health scenarios

  • In-depth Answer Key at the back of the book that provides not only the correct answer but also a detailed rationale and an indication of the focus of the question, whether prioritization, delegation, supervision, or patient assignment.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction

Guidelines for Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment Decisions

Part 2: Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment in Common Health Scenarios

1. Pain

2. Cancer 

3. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Problems 

4. Immunologic Problems

5. Infection Control NEW!

6. Respiratory Problems

7. Cardiovascular Problems

8. Hematologic Problems

9. Neurologic Problems

10. Visual and Auditory Problems

11. Musculoskeletal Problems

12. Gastrointestinal/Nutritional Problems

13. Diabetes Mellitus and Endocrine Problems

14. Integumentary Problems

15. Renal/Urinary Problems

16. Reproductive Problems

17. Obstetrics and Maternity NEW!

18. Emergencies and Disasters   

Part 3: Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment in Complex Health Scenarios

Case Study 1: Chest Pressure, Indigestion, Nausea, and Vomiting

Case Study 2: Dyspnea and Shortness of Breath

Case Study 3: A Nursing Team Leader Caring for Multiple Clients

Case Study 4: Shortness of Breath, Edema, and Decreased Urine Output

Case Study 5: Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Case Study 6: Home Health

Case Study 7: Spinal Cord Injury

Case Study 8: Multiple Patients with Adrenal Gland Disorders

Case Study 9: Multiple Clients with Gastrointestinal Problems

Case Study 10: Multiple Patients with Pain

Case Study 11: Multiple Clients with Cancer

Case Study 12: Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Case Study 13: Head and Leg Trauma and Shock

Case Study 14: Septic Shock

Case Study 15: Heart Failure

Case Study 16: Multiple Patients with Peripheral Vascular Disease

Case Study 17: Respiratory Difficulty after Surgery

Case Study 18: Long-Term Care NEW!

Case Study 19: Multiple Pediatric Clients in a Clinic Setting NEW!

Case Study 20: Multiple Patients with Psychiatric Disorders NEW!

Case Study 21: Obstetrics NEW!

 

Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323078085
eBook ISBN:
9780323168533

About the Author

Linda LaCharity

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Accelerated Program Director and Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

Candice Kumagai

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Instructor in Clinical Nursing, School of Nursing, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas

Barbara Bartz

Affiliations and Expertise

Nursing Instructor, Yakima Valley Community College, Yakima, Washington

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.