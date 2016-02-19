Principles of Zoological Micropalaeontology
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Earth Sciences, Vol. 1
Earth Sciences, Volume X: Principles of Zoological Micropalaeontology highlights the morphological, phylogenetic and ecological analysis of microfossils. This book is composed of 10 chapters that survey the most important microfossil taxa, their variety of form, evolution, relationships, and distribution.
The opening chapter provides an introduction to the historical development of micropalaeontology. The succeeding chapters present the procedures for the collection, preparation, and microstratigraphic analysis of microfossils. The remaining chapters discuss the morphological, ecological, and phylogenetic properties of Radiolaria, Thekamoebae, Foraminifera, Tintinnina, Incertae sedis, Chitinozoa, and Hystrichosphere microfossils.
This book is intended as a textbook and as a manual for practicing micropalaeontologists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to English Edition
1. Micropalaeontology and Microstratigraphy (Basic Terms and Short Survey of History)
Micropalaeontology
Differentiation of Micro- from Macropalaeontology
Microstratigraphy
Short Survey of the Historical Development of Micropalaeontology
2. The Collection, Preparation and Study of Microfossils
Sampling
Sampling from Natural and Artificial Exposures
Sampling by Drilling
Packaging of Samples
Treatment of Samples
(a) Methods Used in Practice
(b) Special Methods for the Scientific Study of Microfossils
Preparation of Transparent Microfossils for Observation and Photography in Incident Light
(a) The Ammonium Chloride Method
(b) Silvering
(c) Heating of Transparent Calcareous Microfossils
Production of Artificial Moulds (Infillings)
Orientated Thin Sections of Microfossils
Production of Cross-Fractures in Ostracod Valves
Etching
Preparation of Collodion Impressions of Sections of Large Foraminifera
The Use of the Polarizing Microscope
Electron Microscopy
X-rays and Spectroscopy
Drawing and Photography of Microfossils
Determination of Microfossils
3. Microstratigraphical Methods
General
Microstratigraphical Correlation of Strata
Intraregional Correlation of Strata
Interregional Correlation of Strata
4. Class Radiolaria MÃ¼ller 1858
Diagnosis
Morphology of the Soft Parts
Skeleton
Reproduction
Ecology
Phylogeny
The Facies of Fossil Radiolarian Sediments
Geographical and Palaeogeographical Distribution of Radiolarites and Radiolaria
Historical Development of Radiolarian Assemblages
Classification
Appendix
5. Thekamoebae
Test
Reproduction
Ecology
Taxonomy
Geological Distribution of Thekamoebae
6. Order: Foraminifera dâ€™Orbigny 1829
Definition
The Shape of the Test
Building Material and Structure of Test Wall
(a) Tectinous Test
(b) Agglutinated Test
(c) Siliceous Test
(d) Calcium Carbonate Test
(e) Perforate and Imperforate Tests
Orientation of the Foraminiferal Test
Morphology of the Components of the Test
(a) Proloculus
(b) Post-Embryonic Chambers
(c) Septa and Sutures
(d) Aperture
(e) Complications of the Wall and Chamber Structure
(f) Canal System
(g) Ornamentation
Terminology for the Dimensions of the Tests and their Parts
Reproduction
(a) Cyclic Processes of Reproduction
(b) Acyclic Reproduction Processes
Growth of the Test
Ecology of Living Foraminifera
(a) Ecology of Recent Benthonic Foraminifera
(b) Ecology of Recent Planktonic Foraminifera
Palaeoecology
Description of Foraminifera
Principles of a Natural System of Classification
(a) Structural Pattern
Taxonomy
Geological Distribution of Foraminifera
Cambrian
Ordovician and Silurian
Devonian
Carboniferous and Permian
Triassic
Jurassic
Lower Cretaceous
Upper Cretaceous
Late Upper Cretaceous and the Cretaceous-Tertiary Boundary
Tertiary
History of Foraminiferal Research
Glossary of the Most Important Scientific Terms Used in Describing Foraminifera: Englishâ€”Frenchâ€”Germanâ€”Russian
7. Tintinnina
Description
Variability
Ecology of Recent Tintinnina
Classification
Stratigraphical and Palaeogeographical Distribution
History of Research
8. Incertae sedis; Pithonella, Stomtosphaera, Cadosina, Oligostegina, Spheres
(a) Pithonella
(b) Stomiosphaera
(c) Cadosina 488
(d) Oligostegina
(e) Spheres
9. Chitinozoa Eisenack 1931
Morphology
Composition of the Wall
Systematic Position
Reproduction
Ecology
Stratigraphical and Geographical Distribution
Classification
10. Hystrichospheres and Similar Micro-organisms
Description
Systematic Position of the Hystrichospheres
Ecology
Geological Distribution
History of Research
Classification
Microfossils Incertae sedis Preserved as Organic Matter in Flint
Addendum
Bibliography
Fossil Index
Subject Index
Author Index
Postscript
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222691