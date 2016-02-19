Principles of Zoological Micropalaeontology
Principles of Zoological Micropalaeontology, Volume II focuses on the study of microfossils. The book first discusses the nature and characteristics of sponges, including the morphology and main groups of sponge spicules, modifications of the shape of sponge spicules, and arrangement of skeletal elements. The text also looks at octocorals and scolecodonts. The taxonomic relationships of the melanoscleritoids; anatomy of the anterior part of the digestive system tract of polychaeta; and classification of scolecodonts are described. The selection also touches on conodonts. Topics include morphology; phylogeny of lamellar conodonts; and geological distribution of conodonts and their value in correlation. The text also examines ostracoda and echinodermata, including reproduction, sexual dimorphism, ecology of ostracods, and skeletal elements of crinoidea, echinoidea, and holothuroidea. The book also discusses otoliths. Topics include nomenclature and morphology of otoliths; geological distribution and value of otoliths, and history of research. The text is a good source of information for readers interested in fossils.
Preface to the English Edition
11. Porifera Grant 1872
Sponges
General Morphology and the Main Groups of Sponge Spicules
Main Modifications of the Basic Shape of Sponge Spicules
(a) Monaxons
(b) Triactines
(c) Triaxons
(d) Tetraxons
(e) Polyaxons
(f) Small Anaxial and Polyaxial Spicules
Arrangement of Skeletal Elements
Main Or Supporting Skeleton
Cortical Or Surface Skeleton
Root Skeleton
Topographical Classification of Spicules
Ecology
History of Research
Classification
12. Octocorallia Haeckel 1886
Appendix: Melanoscleritoids
Diagnosis
Description
Taxonomic Relationships of the Melanoscleritoids
Classification
13. Scolecodonta — Scolecodonts
Anatomy of the Anterior Part of the Digestive Tract of Recent Polychaeta
Fossil Scolecodonts
Classification of Scolecodonts
Geological Distribution of Scolecodonts
History of Research
14. Conodonts
Morphology
(a) Morphology of Lamellar Conodonts
(b) Morphology of The Fibrous Conodonts
Relationships of The Conodonts
Ecology of Conodont-Bearing Animals
Phylogeny of Lamellar Conodonts
Classification of Conodonts
A. Artificial Classification
B. Natural Genera
Geological Distribution of Conodonts and Their Importance in Correlation
15 Ostracoda
Definition
Soft Parts of the Body
Reproduction
Morphology
(a) General Morphology of the Carapace
(b) Detailed Morphology of the Valves
Ornamentation
Sexual Dimorphism
Ontogeny and Morphology of the Carapace
Orientation of the Carapace
The Ecology of Ostracods
(A) Ecology of Marine Ostracods
(B) Ecology of Fresh-Water Ostracods
Ostracod Nutrition
Systematic Description of Ostracods
The Origin of Ostracods
Phylogenetical Evolution of Ostracods
Classification
Taxonomic Survey
Order Leperditiida
Order Beyrichiida
Order Podocopida
Suborder Platycopa
Suborder Podocopa
Order Myodocopida
Suborder Myodocopa
Suborder Cladocopa
Geological Distribution
Glossary of Terms Used In Describing The Morphology of Ostracods: French-German-Russian Equivalents
16. Echinodermata
Skeletal Elements of Crinoidea (Sea Lilies)
Columnalia S. 1
Apicalia
Facetalia
Polygonalia
Tegminalia
Pinnata
Lombardia and Eothrix
Skeletal Elements of Asteroidea (Starfish)
Terminology For The Orientation of Skeletal Parts
General Morphology of The Starfish Skeleton
Morphology of The Skeletal Elements
Ambulacralia
Circumoralia
Adambulacralia
Mouth-Angle Plates
Marginalia (Marginal Plates)
Terminalia (Ocular Plates)
Intermediate Or Cover Plates (Ventro-Laterals and Apical Plates
The Skeletal Elements of Ophiuroidea (Brittle Stars)
The Skeletal Elements of Echinoidea (Sea Urchins)
Skeletal Remains of Holothuroidea (Sea Cucumbers)
General Characteristics
Skeleton
Classification
Ecology
Stratigraphical Distribution
Larval Echinoderm Skeletons
17. Class Ascidiacea
18. Otoliths ("Hearing Stones")
Structure of The Stato-Acoustic Organ of Fishes
Morphology of Otoliths
Phylogenetic Significance of Otoliths In the Teleostei and the Evidence of Fossil Fish Faunas
Nomenclature of Otoliths
Geological Distribution and Significance of Otoliths
History of Research
References
To Chapter 11. Porifera
To Chapter 12. Octocorallia
To Chapter 13. Scolecodonts
To Chapter 14. Conodonts
To Chapter 15. Ostracoda
To Chapter 16. Echinodermata
To Chapter 17. Ascidiacea
To Chapter 18. Otoliths
Author Index
Subject Index
