Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167909, 9781483195384

Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis

1st Edition

Authors: David H. Trapnell
eBook ISBN: 9781483195384
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 302
Description

Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis covers the system of observation and deductions of a radiologist taken from radiographs. This book is composed of 12 chapters that discuss the principles of diagnostic radiology and the methods of producing radiographs. Some of the topics covered in the book are the production of X-rays; formation of radiographic image; application and definition of fluorescence; intensification of an image; determining the quality of a radiograph; practical problems of radiography; preparing a radiograph; analysing defects in radiographs; and factors affecting film quality. Other chapters provide the method of determining lesion site and the detection and significance of fluid levels. These topics are followed by descriptions of the characteristics and assessment of chest radiographs. The final chapter is devoted to the normal radiographic anatomy of the heart. The book can provide useful information to the radiologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Making Radiographs

2. Looking at Radiographs

3. The Chest

4. The Heart and Aorta

5. The Alimentary Tract

6. The Abdomen

7. The Genito-Urinary Tract

8. Bones And Joints

9. The Skull, Face and Teeth

10. The Central Nervous System

11. The Mouth, Pharynx and Larynx

12. Soft Tissues

Short Guide to Further Reading

Useful Books for Reference

Index


Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195384

