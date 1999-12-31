Printing Ink and Overprint Varnish Formulations
2nd Edition
Description
These books present about 300 up-to-date printing ink and overprint varnish formulations from manufacturers each. Types of inks covered include flexors, gravures, heatsets, offsets, quicksets, sheetfeds, lithographics, screen-process, and letterpress inks. Overprint varnish formulations have such major properties as: high solids, high slip, thermosetting, heat resistance, oil resistance, high gloss, scuff resistance.
Readership
Ink and varnish manufacturers of all sizes.
Table of Contents
Printing Inks Overprint Varnishes (OPV) Coatings Miscellaneous Trademarked Materials Suppliers' Addresses End Use Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1999
- Published:
- 31st December 1999
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518761
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514404
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer