Printing Ink and Overprint Varnish Formulations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780815514404, 9780815518761

Printing Ink and Overprint Varnish Formulations

2nd Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815518761
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514404
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1999
Page Count: 142
Description

These books present about 300 up-to-date printing ink and overprint varnish formulations from manufacturers each. Types of inks covered include flexors, gravures, heatsets, offsets, quicksets, sheetfeds, lithographics, screen-process, and letterpress inks. Overprint varnish formulations have such major properties as: high solids, high slip, thermosetting, heat resistance, oil resistance, high gloss, scuff resistance.

Readership

Ink and varnish manufacturers of all sizes.

Table of Contents

Printing Inks Overprint Varnishes (OPV) Coatings Miscellaneous Trademarked Materials Suppliers' Addresses End Use Index

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

