Principles of Textile Finishing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1: Introduction to finishing
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Object of finishing
- 1.3 Classification of finishes
- 1.4 Physical finishing
- 1.5 Functional finishes
- 1.6 Chemical finishes
- 1.7 Plasma finishing
- 1.8 Coated fabric
- 1.9 Application of chemical finish
- 1.10 Padding mangle
- 1.11 Low-pickup padding
- 1.12 Vacuum slot or suction hydroextractor
- 1.13 Drying and curing
- 1.14 Stenter or tenter
- 1.15 Conclusion
2: Surface finishing
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Calenders
- 2.3 Sueding or emerising
- 2.4 Raising or napping
- 2.5 Stenter finish
- 2.6 Conclusions
3: Antishrink finishing
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Shrinkage
- 3.3 Shrinkage of woven fabric
- 3.4 Shrinkage of knitted fabric
- 3.5 Shrinkage of woollen fabric
- 3.6 Causes of shrinkage
- 3.7 Measurement of residual shrinkage
- 3.8 Shrink-proofing methods
- 3.9 Sanforising machine
- 3.10 Rigmel finish
- 3.11 Confining passage type
- 3.12 Compactors for knitted fabric
- 3.13 Conclusion
4: Starch finishing
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Handle modifier finishes
- 4.3 Starch
- 4.4 Starch as a finish
- 4.5 Composition of finish
- 4.6 Synthetic polymers
- 4.7 Mangles
- 4.8 Cylinder dryers
- 4.9 Conditioning and damping
- 4.10 Future trends
5: Acid–alkali finish
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Theory of mercerisation
- 5.3 Effects of mercerisation
- 5.4 Classification of mercerisation processes
- 5.5 Yarn mercerisation
- 5.6 Fabric mercerisation
- 5.7 Slack mercerisation
- 5.8 Mercerisation of knitwear
- 5.9 Addition mercerisation
- 5.10 Control of caustic concentration
- 5.11 Liquid ammonia mercerisation
- 5.12 Barium activity number
- 5.13 Parchmentising or organdie finish
- 5.14 Conclusions
6: Softening
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Properties of softeners
- 6.3 Chemistry of softeners
- 6.4 Silicone softeners
- 6.5 Mechanism of action
- 6.6 Additives
- 6.7 Estimation of active matter content
- 6.8 Measurement of softness
- 6.9 Effect on sewability
- 6.10 Effect on pilling
- 6.11 Future trends
7: Repellent finishes
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Water-repellent versus waterproof
- 7.3 Easy-care finish
- 7.4 Theory of wetting
- 7.5 Theory of repellency
- 7.6 Water proofing and water repellency
- 7.7 Repellent finishes
- 7.8 Soil release finish
- 7.9 Stain and soil retardancy
- 7.10 Stain blockers
- 7.11 Petal effect and lotus effect
- 7.12 Health hazards
- 7.13 Test methods
- 7.14 Future trends
8: Flame- and fire-retardant finishes
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Definitions of terms
- 8.3 Flammability of textile fibres
- 8.4 Flame retardants
- 8.5 Mechanism of flame retardancy
- 8.6 FR finishing of cotton
- 8.7 FR finishing of rayon
- 8.8 FR finishing of wool
- 8.9 FR finishing of polyester
- 8.10 FR finishing of nylon
- 8.11 FR finishing of acrylic
- 8.12 FR finishing of polypropylene
- 8.13 FR finishing of fibre blends
- 8.14 Afterglow
- 8.15 Smoke and its reduction
- 8.16 Test methods
- 8.17 FR and environment
- 8.18 Halogen-free FRs
9: Easy-care finishing
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Definitions
- 9.3 Reasons for crease formation
- 9.4 Factors affecting wrinkling
- 9.5 Prevention of shrinkage and crease
- 9.6 Resin finishing
- 9.7 Effects on fabric properties
- 9.8 Cellulose cross-linkers
- 9.9 Formaldehyde-based finish
- 9.10 Formaldehyde-free finishes
- 9.11 Ionic cross-linking
- 9.12 Application methods
- 9.13 Formaldehyde release
- 9.14 Formaldehyde testing
- 9.15 Future trends
10: Antistatic and soil-release finishes
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Generation of static electricity
- 10.3 Static charges and textile materials
- 10.4 Human body and static energy
- 10.5 Measurement of static energy
- 10.6 Control of static electricity
- 10.7 Chemistry of antistatic finish
- 10.8 Static propensity of fibres
- 10.9 Methods of application
- 10.10 Performance evaluation
- 10.11 Soils
- 10.12 Means of soiling
- 10.13 Factors affecting soil release
