1st Edition
Principles of Sugar Technology focuses on the principles, methodologies, and processes involved in sugar technology, including properties of sugar and agents involved in its manufacture.
The selection first offers information on the chemical and physical properties of sucrose, as well as decomposition, structure of the sucrose molecule, sucrose derivatives, crystallized and amorphous sucrose, and solvents. The book then takes a look at the physical and chemical properties of reducing sugars and non-nitrogenous organic acids of sugarcane.
The publication ponders on nitrogen-containing nonsugars (amino acids and proteins), complex organic nonsugars of high molecular weight, and lipids of sugarcane. Discussions focus on the distribution of nitrogen in sugarcane, amino acids in cane juice and leaves, lignin, pectin, proteins, and significance of waxy and fatty lipids in sugar manufacture. The text also examines color and colored nonsugars, inorganic nonsugars, and agents used in sugar manufacture.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in sugar technology.
Part One - Physical and Chemical Properties of Sugars and Nonsugars
1. Chemical Properties of Sucrose
1. Structure of the Sucrose Molecule
2. Synthesis of Sucrose
3. Sucrose Derivatives
4. Decomposition of Sucrose
5. Biochemical Reactions
Bibliography
2. Physical Properties of Sucrose
1. Sucrose Molecule
2. Crystallized Sucrose
3. Amorphous Sucrose
4. Aqueous Sucrose Solutions
5. Various Solvents
Bibliography
3. Physical and Chemical Properties of the Reducing Sugars (Dextrose and Levulose)
1. Introduction
2. Physical Properties of Dextrose Solutions
3. Physical Properties of Levulose Solutions
4. Physical Properties of Invert Sugar Solutions
5. Chemical Reactions of Dextrose and Levulose with Organic Reagents
6. Chemical Reactions of Dextrose and Levulose with Inorganic Reagents
7. Decomposition Reactions
8. Oxidation Reactions
9. Unfermentable Products in Cane Molasses
10. Methods of Analysis
11. Color Tests
Bibliography
4. The Non-Nitrogenous Organic Acids of Sugarcane
1. Introduction
2. Acids Isolated From Cane
3. Organic Acids Formed in Processing
4. Effect of Organic Acids On Clarification
5. Organic Acids in Molasses and Other Products
6. Commercial Production of Calcium Aconitate
7. Quantitative Determination of Aconitic Acid
8. Summary
Bibliography
5. The Nitrogen-Containing Nonsugars(The Amino Acids and Proteins)
1. Introduction
2. The Distribution of Nitrogen in Sugarcane
3. The Proteins of Sugarcane
4. The Amino Acids of Cane Juice
A. The Qualitative Aspect
B. The Quantitative Aspect
5. The Amino Acids in Cane Leaves
6. Other Nitrogenous Substances Present in Sugarcane
7. The Relation of Proteins and Amino Acids to the Raw Sugar Manufacturing Process
Bibliography
6. The Complex Organic Nonsugars of High Molecular Weight
1. Introduction
2. Cellulose
3. Hemicelluloses
4. Lignin
5. Proteins
6. Pectin
7. Starch
8. Tannin and Pigments
9. Uses of Bagasse
Bibliography
7. The Lipids of Sugarcane
1. Introduction
2. Occurrence
3. Constitution and Properties of Sugarcane Wax
4. Constitution and Properties of Fatty Lipids
5. Phospholipids of Sugarcane Oil and Wax
6. Significance of Waxy and Fatty Lipids in Sugar Manufacture
7. The Determination of Lipids in Sugarcane Products
Bibliography
8. Color and Colored Non-Sugars
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Colored Non-Sugars
III. Physical and Chemical Properties of Colored Non-Sugars
IV. General Principles of Color Measurement
V. Measurement of Color of Sugar Products
VI. Future Color Problems
Bibliography
9. Inorganic Nonsugars
1. Introduction
