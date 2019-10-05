Principles of Tumors
2nd Edition
A Translational Approach to Foundations
Description
Principles of Tumors: A Translational Approach to Foundations, Second Edition, provides a concise summary of translational/interdisciplinary topics on the various aspects of tumors, especially abnormalities in their cells, their causes and effects on patients. Topics discussed include how genomic abnormalities in tumors may result from the actions of carcinogens and how genomic changes determine the cell biological/morphological abnormalities in tumor cell populations. In addition, the relationships between tumor cell genomics and therapeutic outcomes are described. There are also supporting appendices on general bioscience, including the principles of histology (the cells and tissues of the body), genetics, pathology, radiology and pharmacology.
This book gives a thorough, detailed, yet concise account of the main bioscience, clinical and therapeutic aspects of tumors. It emphasizes the translational aspects of research into tumors with extensive discussions of interdisciplinary issues. The content in this book will be invaluable for researchers and clinicians involved in collaborative projects where it is necessary to understand fundamental issues in other branches of biomedicine.
Key Features
- Presents content that has been totally updated with the most recent developments of the field, including new chapters on tumor imaging exams, new surgical techniques, immunotherapy, gene therapy, and several novel therapies using natural and synthetic compounds
- Presents translational approaches for every topic to improve conceptual insights for new research projects
- Covers a broad range of subjects, making it easier for the reader to understand related fields
- Includes diagrams for complex topics to aid in understanding for non-specialists
Readership
Oncologists; cancer researchers; graduate students in oncology and related fields
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Theories and definitions of tumors
3. Etio-pathogenesis of tumors
4. Growth of cells, growth factors and oncogenes
5. Hereditary Predispositions to Tumors, Tumor Suppressor Genes, and their Clinico-Genomic Complexities
6. The tumor types: the complexities in the combinations and variabilities of their traits
7. Epidemiology of Tumors
8. Aspects of the prevention of tumors
9. Clinical features of tumors
10. Morphologic assessment of cases of tumors
11. Endoscopic Visualisation and Imaging in Diagnosis and Assessments of cases of Tumors
12. Principles of surgery for tumors
13. Principles of non-surgical therapies
14. Aspects of radiation therapy
15. Specific aspects of cytotoxic and hormonal drug therapies
16. Immunological therapies
17. Gene Therapies not Related to Immunological Therapies
18. Other Therapies
19. Care after primary treatment
20. Costs, ethics and Malpractice Litigation
Appendix
1. Principles of normal histology and related cell biology
2. The normal genome
3. Fixed Genomic Events and Possible Mechanisms of their Causation by Etiological Agents
4. Genomic instabilities in Tumor Cells and the Immortality of Tumor Cell Populations
5. Methods in Histologic and Molecular Assessments of Tumors
6. Biomarkers in Epidemiology, Molecular Pathology and Oncology
7. Sub-lethal injuries and deaths of cells and tissues
8. Pretarget, Target and Recovery Defences of Cells Against Carcinogens and Cytotoxic Agents
9. Developing New Therapies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 5th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169209
About the Author
Leon Bignold
Dr. Leon Bignold teaches pathology to medical undergraduates and post graduates and has for the last 30 years. He also works as a diagnostic histopathologist in a hospital environment for the last 30 years. He has published 3 oncology books with Springer in the last 10 years. Leon Bignold is a regularly invited speaker at international oncology conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Consultant Histopathologist, SA Pathology, Adelaide, and Clinical Senior Lecturer, Discipline of Pathology, University of Adelaide, Australia