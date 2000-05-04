Principles of Tissue Engineering
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Foreword by C.A. Vacanti. Preface to the Second Edition. Preface to the First Edition. Tissue Engineering in Perspective, E. Bell.
Introduction to Tissue Engineering: The History and Scope of Tissue Engineering, J.P. Vavanti and C.A. Vacanti. The Challenge of Imitating Nature, R.M. Nerem.
Part I: The Basis of Growth and Differentiation: Organization of Cells into Higher Ordered Structures, C.A. Erickson. Dynamics of Cell-ECM Interactions, M.Martins-Green. Matrix Molecules and Their Ligands, B.R. Olsen. Inductive Phenomena, M. Hebrok and D. A. Melton. Morphogenesis and Tissue Engineering, A.H. Reddi. Cell Determination and Differentiation, L.W. Browder.
Part II: In Vitro Control of Tissue Development: Mechanical and Chemical Determinants of Tissue Development, D.E. Inger. Animal Cell Culture, G.H. Sato and D.W. Barnes. Regulation of Cell Behavior by Matricellular Proteins, A.D. Bradshaw and E.H. Sage. Growth Factors, T.F. Deuel and N. Zhang. Tissue Engineering Bioreactors, L.E. Freed and G. Vunjak-Novakovic. Tissue Assembly in Microgravity, B.R. Unsworth and P.I. Lelkes.
Part III: In Vivo Synthesis of Tissues and Organs:
In Vivo Synthesis of Tissues and Organs, L.V. Yannas.
Part IV: Models for Tissue Engineering: Organotypic and Histiotypic Models of Engineered Tissues, E. Bell. Quantitative Aspects of Tissue Engineering: Basic Issues in Kinetics, Transport, and Mechanics, A.J. Grodzinsky, R.D. Kamm, and Douglas A. Lauffenburger.
Part V: Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering: Patterning of Cells and Their Environment, S. Takayama, R.C. Chapman, R.S. Kane, and G.M. Whitesides. Cell Interactions with Polymers, W.M. Saltzman. Matrix Effects, J.A. Hubbell. Polymer Scaffold Processing, R.C. Thomson, A.K. Shung, M.J. Yaszemski, and A.G. Mikos. Biodegradable Polymers, J.M. Pachence and J. Kohn.
Part VI: Transplantation of Engineered Cells and Tissues: Approaches to Transplanting Engineered Cells and Tissues, J. Hardin-Young, J. Teumer, R.N. Ross, and N.L. Parenteau. Cryopreservation, J.O.M. Karlsson and M. Toner. Immunomodulation, D. Faustman. Immunoisolation, B.A. Zielinski and M.J. Lysaght. Engineering Challenges in Immunoisolation Device Development, E.S. Avgoustiniatos, H. Wu, and C.K. Colton.
Part VII: Fetal Tissue Engineering: Fetal Tissue Engineering, D.O. Fauza. Pluripotent Stem Cells, M.J. Shamblott, B.E. Edwards, and J.D. Gearhart.
Part VIII: Gene Therapy: Gene-Based Therapeutics, L.G. Fradkin, J.D. Ropp, and J.F. Warner.
Part IX: Breast: Breast Reconstruction, K.Y. Lee, C.R. Halberstadt, W.D. Holder, and D.J. Mooney.
Part X: Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels, L. Xue and H.P. Greisler. Small-Diameter Vascular Grafts, S.J. Sullivan and K.G.M. Brockbank. Cardiac Prostheses, J.W. Love.
Part XI: Cornea: Cornea, V. Trinkaus-Randall.
Part XII: Endocrinology and Metabolism: Bioartificial Pancreas, T.G. Wang and R.P. Lanza. Parathyroid, C. Hasse, A Zielke, T. Bohrer, U. Zimmerman, and M. Rothmund.
Part XIII: Gastrointestinal System: Alimentary Tract, G.M. Organ and J.P. Vacanti. Liver, H.O. Jauregui. Hepat Assist Liver Support System, C. Mullon and B.A. Solomon. Lineage Biology and Liver, A.S.L. Xu, T.L. Luntz, J.M. Macdonald, H. Kubota, E. Hsu, R.E. London, and L.M. Reid.
Part XIV: Hematopoietic System: Red Blood Cell Substitutes, T.M.S. Chang. Lymphoid Cells, U. Chen. Hematopoietic Stem Cells, A. Kessinger and G. Sharp.
Part XV: Kidney and Genitourinary System: Renal Replacement Devices, H.D. Humes. Genitourinary System, B.-S. Kim, D.J. Mooney, and A. Atala.
Part XVI: Musculoskeletal System: Structural Tissue Engineering, C.A. Vacanti, L.J. Bonassar, and J.P. Vacanti. Bone Regeneration through Cellular Engineering, S.P. Bruder and A.I. Caplan. Articular Cartilage Injury, J.M. McPherson and R. Tubo. Tendons and Ligaments, F. Goulet, D. Rancourt, R. Cloutier, L. Germain, A.R. Poole, and F.A. Auger. Mechanosensory Mechanisms in Bone, S.C. Cowin and M.L. Moss. Myoblast Therapy, J.C. Cousins, J.E. Morgan, and T.A. Partridge.