- 10.14 Detergency and soil release
- 10.15 Soil-release finishes
- 10.16 Evaluation of soil release
- 10.17 Future trends
11: Finishes for protection against microbial, insect and UV radiation
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Definitions
- 11.3 Growth of microorganism
- 11.4 Antimicrobial effect
- 11.5 Mechanisms
- 11.6 Means for antimicrobial
- 11.7 Antimicrobial fibres
- 11.8 Antimicrobial finishes
- 11.9 Sanitised finishes
- 11.10 Fungicidal finishes
- 11.11 Antibacterial finish
- 11.12 Various microbial finishes
- 11.13 Biopolymers
- 11.14 Application methods
- 11.15 Antimicrobial dyes
- 11.16 Test methods
- 11.17 Insect-resistant finishes
- 11.18 UV-protective finish
- 11.19 Future trends
12: Finishing of denim fabrics
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Denim dyeing
- 12.3 Selection of denim fabric
- 12.4 Denim washing
- 12.5 Processing steps
- 12.6 Garment washing
- 12.7 Types of garment washing
- 12.8 Denim finishing
- 12.9 Impact on environment
- 12.10 Future trends
13: Wool and silk finishing processes
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Felting of wool
- 13.3 Prevention and control of shrinkage
- 13.4 Fulling or milling
- 13.5 Setting
- 13.6 Fundamentals of silk finishing
- 13.7 Mechanical finishing of silk
- 13.8 Chemical finishing of silk
- 13.9 Conclusions
14: Various ecofriendly finishes
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Process control
- 14.3 Biofinishing
- 14.4 Use of biopolymers
- 14.5 Energy-saving finishing
- 14.6 Plasma treatment
- 14.7 Equipment for LPP
- 14.8 Future trends
Description
Principles of Textile Finishing presents the latest information on textile finishing for industry professionals and researchers who are new to the field. As these processes are versatile and varied in their applications, the book provides information on how decisions on finishes and techniques may be made subjectively or based on experience.
In addition, the book presents the desired final properties of textile materials and how they differ widely from product to product, helping finishers who face significant challenges in delivering fabrics that meet the requirements of end-users be successful.
Written by an author who is an expert in the field, and who has with many years of experience in industry and academia, this book provides an accessible introduction to the principles, types, and applications of textile finishes.
Key Features
- Provides an accessible introduction to the principles, types, and applications of textile finishes
- Assists industry professionals and researchers in selecting finishes that will result in fabric properties that meet the requirements of end-users
- Written by an author with years of experience in industry and academia and who is an expert in the field
Readership
Industry professionals and researchers who are new to the field, and those seeking to refresh and update their knowledge
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 1st April 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006610
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081006467
"Written by an author who is an expert in the field with years of experience in industry and academia, this book provides an accessible introduction to the principles, types and application of textile finishes, and it assists industry professionals and researchers in selecting finishes that have the fabric properties which meet their requirements." --Asian Dyer
About the Authors
Asim Kumar Roy Choudhury Author
Dr. Asim Kumar Roy Choudhury is presently working as principal, KPS Institute of Polytechnic, Belmuri. He retired as Professor and HOD (Textile) from the Government College of Engineering and Textile Technology, Serampore (W.B.), India. He has over 30 years’ experience in textile coloration and finishing in academia and industry, and has written numerous papers and several books on the subject, including the recently published two-volume work Principles of Colour and Appearance Measurement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Government College of Engineering and Textile Technology, Serampore, India