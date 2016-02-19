Principles of Transistor Circuits
8th Edition
Introduction to the Design of Amplifiers, Receivers and Digital Circuits
For over thirty years, Stan Amos has provided students and practitioners with a text they could rely on to keep them at the forefront of transistor circuit design. This seminal work has now been presented in a clear new format and completely updated to include the latest equipment such as laser diodes, Trapatt diodes, optocouplers and GaAs transistors, and the most recent line output stages and switch-mode power supplies.
Although integrated circuits have widespread application, the role of discrete transistors is undiminished, both as important building blocks which students must understand and as practical solutions to design problems, especially where appreciable power output or high voltage is required. New circuit techniques covered for the first time in this edition include current-dumping amplifiers, bridge output stages, dielectric resonator oscillators, crowbar protection circuits, thyristor field timebases, low-noise blocks and SHF amplifiers in satellite receivers, video clamps, picture enhancement circuits, motor drive circuits in video recorders and camcorders, and UHF modulators. The plan of the book remains the same: semiconductor physics is introduced, followed by details of the design of transistors, amplifiers, receivers, oscillators and generators. Appendices provide information on transistor manufacture and parameters, and a new appendix on transistor letter symbols has been included.
Electronics students at HNC, HND, degree; practitioners
Semiconductors and Junction Diodes; Basic Principles of Transistors; Common-base and Common-gate Amplifiers; Common-emitter and Common-source Amplifiers; Common-collector and Common-drain Amplifiers (Emitter and Source Followers); Bias and DC Stabilisation; Small-signal AF Amplifiers; Large-signal AF Amplifiers; DC and Pulse Amplifiers; RF and IF Amplifiers; Sinusoidal Oscillators; Modulators, Demodulators, Mixers and Receivers; Pulse Generators; Sawtooth Generators; Digital Circuits; Further Applications of Transistors and other Semiconductor Devices; Appendix A: the manufacture of transistors and integrated circuits; Appendix B: transistor parameters; Appendix C: the stability of a transistor tuned amplifier; Appendix D: transistor letter symbols; Index
- 384
- English
- © Newnes 1994
- 12th April 1994
- Newnes
- 9781483293905
S W Amos
Stan Amos, formerly head of Technical Publications Section Engineering Training Department BBC, has been writing about electronics since the 1950s.
Formerly Head of Technical Publications Section Engineering Training Department BBC
Mike James
Mike James is an established author and experienced FE lecturer. He currently works for Westland. His latest Newnes titles are Microcontroller Cookbook and Higher Electronics.
Westland Helicopters, UK
'This seminal work, now presented in a clear new format, has been completely updated to include the latest devices such as laser diodes, Trapatt diodes, optoisolators, GaAs transistors, as well as the most recent line output stages and switch-mode power supplies.' Elektor Electronics