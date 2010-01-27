Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment
2nd Edition
Practice Exercises for the NCLEX Examination
Description
Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment: Practice Exercises for the NCLEX® Examination is the only review book on the market with a focus on prioritization and management of care—just like the current NCLEX Examination itself! The workbook’s unique approach establishes your foundational knowledge and then provides exercises of increasing difficulty to help you build confidence in your prioritization, delegation, and patient assignment skills. It offers unique preparation for the NCLEX Examination and effectively equips you to practice in today’s fast-paced healthcare environment.
Key Features
- The only workbook available that provides in-depth practice with prioritization, delegation, and assignment questions similar to those you’ll see on the NCLEX Examination, including questions in alternate item formats
- Unique three-part organization that (1) equips you with foundational skills to make sound decisions, then helps you apply those skills (2) in straightforward scenarios and (3) then in complex health scenarios
- In-depth Answer Key at the back of the book that provides not only the correct answer but also a detailed rationale and an indication of the focus of the question, whether prioritization, delegation, supervision, or patient assignment.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
Guidelines for Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment Decisions
Part 2: Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment in Common Health Scenarios
1. Pain
2. Cancer
3. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Problems
4. Immunologic Problems
5. Infection Control NEW!
6. Respiratory Problems
7. Cardiovascular Problems
8. Hematologic Problems
9. Neurologic Problems
10. Visual and Auditory Problems
11. Musculoskeletal Problems
12. Gastrointestinal/Nutritional Problems
13. Diabetes Mellitus and Endocrine Problems
14. Integumentary Problems
15. Renal/Urinary Problems
16. Reproductive Problems
17. Obstetrics and Maternity NEW!
18. Emergencies and Disasters
Part 3: Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment in Complex Health Scenarios
Case Study 1: Chest Pressure, Indigestion, Nausea, and Vomiting
Case Study 2: Dyspnea and Shortness of Breath
Case Study 3: A Nursing Team Leader Caring for Multiple Clients
Case Study 4: Shortness of Breath, Edema, and Decreased Urine Output
Case Study 5: Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Case Study 6: Home Health
Case Study 7: Spinal Cord Injury
Case Study 8: Multiple Patients with Adrenal Gland Disorders
Case Study 9: Multiple Clients with Gastrointestinal Problems
Case Study 10: Multiple Patients with Pain
Case Study 11: Multiple Clients with Cancer
Case Study 12: Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Case Study 13: Head and Leg Trauma and Shock
Case Study 14: Septic Shock
Case Study 15: Heart Failure
Case Study 16: Multiple Patients with Peripheral Vascular Disease
Case Study 17: Respiratory Difficulty after Surgery
Case Study 18: Long-Term Care NEW!
Case Study 19: Multiple Pediatric Clients in a Clinic Setting NEW!
Case Study 20: Multiple Patients with Psychiatric Disorders NEW!
Case Study 21: Obstetrics NEW!
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 27th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323078085
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168533
About the Author
Linda LaCharity
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Accelerated Program Director and Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
Candice Kumagai
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Instructor in Clinical Nursing, School of Nursing, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas
Barbara Bartz
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing Instructor, Yakima Valley Community College, Yakima, Washington