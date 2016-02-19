Earth Sciences, Volume X: Principles of Zoological Micropalaeontology highlights the morphological, phylogenetic and ecological analysis of microfossils. This book is composed of 10 chapters that survey the most important microfossil taxa, their variety of form, evolution, relationships, and distribution. The opening chapter provides an introduction to the historical development of micropalaeontology. The succeeding chapters present the procedures for the collection, preparation, and microstratigraphic analysis of microfossils. The remaining chapters discuss the morphological, ecological, and phylogenetic properties of Radiolaria, Thekamoebae, Foraminifera, Tintinnina, Incertae sedis, Chitinozoa, and Hystrichosphere microfossils. This book is intended as a textbook and as a manual for practicing micropalaeontologists.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface to English Edition

1. Micropalaeontology and Microstratigraphy (Basic Terms and Short Survey of History)

Micropalaeontology

Differentiation of Micro- from Macropalaeontology

Microstratigraphy

Short Survey of the Historical Development of Micropalaeontology

2. The Collection, Preparation and Study of Microfossils

Sampling

Sampling from Natural and Artificial Exposures

Sampling by Drilling

Packaging of Samples

Treatment of Samples

(a) Methods Used in Practice

(b) Special Methods for the Scientific Study of Microfossils

Preparation of Transparent Microfossils for Observation and Photography in Incident Light

(a) The Ammonium Chloride Method

(b) Silvering

(c) Heating of Transparent Calcareous Microfossils

Production of Artificial Moulds (Infillings)

Orientated Thin Sections of Microfossils

Production of Cross-Fractures in Ostracod Valves

Etching

Preparation of Collodion Impressions of Sections of Large Foraminifera

The Use of the Polarizing Microscope

Electron Microscopy

X-rays and Spectroscopy

Drawing and Photography of Microfossils

Determination of Microfossils

3. Microstratigraphical Methods

General

Microstratigraphical Correlation of Strata

Intraregional Correlation of Strata

Interregional Correlation of Strata

4. Class Radiolaria MÃ¼ller 1858

Diagnosis

Morphology of the Soft Parts

Skeleton

Reproduction

Ecology

Phylogeny

The Facies of Fossil Radiolarian Sediments

Geographical and Palaeogeographical Distribution of Radiolarites and Radiolaria

Historical Development of Radiolarian Assemblages

Classification

Appendix

5. Thekamoebae

Test

Reproduction

Ecology

Taxonomy

Geological Distribution of Thekamoebae

6. Order: Foraminifera dâ€™Orbigny 1829

Definition

The Shape of the Test

Building Material and Structure of Test Wall

(a) Tectinous Test

(b) Agglutinated Test

(c) Siliceous Test

(d) Calcium Carbonate Test

(e) Perforate and Imperforate Tests

Orientation of the Foraminiferal Test

Morphology of the Components of the Test

(a) Proloculus

(b) Post-Embryonic Chambers

(c) Septa and Sutures

(d) Aperture

(e) Complications of the Wall and Chamber Structure

(f) Canal System

(g) Ornamentation

Terminology for the Dimensions of the Tests and their Parts

Reproduction

(a) Cyclic Processes of Reproduction

(b) Acyclic Reproduction Processes

Growth of the Test

Ecology of Living Foraminifera

(a) Ecology of Recent Benthonic Foraminifera

(b) Ecology of Recent Planktonic Foraminifera

Palaeoecology

Description of Foraminifera

Principles of a Natural System of Classification

(a) Structural Pattern

Taxonomy

Geological Distribution of Foraminifera

Cambrian

Ordovician and Silurian

Devonian

Carboniferous and Permian

Triassic

Jurassic

Lower Cretaceous

Upper Cretaceous

Late Upper Cretaceous and the Cretaceous-Tertiary Boundary

Tertiary

History of Foraminiferal Research

Glossary of the Most Important Scientific Terms Used in Describing Foraminifera: Englishâ€”Frenchâ€”Germanâ€”Russian

7. Tintinnina

Description

Variability

Ecology of Recent Tintinnina

Classification

Stratigraphical and Palaeogeographical Distribution

History of Research

8. Incertae sedis; Pithonella, Stomtosphaera, Cadosina, Oligostegina, Spheres

(a) Pithonella

(b) Stomiosphaera

(c) Cadosina 488

(d) Oligostegina

(e) Spheres

9. Chitinozoa Eisenack 1931

Morphology

Composition of the Wall

Systematic Position

Reproduction

Ecology

Stratigraphical and Geographical Distribution

Classification

10. Hystrichospheres and Similar Micro-organisms

Description

Systematic Position of the Hystrichospheres

Ecology

Geological Distribution

History of Research

Classification

Microfossils Incertae sedis Preserved as Organic Matter in Flint

Addendum

Bibliography

Fossil Index

Subject Index

Author Index

Postscript

