Principles of Tumors: A Translational Approach to Foundations, Second Edition, provides a concise summary of translational/interdisciplinary topics on the various aspects of tumors, especially abnormalities in their cells, their causes and effects on patients. Topics discussed include how genomic abnormalities in tumors may result from the actions of carcinogens and how genomic changes determine the cell biological/morphological abnormalities in tumor cell populations. In addition, the relationships between tumor cell genomics and therapeutic outcomes are described. There are also supporting appendices on general bioscience, including the principles of histology (the cells and tissues of the body), genetics, pathology, radiology and pharmacology.

This book gives a thorough, detailed, yet concise account of the main bioscience, clinical and therapeutic aspects of tumors. It emphasizes the translational aspects of research into tumors with extensive discussions of interdisciplinary issues. The content in this book will be invaluable for researchers and clinicians involved in collaborative projects where it is necessary to understand fundamental issues in other branches of biomedicine.