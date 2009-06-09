Principles of Transaction Processing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781558606234, 9780080948416

Principles of Transaction Processing

2nd Edition

Authors: Philip Bernstein Eric Newcomer
Paperback ISBN: 9781558606234
eBook ISBN: 9780080948416
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 9th June 2009
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents


Preface

Trademarks

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 The Basics

1.2 TP System Architecture

1.3 Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, and Durability

1.4 Two-Phase Commit

1.5 Transaction Processing Performance

1.6 Availability

1.7 Styles of Systems

1.8 TP System Configurations

1.9 Summary

Chapter 2 Transaction Processing Abstractions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Transactions

2.3 Processes and Threads

2.4 Remote Procedure Call

2.5 Shared State

2.6 Scalability

2.7 Summary

Chapter 3 Transaction Processing Application Architecture

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Application Architecture

3.3 Front-End Program

3.4 Request Controller

3.5 Transaction Servers

3.6 Transactional Middleware

3.7 Database Servers Versus Transactional Middleware

3.8 Summary

Chapter 4 Queued Transaction Processing

4.1 Why Use Queues?

4.2 The Queued Transaction Processing Model

4.3 Client Recovery

4.4 Handling Non-Undoable Operations

4.5 The Queue Manager

4.6 Publish-Subscribe

4.7 Other Message-Oriented Middleware

4.8 Queuing Products and Standards

4.9 Summary

Chapter 5 Business Process Management

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Business Process Definition

5.3 Business Process Execution

5.4 Transactional Properties

5.5 Making Process State Durable

5.6 Other Models of Business Processes

5.7 Products and Standards

5.8 Summary

Chapter 6 Locking

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Implementation

6.3 Deadlocks

6.4 Performance

6.5 Hot Spots

6.6 Query-Update Problems

6.7 Avoiding Phantoms

6.8 Optimistic Concurrency Control

6.9 B-Tree Locking

6.10 Multigranularity Locking

6.11 Locking Nested Transactions

6.12 Summary

6.13 Appendix: Basic Serializability Theory

Chapter 7 System Recovery

7.1 Causes of System Failure

7.2 A Model for System Recovery

7.3 Introduction to Database Recovery

7.4 The System Model

7.5 Database Recovery Manager

7.6 Shadow-Paging Algorithm

7.7 Log-Based Database Recovery Algorithms

7.8 Optimizing Restart in Log-Based Algorithms

7.9 Media Recovery

7.10 Summary

Chapter 8 Two-Phase Commit

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The Two-Phase Commit Protocol

8.3 Failure Handling

8.4 Optimizations and Variations

8.5 Process Structuring

8.6 User Checklist

8.7 Summary

Chapter 9 Replication

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Replicated Servers

9.3 Synchronizing Updates to Replicated Data

9.4 Single-Master Primary-Copy Replication

9.5 Multimaster Replication

9.6 Other Replication Techniques

9.7 Data Sharing Systems

9.8 Summary

Chapter 10 Transactional Middleware Products and Standards

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Web Browser Front-End Programs

10.3 .NET Framework

10.4 Java Enterprise Edition

10.5 Service-Oriented Architecture

10.6 Persistence Abstraction Mechanisms

10.7 Legacy TP Monitors

10.8 TP Standards

10.9 Summary

Chapter 11 Future Trends

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cloud Computing

11.3 Scalable Distributed Computing

11.4 Memory Technology

11.5 Streams and Event Processing

11.6 Summary

Glossary of Acronyms

Bibliographic Notes

Bibliography

Index








Description

Principles of Transaction Processing is a comprehensive guide to developing applications, designing systems, and evaluating engineering products. The book provides detailed discussions of the internal workings of transaction processing systems, and it discusses how these systems work and how best to utilize them. It covers the architecture of Web Application Servers and transactional communication paradigms.

The book is divided into 11 chapters, which cover the following:

  • Overview of transaction processing application and system structure
  • Software abstractions found in transaction processing systems
  • Architecture of multitier applications and the functions of transactional middleware and database servers
  • Queued transaction processing and its internals, with IBM's Websphere MQ and Oracle's Stream AQ as examples
  • Business process management and its mechanisms
  • Description of the two-phase locking function, B-tree locking and multigranularity locking used in SQL database systems and nested transaction locking
  • System recovery and its failures
  • Two-phase commit protocol
  • Comparison between the tradeoffs of replicating servers versus replication resources
  • Transactional middleware products and standards
  • Future trends, such as cloud computing platforms, composing scalable systems using distributed computing components, the use of flash storage to replace disks and data streams from sensor devices as a source of transaction requests.

The text meets the needs of systems professionals, such as IT application programmers who construct TP applications, application analysts, and product developers. The book will also be invaluable to students and novices in application programming.

Key Features

  • Complete revision of the classic "non mathematical" transaction processing reference for systems professionals.
  • Updated to focus on the needs of transaction processing via the Internet-- the main focus of business data processing investments, via web application servers, SOA, and important new TP standards.
  • Retains the practical, non-mathematical, but thorough conceptual basis of the first edition.

    About the Authors

    Philip Bernstein Author

    is a Principal Researcher at Microsoft Corporation and author of over 150 technical articles on database and transaction systems. He was previously lead architect for Digital Equipment Corporation’s transaction processing products group and was a professor at Harvard University. He is an ACM Fellow and member of the National Academy of Engineering.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Lead Architect, Microsoft Corporation, Bellvue, WA, USA

    Eric Newcomer Author

    is an independent consultant working in the CTO Office at Progress Software. He was previously CTO of IONA Technologies and a TP Architect at Digital Equipment Corporation. He has contributed to multiple enterprise software products and standards.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Program manager, Digital Equipment Corporation, Groton, MA, USA