2. The Inorganic Substituents of Sugarcane, Juices and Sugar
3. Alkalis
4. Adsorption of Cations and Anions
5. Alkaline Earths, Calcium and Magnesium
6. Calcium in Technical Sugar Solutions
7. Calcium and Magnesium Balances in Raw Sugar Manufacture
8. Determination of Calcium and Magnesium
9. Iron
10. Aluminum
11. Chloride
12. Sulphur
13. Silicic Acid
14. Phosphates
15. Copper
16. Manganese
17. Arsenic
18. Molybdenum
19. Boron
20. Lead
21. Cobalt
22. Iodine
23. Composition and Properties of Bagasse Ash
Bibliography
10. The Agents Used in Sugar Manufacture
1. Introduction
2. Limestone
3. Lime
4. Kiln Gas, Carbon Dioxide
5. Sulphur
6. Sulphur Burner Gas, Sulphur Dioxide
7. Phosphoric Acid and Its Calcium and Sodium Salts
8. Soda
9. Magnesium Compounds
10. Clays
11. Bauxite
12. Diatomaceous Earth
13. Carbons
14. Sodium Hyposulphite, Blankite
15. Dyestuffs
Bibliography
11. The Physical and Technical Conditions in Sugar Manufacture (Temperature, Density and pH)
1. Introduction
2. General Considerations
Bibliography
Part Two - Purification of Technical Sugar Solutions
12. Chemical Technology of the Purification Process
1. Introduction: Beet and Cane Juices
2. Historical Development
3. The Progress During The Past Fifty Years
4. Clarification Stages
5. Screening Mill Juices
6. Suspended Nonsugars
7. Composition of Nonsugars
8. Effect of Heating
9. Optimum Clarification?
10. Effect of Ph
11. Conclusions
13. Fundamental Reactions of the Clarification Process
1. Introduction
2. Composition of Cane Juice
3. The Liming Process
4. Reactions of Clarification
5. Physical Chemistry of Clarification
6. Practical Effects of Clarification
Bibliography
14. Technology of the Clarification Process
1. Introduction
2. Liming
3. Heaters
4. The Lime and Heat Sequence
5. Floc Formation and Floe Conditioning
6. Subsidation Equipment
7. Auxiliary Defecants
Bibliography
15. Clarification of Cane Juices by Means of the Sulphitation Process
1. Introduction
2 . Origin and Development of the Sulphitation Process
3 . Properties of the Reagents and Fundamental Reactions
4. Effect of Purification
5. Technology
Bibliography
16. The Carbonation Process
1. Introduction
2. The Original Single Carbonation Process
3. Double Carbonation
4. The De Haan Process
5. Recent Developments of the De Haan Process
6. The Present System of Double Carbonation
7. Second Carbonation and Filtration of the Second Carbonation Juice
8. Filter Station
9. Change in the Ph of Unflltered First Carbonation Juice
10. Composition of the Precipitate of the Second Carbonation
11. Purification Effects of the Carbonation Process
12. Removal of Magnesia and Silicic Acid
13. Effect of the Carbonation Process
14. The Effect of the Second Carbonation
15. The Size of the Second Carbonation Station
16. Heating of Second Carbonation Juice
17. The Arrangement of First and Second Carbonation Station
18. The Technology of the Second Carbonation
19. The Causes of Irregularity
20. The Control Methods of the Second Carbonation
21. The Sweetening Off Process of the Filter Cake in the Carbonation Process
Bibliography
17. Middle Juice Carbonation
1. History
2. Treatment Prior To Carbonation
3. Inorganic Nonsugar Removal
4. Evaporator Scale
5. First Carbonation
6. First Filtration
Bibliography
18. Ion Exchange
1. Introduction
2. Ion Exchange Resins
3. Mechanism of Ion Exchange
4. Treatment of Sugar Juices
5. Technical Results of Cane Sugar Processing
6. Economics of Ion Exchange
7. byproducts
8. Commercial Equipment
9. New Developments
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
- 790
- English
- © Elsevier 1953
- 1st January 1953
- Elsevier
- 9781483275109