Principles of Translational Science in Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128204931

Principles of Translational Science in Medicine

3rd Edition

From Bench to Bedside

Editor: Martin Wehling
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128204931
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 380
Description

Principles of Translational Science in Medicine: From Bench to Bedside, Third Edition, provides an update on major achievements in the translation of research into medically relevant results and therapeutics. The book presents a thorough discussion of biomarkers, early human trials, and networking models, and includes institutional and industrial support systems. It also covers algorithms that have influenced all major areas of biomedical research in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of new chemical/biological entities (NCEs or NBEs) as shown in FDA statistics.

New chapters include: Translation in Oncology, Biologicals, and Orphan Drugs. The book is ideal for use as a guide for biomedical scientists to establish a systematic approach to translational medicine and is written by worldwide experts in their respective fields.

Key Features

  • Includes state-of-the-art principles, tools such as biomarkers and early clinical trials, algorithms of translational science in medicine
  • Provides in-depth description of special translational aspects in the currently most successful areas of clinical translation, namely oncology and immunology
  • Covers status of institutionalization of translational medicine, networking structures and outcomes at the level of marketing authorization

Readership

All biomedical researchers from preclinical to clinical scientists need to understand and apply translational science in medicine, which applies to scientists in pharmaceutical industry though almost all principles are applicable to device development. Additionally, academic researchers will need the book, as well

Table of Contents

1. Introduction and Definitions
2. What Is Translational Medicine?
3. Tools
4. Biomarkers
5. Early Clinical Trial Design
6. Pharmaceutical Toxicology
7. Translational Science Biostatistics
8. Intellectual Property Rights in Translation
9. Translational research in the Elderly
10.The View of Big Pharma
11. Translational Science in Medicine: Putting the Pieces Together
12. Biomarkers, Early Human Trials, Networking, Translatability Assessment
13. Learning by Experience: Examples of Translational Processes in the Cardiovascular Field

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128204931

About the Editor

Martin Wehling

Martin Wehling is the Managing Director at the Institute of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology. Martin Wehling is Director in Clinical Pharmacology at Mannheim Medical Faculty, Mannheim University of Heidelberg, Mannheim, Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, Institute of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Director, Clinical Pharmacology, Mannheim Medical Faculty, Mannheim University of Heidelberg, Mannheim, Germany