Part XVII: Nervous System: Protection and Repair of Hearing, R.A. Altschuler, Y. Raphael, J. Schacht, D.J. Anderson, and J.M. Miller. Vision Enhancement Systems, G. Dagnelie, M.S. Humayun, and R.W. Massof. Brain Implants, Lars U. Wahlberg. Nerve Regeneration, E.G. Fine, R.F. Valentini, and P. Aebischer. Transplantation Strategies for Treatment of Spinal Cord Dysfunction and Injury, J. Sagen, M.B. Bunge, and N. Kleitman. Neural Stem Cells, M.P. Vacanti.
Part XVIII: Periodontal and Dental Applications: Periodontal Applications, N.A. Miller, M.C. Béné, J.P., P. Ambrosini, and G.C. Faure. Regeneration of Dentin, R.B. Rutherford.
Part XIX: Skin: Wound Repair: Basic Biology to Tissue Engineering, R.A.F. Clark and A.J. Singer. Skin, N.L. Parenteau, J. Hardin-Young, and R.N. Ross. Dermal Equivalents, G.K. Naughton.
Part XX: Womb: Artificial Womb, C.S. Muratore and J.M. Wilson.
Part XXI: Regulatory Issues: Regulatory Considerations, K.B. Hellman, R.R. Solomon, C. Gaffey, C.N. Durfor, and J.G. Bishop. Epilogue. Index.
The opportunity that tissue engineering provides for medicine is extraordinary. In the United States alone, over half-a-trillion dollars are spent each year to care for patients who suffer from tissue loss or dysfunction. Although numerous books and reviews have been written on tissue engineering, none has been as comprehensive in its defining of the field. Principles of Tissue Engineering combines in one volume the prerequisites for a general understanding of tissue growth and development, the tools and theoretical information needed to design tissues and organs, as well as a presentation of applications of tissue engineering to diseases affecting specific organ systems. The first edition of the book, published in 1997, is the definite reference in the field. Since that time, however, the discipline has grown tremendously, and few experts would have been able to predict the explosion in our knowledge of gene expression, cell growth and differentiation, the variety of stem cells, new polymers and materials that are now available, or even the successful introduction of the first tissue-engineered products into the marketplace. There was a need for a new edition, and this need has been met with a product that defines and captures the sense of excitement, understanding and anticipation that has followed from the evolution of this fascinating and important field.
Provides vast, detailed analysis of research on all of the major systems of the human body, e.g., skin, muscle, cardiovascular, hematopoietic, and nerves
Students, research scientists, and physicians with an interest in tissue engineering.
Robert Lanza Editor
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
Robert Langer Editor
Robert Langer received honorary doctorates from the ETH (Switzerland) in 1996 and the Technion (Israel) in 1997. Dr. Langer is the Kenneth J. Germeshausen Professor of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at MIT. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Cornell University in 1970 and a Sc.D. from MIT in 1974, both in chemical engineering. Dr. Langer has written 590 articles, 400 abstracts, 350 patents, and has edited 12 books.Dr. Langer has received over 70 major awards, including the Gairdner Foundation International Award, the Lemelson-MIT prize, the American Chemical Society (ACS) Polymer Chemistry and Applied Polymer Science Awards, Creative Polymer Chemistry Award (ACS, Polymer Division), the Pearlman Memorial Lectureship Award (ACD, Biochemical Technology Division), and the A.I.Ch.E’s Walker, Professional Progress, Bioengineering, and Stine Materials Science and Engineering Awards. In 1989, Dr. Langer was elected to the Institute of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences, and in 1992 he was elected to both the National Academy of Engineering and to the National Academy of Sciences. He is the only active member of all 3 United States National Academies.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
Joseph Vacanti Editor
Dr. Joseph P. Vacanti received his M.D. degree from the university of Nebraska in 1974. He received his training in general surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital from 1974 through 1981 and in pediatric surgery at The Children’s Hospital, Boston from 1981 through 1983. He then received clinical training in transplantation from the University of Pittsburgh. He spent two years in the laboratories of Dr. M. Judah Folkman working in the filed on angiogenesis from 1977 through 1979. Upon completion of his training, Dr. Vacanti joined the staff in surgery at children’s Hospital in Boston and began clinical programs in pediatric liver transplantation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. In the laboratory, he continued studies in and began work in the filed of tissue engineering in 1985. Dr. Vacanti is now John Homans Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, Visiting surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital, director of the Wellman 6 Surgical laboratories, director of the Laboratory of Tissue Engineering and Organ Fabrication and Director of Pediatric Transplantation at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He has authored more than 120 original reports, 30 book chapters, and 197 abstracts. He has more than 25 patents or patents pending in the United States, Europe, and Japan.
Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, U.S.A.