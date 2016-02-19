Principles of Tzeltal Plant Classification
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Botanical Ethnography of a Mayan-Speaking, People of Highland, Chiapas
Principles of Tzeltal Plant Classification: An Introduction to the Botanical Ethnography of a Mayan-Speaking People of Highland Chiapas covers the underlying classificatory principles used by the Tzeltal to order the vast array of organisms of the plant world. The book describes the setting of the research, both from a botanical and ethnographic view; the general outline of Tzeltal plant classification and nomenclature; and the methods used to collect data. The text also discusses the rich ethnolinguistic terminology used by the Tzeltal in describing and discussing the structure of plants, referred to as ethnophytography; and the cultural significance of plants to the Tzeltal in agriculture, food types, house building, and other areas of material culture where plants and plant products are of major importance. The individual description of all known Tzeltal plant classes is also encompassed in detail. Botanists and ethnobotanists will find the book invaluable.
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Conventions, Abbreviations, and Key to Pronunciation of Tzeltal Words
Part I The Setting, Principles, and Methods
Chapter 1 The Setting
1 Phytogeography of Chiapas
2 Linguistic and Cultural Characteristics of the Central Highlands
3 The Municipio of Tenejapa
4 Informants Utilized in the Research
Chapter 2 General Principles of Tzeltal Plant Classification and Nomenclature
1 Universal Principles of Classification and Nomenclature in Ethnobiology
2. Tzeltal Plant Taxonomy: A General Overview
3 Nomenclature and Classification: Some Possible Qualifications
4 Intermediate Taxa as Covert Conceptual Categories
5 Terminal Taxa
6 Summary of the Overview
7 Detailed Analysis of Tzeltal Plant Nomenclature
Chapter 3 Methods of Collecting Data
1 Prior Work in Tzeltal Botanical Ethnography
2 Procedures and Techniques Employed in the Present Study
3 Advantages of General Botanical Collecting Procedures
4 Tzeltal Collection Files and Supporting Linguistic and Ethnographic Data
5 Basic and Extended Ranges of Tzeltal Plant Names
6 Informant Variability and the "Ideal Speaker-Hearer"
7 Establishing Tzeltal Plant Complexes
Chapter 4 Ethnolinguistic Considerations of Plant Morphology and Plant Development
1 Linguistic Specification of States of Growth and Development
2 Tzeltal Ethnophytography
3 Descriptive Terminology of Tzeltal Plant Characteristics and Qualities
Chapter 5 Cultural Significance of Plants
1 Linguistic Considerations of Cultural Significance
2 Ecological Considerations of the Significance of Plants
Part II The Flora
Chapter 6 Introduction
1 Considerations on the Adequacy of the Description
2 Organization of the Flora
3 Conventions on the Form of Individual Discussion of Tzeltal Plant Names
Chapter 7 The Trees: te?
Covert Complexes: te?
Covert Categories: te?
Tree Isolates
Chapter 8 The Herbs: wamal
Herb Covert Complexes: wamal
Herb Isolates: wamal
Chapter 9 The Vines: ?ak'
Covert Categories: ?ak'
Vine Isolates: ?ak'
Chapter 10 The Grasses: ?ak
?ak Generics
Chapter 11 The Unaffiliated Plants
Unaffiliated Covert Categories
Isolated Unaffiliated Generic Taxa
Chapter 12 The Ambiguously Affiliated Plants
Covert Categories
Ambiguous Isolates
Appendixes
Appendix 1.1 Alphabetical Inventory of Tzeltal Plant Taxa and Their Botanical Ranges by Folk Generic Name
Appendix 1.2 Alphabetical Inventory of Botanical Names by Genus and Their Associated Tzeltal Plant Referents
Appendix 2 Alphabetical Listing of Plants by Tzeltal Name in Terms of Their Relative Cultural Significance
Appendix 3 Potentially Valid Generic Names
Appendix 4 Systematic List of Plants
References
Indexes
Index to Non-Tzeltal Plant Names
Index to Tzeltal Plant Names
General Index
- No. of pages:
- 684
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220987