Principles of Transaction Processing is a comprehensive guide to developing applications, designing systems, and evaluating engineering products. The book provides detailed discussions of the internal workings of transaction processing systems, and it discusses how these systems work and how best to utilize them. It covers the architecture of Web Application Servers and transactional communication paradigms.

The book is divided into 11 chapters, which cover the following:

Overview of transaction processing application and system structure

Software abstractions found in transaction processing systems

Architecture of multitier applications and the functions of transactional middleware and database servers

Queued transaction processing and its internals, with IBM's Websphere MQ and Oracle's Stream AQ as examples

Business process management and its mechanisms

Description of the two-phase locking function, B-tree locking and multigranularity locking used in SQL database systems and nested transaction locking

System recovery and its failures

Two-phase commit protocol

Comparison between the tradeoffs of replicating servers versus replication resources

Transactional middleware products and standards

Future trends, such as cloud computing platforms, composing scalable systems using distributed computing components, the use of flash storage to replace disks and data streams from sensor devices as a source of transaction requests.

The text meets the needs of systems professionals, such as IT application programmers who construct TP applications, application analysts, and product developers. The book will also be invaluable to students and novices in application programming.