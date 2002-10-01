Prion Diseases and Copper Metabolism
1st Edition
Bse, Scrapie and CJD Research
Description
International authorities here investigate research into the prion diseases which include Scrapie of sheep, BSE the "Mad Cow" disease, and CJD one of the human diseases. The role of metals in these diseases has become of great importance, linking it with some of the changes in Alzheimer's disease. The book focuses on metabolism of copper and manganese which are found in these diseases. It stems from proceedings of the international workshop at Christ's College, Cambridge University in 2001. After an introduction on the history of research into the diseases, there are discussions on the effects of copper on biochemical properties and prion proteins of brain cells, and newer techniques for their study. There is also a section on the relationship of Alzheimers disease to prion diseases.
Key Features
- Focuses on metabolism of copper and manganese, which are found in Scrapie of sheep; BSE, the "Mad Cow" disease; and CJD, one of the human prion diseases
- Discusses the effects of copper on biochemical properties, prion proteins of brain cells and new techniques for their study
- Stems from the proceedings of the international workshop at Christ’s College, Cambridge University in 2001
Readership
Professionals, researchers, and academics
Table of Contents
Copper – prion protein, molecular interactions; Effects of copper on the cellular trafficking and biochemical properties of the prion protein; Tracing the copper binding to the murine prion protein; Co-ordinate binding of copper to prion protein; Oxidative stress, metal ions and neurodegenerative disease; Near infrared spectroscopy for non-destructive analysis of prion protein isoforms; Prion and Alzheimer diseases; The copper binding domain of the amyloid precursor protein of Alzheimer’s disease can modulate copper homeostasis and regulate amyloid AB production; Metals modulate the aggregation and neurotoxic properties of the prion peptide PrP106-126; Human CJD and trace elements; Metals and human prion disease; Disease progression and metal aberrations; Trace elements copper and manganese in soils; Future directions for copper and the prion protein.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 1st October 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099914
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563877
About the Author
D. Brown
David Brown, University of Bath, UK
Reviews
The best prion book ever! ...a very well researched and prepared book on the neurodegenerative conditions known as prion diseases or TSEs. …if you want an introduction to the prion diseases as a student or are a professional looking for a readable and relevant update - this is the book for you., Review by a customer on Amazon.co.uk