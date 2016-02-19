Principles of Zoological Micropalaeontology, Volume II focuses on the study of microfossils. The book first discusses the nature and characteristics of sponges, including the morphology and main groups of sponge spicules, modifications of the shape of sponge spicules, and arrangement of skeletal elements. The text also looks at octocorals and scolecodonts. The taxonomic relationships of the melanoscleritoids; anatomy of the anterior part of the digestive system tract of polychaeta; and classification of scolecodonts are described. The selection also touches on conodonts. Topics include morphology; phylogeny of lamellar conodonts; and geological distribution of conodonts and their value in correlation. The text also examines ostracoda and echinodermata, including reproduction, sexual dimorphism, ecology of ostracods, and skeletal elements of crinoidea, echinoidea, and holothuroidea. The book also discusses otoliths. Topics include nomenclature and morphology of otoliths; geological distribution and value of otoliths, and history of research. The text is a good source of information for readers interested in fossils.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface to the English Edition

11. Porifera Grant 1872

Sponges

General Morphology and the Main Groups of Sponge Spicules

Main Modifications of the Basic Shape of Sponge Spicules

(a) Monaxons

(b) Triactines

(c) Triaxons

(d) Tetraxons

(e) Polyaxons

(f) Small Anaxial and Polyaxial Spicules

Arrangement of Skeletal Elements

Main Or Supporting Skeleton

Cortical Or Surface Skeleton

Root Skeleton

Topographical Classification of Spicules

Ecology

History of Research

Classification

12. Octocorallia Haeckel 1886

Appendix: Melanoscleritoids

Diagnosis

Description

Taxonomic Relationships of the Melanoscleritoids

Classification

13. Scolecodonta — Scolecodonts

Anatomy of the Anterior Part of the Digestive Tract of Recent Polychaeta

Fossil Scolecodonts

Classification of Scolecodonts

Geological Distribution of Scolecodonts

History of Research

14. Conodonts

Morphology

(a) Morphology of Lamellar Conodonts

(b) Morphology of The Fibrous Conodonts

Relationships of The Conodonts

Ecology of Conodont-Bearing Animals

Phylogeny of Lamellar Conodonts

Classification of Conodonts

A. Artificial Classification

B. Natural Genera

Geological Distribution of Conodonts and Their Importance in Correlation

15 Ostracoda

Definition

Soft Parts of the Body

Reproduction

Morphology

(a) General Morphology of the Carapace

(b) Detailed Morphology of the Valves

Ornamentation

Sexual Dimorphism

Ontogeny and Morphology of the Carapace

Orientation of the Carapace

The Ecology of Ostracods

(A) Ecology of Marine Ostracods

(B) Ecology of Fresh-Water Ostracods

Ostracod Nutrition

Systematic Description of Ostracods

The Origin of Ostracods

Phylogenetical Evolution of Ostracods

Classification

Taxonomic Survey

Order Leperditiida

Order Beyrichiida

Order Podocopida

Suborder Platycopa

Suborder Podocopa

Order Myodocopida

Suborder Myodocopa

Suborder Cladocopa

Geological Distribution

Glossary of Terms Used In Describing The Morphology of Ostracods: French-German-Russian Equivalents

16. Echinodermata

Skeletal Elements of Crinoidea (Sea Lilies)

Columnalia S. 1

Apicalia

Facetalia

Polygonalia

Tegminalia

Pinnata

Lombardia and Eothrix

Skeletal Elements of Asteroidea (Starfish)

Terminology For The Orientation of Skeletal Parts

General Morphology of The Starfish Skeleton

Morphology of The Skeletal Elements

Ambulacralia

Circumoralia

Adambulacralia

Mouth-Angle Plates

Marginalia (Marginal Plates)

Terminalia (Ocular Plates)

Intermediate Or Cover Plates (Ventro-Laterals and Apical Plates

The Skeletal Elements of Ophiuroidea (Brittle Stars)

The Skeletal Elements of Echinoidea (Sea Urchins)

Skeletal Remains of Holothuroidea (Sea Cucumbers)

General Characteristics

Skeleton

Classification

Ecology

Stratigraphical Distribution

Larval Echinoderm Skeletons

17. Class Ascidiacea

18. Otoliths ("Hearing Stones")

Structure of The Stato-Acoustic Organ of Fishes

Morphology of Otoliths

Phylogenetic Significance of Otoliths In the Teleostei and the Evidence of Fossil Fish Faunas

Nomenclature of Otoliths

Geological Distribution and Significance of Otoliths

History of Research

References

To Chapter 11. Porifera

To Chapter 12. Octocorallia

To Chapter 13. Scolecodonts

To Chapter 14. Conodonts

To Chapter 15. Ostracoda

To Chapter 16. Echinodermata

To Chapter 17. Ascidiacea

To Chapter 18. Otoliths

Author Index

Subject Index

