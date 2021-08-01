Principles of Translational Science in Medicine
3rd Edition
From Bench to Bedside
Description
Principles of Translational Science in Medicine: From Bench to Bedside, Third Edition, provides an update on major achievements in the translation of research into medically relevant results and therapeutics. The book presents a thorough discussion of biomarkers, early human trials, and networking models, and includes institutional and industrial support systems. It also covers algorithms that have influenced all major areas of biomedical research in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of new chemical/biological entities (NCEs or NBEs) as shown in FDA statistics.
New chapters include: Translation in Oncology, Biologicals, and Orphan Drugs. The book is ideal for use as a guide for biomedical scientists to establish a systematic approach to translational medicine and is written by worldwide experts in their respective fields.
Key Features
- Includes state-of-the-art principles, tools such as biomarkers and early clinical trials, algorithms of translational science in medicine
- Provides in-depth description of special translational aspects in the currently most successful areas of clinical translation, namely oncology and immunology
- Covers status of institutionalization of translational medicine, networking structures and outcomes at the level of marketing authorization
Readership
All biomedical researchers from preclinical to clinical scientists need to understand and apply translational science in medicine, which applies to scientists in pharmaceutical industry though almost all principles are applicable to device development. Additionally, academic researchers will need the book, as well
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Definitions
2. What Is Translational Medicine?
3. Tools
4. Biomarkers
5. Early Clinical Trial Design
6. Pharmaceutical Toxicology
7. Translational Science Biostatistics
8. Intellectual Property Rights in Translation
9. Translational research in the Elderly
10.The View of Big Pharma
11. Translational Science in Medicine: Putting the Pieces Together
12. Biomarkers, Early Human Trials, Networking, Translatability Assessment
13. Learning by Experience: Examples of Translational Processes in the Cardiovascular Field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128204931
About the Editor
Martin Wehling
Martin Wehling is the Managing Director at the Institute of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology. Martin Wehling is Director in Clinical Pharmacology at Mannheim Medical Faculty, Mannheim University of Heidelberg, Mannheim, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Institute of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Director, Clinical Pharmacology, Mannheim Medical Faculty, Mannheim University of Heidelberg, Mannheim, Germany
Ratings and Reviews
