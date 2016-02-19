Principles, Statistics, and Applications
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 15
Description
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XV: Principles, Statistics, and Applications covers general principles of pesticide analysis and application of the techniques. The book discusses methods dealing with the analysis of pesticide formulations and residues in biological systems, food, and the environment; government regulations for the safe use of pesticides; and the rationale for the need for pesticide analyses. The text also describes the statistics of sampling and analyses, including the application of computers; clean-up techniques; and the international acceptance and interlaboratory comparisons of pesticide residue data. A discussion, review, and description of analytical methods to meet the unique requirements imposed by analyses of active ingredients in formulations (finished products), pesticide residues in foods and the environment, and pesticide metabolites in plants and animal tissues (metabolism studies) are also considered. People involved in pesticide analysis will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. General Principles and Statistics
1. U.S. Government Regulation of Pesticides
I. Introduction
II. Laws Regulating Pesticides
III. Agency Review and Decision-Making
Bibliography
2. Statistical Evaluation of Results and Sampling Procedures
I. Introduction
II. Frequency Curves
III. Analysis of Variance and Evaluation of Mean Differences
IV. Regression
V. Sampling
VI. Kriging
VII. Computer Programming
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Appendix
3. Cleanup of Samples
I. Considerations in Selection of Cleanup Procedures
II. General Multiresidue Screening Methods
III. Procedures for Selected Chemical Classes
IV. Miscellaneous Cleanup Techniques
References
4. Validation of Official Methods
I. Introduction
II. Types of Regulatory Limits
III. Interlaboratory Collaborative Studies
IV. Activities of U. S. and International Organizations
References
Part II. Applications
5. Principles of Pesticide Formulation Analysis
I. Introduction
II. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
III. Gas Chromatography
IV. Internal Standards
V. Chemical Assay of Microbiocides
References
6. Pesticide Residue Analysis of Foods
I. Introduction
II. Method Parameters
III. Method Selection
IV. Methods and Techniques
References
7. Pesticide Metabolism Studies in Animals: Principles and Methodology
I. Introduction
II. Radiolabeled Pesticide
III. Animals and Animal Management
IV. Dosing of Animals
V. Metabolism Cages and Stalls
VI. Separate Collection of Feces and Urine
VII. Collection of Volatile Products
VIII. Blood Collection
IX. Surgical Modification of Animals
X. Germ-Free Animals
XI. Whole-Body Autoradiography
XII. Sacrifice of Animals and Collection of Tissues
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
8. Pesticide Metabolism in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Plant Metabolites
III. Methods for Studying Plant Metabolism
IV. Metabolism of Soil Residues in Rotational Crops
V. Analysis of Pesticide Residues
VI. Bound Residues
References
9. Pesticide Residues in Environmental Samples
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Environmental Samples, Sampling, and Analysis
References
Index
No. of pages:
- 306
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
Published:
- 14th October 1986
Imprint:
- Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220925