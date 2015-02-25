Priorities in Critical Care Nursing
7th Edition
Description
Ensure you are up to date on all the common and urgent issues in the critical care unit with Priorities in Critical Care Nursing, 7th Edition! With its succinct coverage of all core critical care nursing topics, this evidence-based text is the perfect resource for both practicing nurses and nursing students alike. Using the latest, most authoritative research, this book will help you identify priorities to accurately and effectively manage patient care. Content spans the areas of medication, patient safety, patient education, nursing diagnosis, and collaborative management and much more to equip you for success in all aspects of critical care nursing. This new edition also features new case studies, new QSEN-focused call-out boxes throughout the text, a complete digital glossary, and revised chapter summaries.
Key Features
- Evidence-based approach offers the most accurate and timely patient care recommendations based on the latest and most authoritative research, meta-analyses, and systematic reviews available.
- UNIQUE! Nursing Diagnosis Priorities boxes list the most urgent potential nursing diagnoses, with a page reference to the corresponding Nursing Management Plan.
- Nursing Management Plans provide a complete care plan for every Priority Diagnosis that includes the diagnosis, definition, defining characteristics, outcome criteria, nursing interventions, and rationales.
- Case studies with critical thinking questions test your understanding of key concepts and their practical applications.
- Concept maps help students understand common critical health conditions, including acute coronary syndrome, acute renal failure, ischemic stroke, and shock.
- Collaborative Management boxes guide you through the management of a wide variety of disorders.
- Patient Education boxes list the concepts that must be taught to the patient and the family before discharge from the ICU.
- Priority Medication boxes offer a foundation in the pharmacology used most in critical care.
Table of Contents
Unit One: FOUNDATIONS IN CRITICAL CARE NURSING
1. Caring for the Critically Ill Patient
2. Ethical and Legal Issues
3. Patient and Family Education
Unit Two: COMMON PROBLEMS IN CRITICAL CARE
4. Psychosocial Alterations
5. Sleep Alterations
6. Nutritional Alterations
7. Gerontological Alterations
8. Pain and Pain Management
9. Sedation and Delirium Management
10. End-of-Life Care
Unit Three: CARDIOVASCULAR ALTERATIONS
11. Cardiovascular Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
12. Cardiovascular Disorders
13. Cardiovascular Therapeutic Management
Unit Four: PULMONARY ALTERATIONS
14. Pulmonary Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
15. Pulmonary Disorders
16. Pulmonary Therapeutic Management
Unit Five
NEUROLOGICAL ALTERATIONS
17. Neurological Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
18. Neurologic Disorders and Therapeutic Management
Unit Six: KIDNEY ALTERATIONS
19. Kidney Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
20. Kidney Disorders and Therapeutic Management
Unit Seven: GASTROINTESTINAL ALTERATIONS
21. Gastrointestinal Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
22. Gastrointestinal Disorders and Therapeutic Management
Unit Eight: ENDOCRINE ALTERATIONS
23. Endocrine Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
24. Endocrine Disorders and Therapeutic Management
Unit Nine: MULTISYSTEM ALTERATIONS
25. Trauma
26. Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
27. Hematological Disorders and Oncological Emergencies
Appendix A. Nursing Management Plans of Care
Appendix B. Physiologic Formulas for Critical Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 25th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323320856
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323320900
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323320863
About the Author
Linda Urden
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Master’s, Healthcare Informatics and International Nursing Programs, Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advanced Practice and Simulation, University of San Diego, San Diego, California
Kathleen Stacy
Affiliations and Expertise
Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Clinical Associate Professor, Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advanced Practice and Simulation, University of San Diego, San Diego, California
Mary Lough
Affiliations and Expertise
Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Stanford Health Care, Clinical Assistant Professor, Stanford University, Stanford, California