Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XV: Principles, Statistics, and Applications covers general principles of pesticide analysis and application of the techniques. The book discusses methods dealing with the analysis of pesticide formulations and residues in biological systems, food, and the environment; government regulations for the safe use of pesticides; and the rationale for the need for pesticide analyses. The text also describes the statistics of sampling and analyses, including the application of computers; clean-up techniques; and the international acceptance and interlaboratory comparisons of pesticide residue data. A discussion, review, and description of analytical methods to meet the unique requirements imposed by analyses of active ingredients in formulations (finished products), pesticide residues in foods and the environment, and pesticide metabolites in plants and animal tissues (metabolism studies) are also considered. People involved in pesticide analysis will find the book invaluable.