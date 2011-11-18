Priorities in Critical Care Nursing
6th Edition
Description
Priorities in Critical Care Nursing, 6th Edition is the perfect companion to any critical care course with its succinct coverage of all core critical care nursing topics. Using the latest, most authoritative research, this evidence-based resource helps you identify priorities to accurately and effectively manage patient care. Updated content spans the areas of medication, patient safety, patient education, nursing diagnosis, and collaborative management to fully prepare you for success in all aspects of critical care nursing.
Key Features
- Evidence-based approach offers the most accurate and timely patient care recommendations based on the latest and most authoritative research, meta-analyses, and systematic reviews available.
- Patient Safety Priorities boxes in each therapeutic management chapter highlight important patient safety considerations.
- UNIQUE! Nursing Diagnosis Priorities boxes list the most urgent potential nursing diagnoses, with a page reference to the corresponding Nursing Management Plan.
- Nursing Management Plans provide you with a complete care plan for every Priority Diagnosis that includes the diagnosis, definition, defining characteristics, outcome criteria, nursing interventions, and rationales.
- Evidence-Based Collaborative Practice boxes summarize evidence-based recommendations for a variety of therapies.
- Collaborative Management boxes guide you through the management of a wide variety of disorders.
- Patient Education boxes list the concepts that must be taught to the patient and the family before discharge from the ICU.
- Concept maps help you understand common critical health conditions, including acute coronary syndrome, acute renal failure, ischemic stroke, and shock.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: FOUNDATIONS OF CRITICAL CARE NURSING PRACTICE
1. Caring for the Critically Ill Patient
2. Ethical and Legal Issues
3. Patient and Family Education
UNIT TWO: COMMON PROBLEMS IN CRITICAL CARE
4. Psychosocial Alterations
5. Sleep Alterations
6. Nutritional Alterations
7. Gerontological Alterations
8. Pain and Pain Management
9. Sedation, Delirium, and Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome: Assessment and Management
10. End-of-Life Care
UNIT THREE: CARDIOVASCULAR ALTERATIONS
11. Cardiovascular Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
12. Cardiovascular Disorders
13. Cardiovascular Therapeutic Management
UNIT FOUR: PULMONARY ALTERATIONS
14. Pulmonary Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
15. Pulmonary Disorders
16. Pulmonary Therapeutic Management
UNIT FIVE: NEUROLOGIC ALTERATIONS
17. Neurological Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
18. Neurological Disorders and Therapeutic Management
UNIT SIX: RENAL ALTERATIONS
19. Renal Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
20. Renal Disorders and Therapeutic Management
UNIT SEVEN: GASTROINTESTINAL ALTERATIONS
21. Gastrointestinal Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
22. Gastrointestinal Disorders and Therapeutic Management
UNIT EIGHT: ENDOCRINE ALTERATIONS
23. Endocrine Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
24. Endocrine Disorders and Therapeutic Management
UNIT NINE: MULTISYSTEM ALTERATIONS
25. Trauma
26. Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
27. Hematological Disorders and Oncological Emergencies
APPENDIXES
A. Nursing Management Plans of Care
B. Physiological Formulas for Critical Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 18th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074605
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294140
About the Author
Linda Urden
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Master’s, Healthcare Informatics and International Nursing Programs, Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advanced Practice and Simulation, University of San Diego, San Diego, California
Kathleen Stacy
Affiliations and Expertise
Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Clinical Associate Professor, Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advanced Practice and Simulation, University of San Diego, San Diego, California
Mary Lough
Affiliations and Expertise
Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Stanford Health Care, Clinical Assistant Professor, Stanford University, Stanford, California
Reviews
"This text covers theory, practical skills and knowledge of critical care nursing. It is written by experts in the field of critical care nursing and the content has also been reviewed by academic and clinical experts. There are nine units, which cover foundations in critical care nursing and itscommon problems as well as the major body system alterations of the critical care patient. These units are evidence based and appropriately referenced. Also included are two appendices, with one being nursing management plans of care and the other physiological formulas for critical care that are a useful reference aid. There is an index for ease of finding topics of interest. The text is reader friendly, presented in a logical manner and accessible with illustrations and tables...This book would be useful for nurses and other allied health professionals who are new to the critical care environment or student nurse on placement in a critical care environment."
Nursing Times, January 2013