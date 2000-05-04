Principles of Tissue Engineering

Contributors. Foreword by C.A. Vacanti. Preface to the Second Edition. Preface to the First Edition. Tissue Engineering in Perspective, E. Bell.

Introduction to Tissue Engineering: The History and Scope of Tissue Engineering, J.P. Vavanti and C.A. Vacanti. The Challenge of Imitating Nature, R.M. Nerem.

Part I: The Basis of Growth and Differentiation: Organization of Cells into Higher Ordered Structures, C.A. Erickson. Dynamics of Cell-ECM Interactions, M.Martins-Green. Matrix Molecules and Their Ligands, B.R. Olsen. Inductive Phenomena, M. Hebrok and D. A. Melton. Morphogenesis and Tissue Engineering, A.H. Reddi. Cell Determination and Differentiation, L.W. Browder.

Part II: In Vitro Control of Tissue Development: Mechanical and Chemical Determinants of Tissue Development, D.E. Inger. Animal Cell Culture, G.H. Sato and D.W. Barnes. Regulation of Cell Behavior by Matricellular Proteins, A.D. Bradshaw and E.H. Sage. Growth Factors, T.F. Deuel and N. Zhang. Tissue Engineering Bioreactors, L.E. Freed and G. Vunjak-Novakovic. Tissue Assembly in Microgravity, B.R. Unsworth and P.I. Lelkes.

Part III: In Vivo Synthesis of Tissues and Organs:

In Vivo Synthesis of Tissues and Organs, L.V. Yannas.

Part IV: Models for Tissue Engineering: Organotypic and Histiotypic Models of Engineered Tissues, E. Bell. Quantitative Aspects of Tissue Engineering: Basic Issues in Kinetics, Transport, and Mechanics, A.J. Grodzinsky, R.D. Kamm, and Douglas A. Lauffenburger.

Part V: Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering: Patterning of Cells and Their Environment, S. Takayama, R.C. Chapman, R.S. Kane, and G.M. Whitesides. Cell Interactions with Polymers, W.M. Saltzman. Matrix Effects, J.A. Hubbell. Polymer Scaffold Processing, R.C. Thomson, A.K. Shung, M.J. Yaszemski, and A.G. Mikos. Biodegradable Polymers, J.M. Pachence and J. Kohn.

Part VI: Transplantation of Engineered Cells and Tissues: Approaches to Transplanting Engineered Cells and Tissues, J. Hardin-Young, J. Teumer, R.N. Ross, and N.L. Parenteau. Cryopreservation, J.O.M. Karlsson and M. Toner. Immunomodulation, D. Faustman. Immunoisolation, B.A. Zielinski and M.J. Lysaght. Engineering Challenges in Immunoisolation Device Development, E.S. Avgoustiniatos, H. Wu, and C.K. Colton.

Part VII: Fetal Tissue Engineering: Fetal Tissue Engineering, D.O. Fauza. Pluripotent Stem Cells, M.J. Shamblott, B.E. Edwards, and J.D. Gearhart.

Part VIII: Gene Therapy: Gene-Based Therapeutics, L.G. Fradkin, J.D. Ropp, and J.F. Warner.

Part IX: Breast: Breast Reconstruction, K.Y. Lee, C.R. Halberstadt, W.D. Holder, and D.J. Mooney.

Part X: Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels, L. Xue and H.P. Greisler. Small-Diameter Vascular Grafts, S.J. Sullivan and K.G.M. Brockbank. Cardiac Prostheses, J.W. Love.

Part XI: Cornea: Cornea, V. Trinkaus-Randall.

Part XII: Endocrinology and Metabolism: Bioartificial Pancreas, T.G. Wang and R.P. Lanza. Parathyroid, C. Hasse, A Zielke, T. Bohrer, U. Zimmerman, and M. Rothmund.

Part XIII: Gastrointestinal System: Alimentary Tract, G.M. Organ and J.P. Vacanti. Liver, H.O. Jauregui. Hepat Assist Liver Support System, C. Mullon and B.A. Solomon. Lineage Biology and Liver, A.S.L. Xu, T.L. Luntz, J.M. Macdonald, H. Kubota, E. Hsu, R.E. London, and L.M. Reid.

Part XIV: Hematopoietic System: Red Blood Cell Substitutes, T.M.S. Chang. Lymphoid Cells, U. Chen. Hematopoietic Stem Cells, A. Kessinger and G. Sharp.

Part XV: Kidney and Genitourinary System: Renal Replacement Devices, H.D. Humes. Genitourinary System, B.-S. Kim, D.J. Mooney, and A. Atala.

Part XVI: Musculoskeletal System: Structural Tissue Engineering, C.A. Vacanti, L.J. Bonassar, and J.P. Vacanti. Bone Regeneration through Cellular Engineering, S.P. Bruder and A.I. Caplan. Articular Cartilage Injury, J.M. McPherson and R. Tubo. Tendons and Ligaments, F. Goulet, D. Rancourt, R. Cloutier, L. Germain, A.R. Poole, and F.A. Auger. Mechanosensory Mechanisms in Bone, S.C. Cowin and M.L. Moss. Myoblast Therapy, J.C. Cousins, J.E. Morgan, and T.A. Partridge.

Part XVII: Nervous System: Protection and Repair of Hearing, R.A. Altschuler, Y. Raphael, J. Schacht, D.J. Anderson, and J.M. Miller. Vision Enhancement Systems, G. Dagnelie, M.S. Humayun, and R.W. Massof. Brain Implants, Lars U. Wahlberg. Nerve Regeneration, E.G. Fine, R.F. Valentini, and P. Aebischer. Transplantation Strategies for Treatment of Spinal Cord Dysfunction and Injury, J. Sagen, M.B. Bunge, and N. Kleitman. Neural Stem Cells, M.P. Vacanti.

Part XVIII: Periodontal and Dental Applications: Periodontal Applications, N.A. Miller, M.C. Béné, J.P., P. Ambrosini, and G.C. Faure. Regeneration of Dentin, R.B. Rutherford.

Part XIX: Skin: Wound Repair: Basic Biology to Tissue Engineering, R.A.F. Clark and A.J. Singer. Skin, N.L. Parenteau, J. Hardin-Young, and R.N. Ross. Dermal Equivalents, G.K. Naughton.

Part XX: Womb: Artificial Womb, C.S. Muratore and J.M. Wilson.

Part XXI: Regulatory Issues: Regulatory Considerations, K.B. Hellman, R.R. Solomon, C. Gaffey, C.N. Durfor, and J.G. Bishop. Epilogue. Index.