Principles of Transistor Circuits: Sixth Edition discusses the principles, concepts, and practices involved integrated circuits. The current edition includes up-to-date circuits, the section on thyristors has been revised to give more information on modern types, and dated information has been eliminated. The book covers related topics such as semiconductors and junction diodes; the principles behind transistors; and common amplifiers. The book also covers bias and DC stabilization; large-signal and small-signal AF amplifiers; DC and pulse amplifiers; sinusoidal oscillators; pulse and sawtooth generators; and digital circuits. The book also includes Appendix A, which covers the manufacture of transistors and integrated circuits; and Appendix B, which covers transistor parameters. The text is recommended for electronic engineers who would like to know about the principles, components, and advances related to integrated circuits.