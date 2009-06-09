Principles of Transaction Processing
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 The Basics
1.2 TP System Architecture
1.3 Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, and Durability
1.4 Two-Phase Commit
1.5 Transaction Processing Performance
1.6 Availability
1.7 Styles of Systems
1.8 TP System Configurations
1.9 Summary
Chapter 2 Transaction Processing Abstractions
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Transactions
2.3 Processes and Threads
2.4 Remote Procedure Call
2.5 Shared State
2.6 Scalability
2.7 Summary
Chapter 3 Transaction Processing Application Architecture
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Application Architecture
3.3 Front-End Program
3.4 Request Controller
3.5 Transaction Servers
3.6 Transactional Middleware
3.7 Database Servers Versus Transactional Middleware
3.8 Summary
Chapter 4 Queued Transaction Processing
4.1 Why Use Queues?
4.2 The Queued Transaction Processing Model
4.3 Client Recovery
4.4 Handling Non-Undoable Operations
4.5 The Queue Manager
4.6 Publish-Subscribe
4.7 Other Message-Oriented Middleware
4.8 Queuing Products and Standards
4.9 Summary
Chapter 5 Business Process Management
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Business Process Definition
5.3 Business Process Execution
5.4 Transactional Properties
5.5 Making Process State Durable
5.6 Other Models of Business Processes
5.7 Products and Standards
5.8 Summary
Chapter 6 Locking
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Implementation
6.3 Deadlocks
6.4 Performance
6.5 Hot Spots
6.6 Query-Update Problems
6.7 Avoiding Phantoms
6.8 Optimistic Concurrency Control
6.9 B-Tree Locking
6.10 Multigranularity Locking
6.11 Locking Nested Transactions
6.12 Summary
6.13 Appendix: Basic Serializability Theory
Chapter 7 System Recovery
7.1 Causes of System Failure
7.2 A Model for System Recovery
7.3 Introduction to Database Recovery
7.4 The System Model
7.5 Database Recovery Manager
7.6 Shadow-Paging Algorithm
7.7 Log-Based Database Recovery Algorithms
7.8 Optimizing Restart in Log-Based Algorithms
7.9 Media Recovery
7.10 Summary
Chapter 8 Two-Phase Commit
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Two-Phase Commit Protocol
8.3 Failure Handling
8.4 Optimizations and Variations
8.5 Process Structuring
8.6 User Checklist
8.7 Summary
Chapter 9 Replication
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Replicated Servers
9.3 Synchronizing Updates to Replicated Data
9.4 Single-Master Primary-Copy Replication
9.5 Multimaster Replication
9.6 Other Replication Techniques
9.7 Data Sharing Systems
9.8 Summary
Chapter 10 Transactional Middleware Products and Standards
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Web Browser Front-End Programs
10.3 .NET Framework
10.4 Java Enterprise Edition
10.5 Service-Oriented Architecture
10.6 Persistence Abstraction Mechanisms
10.7 Legacy TP Monitors
10.8 TP Standards
10.9 Summary
Chapter 11 Future Trends
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cloud Computing
11.3 Scalable Distributed Computing
11.4 Memory Technology
11.5 Streams and Event Processing
11.6 Summary
Glossary of Acronyms
Bibliographic Notes
Bibliography
Index
Description
Principles of Transaction Processing is a comprehensive guide to developing applications, designing systems, and evaluating engineering products. The book provides detailed discussions of the internal workings of transaction processing systems, and it discusses how these systems work and how best to utilize them. It covers the architecture of Web Application Servers and transactional communication paradigms.
The book is divided into 11 chapters, which cover the following:
- Overview of transaction processing application and system structure
- Software abstractions found in transaction processing systems
- Architecture of multitier applications and the functions of transactional middleware and database servers
- Queued transaction processing and its internals, with IBM's Websphere MQ and Oracle's Stream AQ as examples
- Business process management and its mechanisms
- Description of the two-phase locking function, B-tree locking and multigranularity locking used in SQL database systems and nested transaction locking
- System recovery and its failures
- Two-phase commit protocol
- Comparison between the tradeoffs of replicating servers versus replication resources
- Transactional middleware products and standards
- Future trends, such as cloud computing platforms, composing scalable systems using distributed computing components, the use of flash storage to replace disks and data streams from sensor devices as a source of transaction requests.
The text meets the needs of systems professionals, such as IT application programmers who construct TP applications, application analysts, and product developers. The book will also be invaluable to students and novices in application programming.
Key Features
Readership
systems professionals: IT application programmers that build TP applications for use in IT or on web sites; application analysts who design applications for deployment on TP systems; and product developers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2009
- Published:
- 9th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558606234
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080948416
Awards
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2013 – Books for Software Developers, Intel
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 2nd Half 2013 – Books for Software Developers, Intel
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2014 – Books for Software Developers, Intel
About the Authors
Philip Bernstein Author
is a Principal Researcher at Microsoft Corporation and author of over 150 technical articles on database and transaction systems. He was previously lead architect for Digital Equipment Corporation’s transaction processing products group and was a professor at Harvard University. He is an ACM Fellow and member of the National Academy of Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lead Architect, Microsoft Corporation, Bellvue, WA, USA
Eric Newcomer Author
is an independent consultant working in the CTO Office at Progress Software. He was previously CTO of IONA Technologies and a TP Architect at Digital Equipment Corporation. He has contributed to multiple enterprise software products and standards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Program manager, Digital Equipment Corporation, Groton, MA, USA