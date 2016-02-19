Principles, Statistics, and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127843155, 9781483220925

Principles, Statistics, and Applications

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 15

Editors: Gunter Zweig Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220925
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th October 1986
Page Count: 306
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XV: Principles, Statistics, and Applications covers general principles of pesticide analysis and application of the techniques. The book discusses methods dealing with the analysis of pesticide formulations and residues in biological systems, food, and the environment; government regulations for the safe use of pesticides; and the rationale for the need for pesticide analyses. The text also describes the statistics of sampling and analyses, including the application of computers; clean-up techniques; and the international acceptance and interlaboratory comparisons of pesticide residue data. A discussion, review, and description of analytical methods to meet the unique requirements imposed by analyses of active ingredients in formulations (finished products), pesticide residues in foods and the environment, and pesticide metabolites in plants and animal tissues (metabolism studies) are also considered. People involved in pesticide analysis will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. General Principles and Statistics

1. U.S. Government Regulation of Pesticides

I. Introduction

II. Laws Regulating Pesticides

III. Agency Review and Decision-Making

Bibliography

2. Statistical Evaluation of Results and Sampling Procedures

I. Introduction

II. Frequency Curves

III. Analysis of Variance and Evaluation of Mean Differences

IV. Regression

V. Sampling

VI. Kriging

VII. Computer Programming

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Appendix

3. Cleanup of Samples

I. Considerations in Selection of Cleanup Procedures

II. General Multiresidue Screening Methods

III. Procedures for Selected Chemical Classes

IV. Miscellaneous Cleanup Techniques

References

4. Validation of Official Methods

I. Introduction

II. Types of Regulatory Limits

III. Interlaboratory Collaborative Studies

IV. Activities of U. S. and International Organizations

References

Part II. Applications

5. Principles of Pesticide Formulation Analysis

I. Introduction

II. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

III. Gas Chromatography

IV. Internal Standards

V. Chemical Assay of Microbiocides

References

6. Pesticide Residue Analysis of Foods

I. Introduction

II. Method Parameters

III. Method Selection

IV. Methods and Techniques

References

7. Pesticide Metabolism Studies in Animals: Principles and Methodology

I. Introduction

II. Radiolabeled Pesticide

III. Animals and Animal Management

IV. Dosing of Animals

V. Metabolism Cages and Stalls

VI. Separate Collection of Feces and Urine

VII. Collection of Volatile Products

VIII. Blood Collection

IX. Surgical Modification of Animals

X. Germ-Free Animals

XI. Whole-Body Autoradiography

XII. Sacrifice of Animals and Collection of Tissues

XIII. Concluding Remarks

References

8. Pesticide Metabolism in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Plant Metabolites

III. Methods for Studying Plant Metabolism

IV. Metabolism of Soil Residues in Rotational Crops

V. Analysis of Pesticide Residues

VI. Bound Residues

References

9. Pesticide Residues in Environmental Samples

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Environmental Samples, Sampling, and Analysis

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220925

About the Editor

Gunter Zweig

Joseph Sherma

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.