Principles of Transistor Circuits

For over thirty years, Stan Amos has provided students and practitioners with a text they could rely on to keep them at the forefront of transistor circuit design. This seminal work has now been presented in a clear new format and completely updated to include the latest equipment such as laser diodes, Trapatt diodes, optocouplers and GaAs transistors, and the most recent line output stages and switch-mode power supplies.

Although integrated circuits have widespread application, the role of discrete transistors is undiminished, both as important building blocks which students must understand and as practical solutions to design problems, especially where appreciable power output or high voltage is required. New circuit techniques covered for the first time in this edition include current-dumping amplifiers, bridge output stages, dielectric resonator oscillators, crowbar protection circuits, thyristor field timebases, low-noise blocks and SHF amplifiers in satellite receivers, video clamps, picture enhancement circuits, motor drive circuits in video recorders and camcorders, and UHF modulators. The plan of the book remains the same: semiconductor physics is introduced, followed by details of the design of transistors, amplifiers, receivers, oscillators and generators. Appendices provide information on transistor manufacture and parameters, and a new appendix on transistor letter symbols has been included.