Principles of Spaceflight Propulsion
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics
Description
Division III. Propulsion Systems Including Fuels, Volume 6: Principles of Spaceflight Propulsion provides an introduction to the fundamentals of the processes of energy release and conversion. This book presents the developments of space technology by providing a general view of the propulsion methods available. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the systems of propulsion in space that are based on the reaction thrust from an ejected jet. This text then explores the basic structural considerations together with a broad illustration of the associated sources of energy. Other chapters consider the decomposition energy release of endothermic compounds and review the methods of application to rocket propulsion. This book discusses as well the essential factors influencing the release of nuclear energy. The final chapter deals with the basis of most systems of spacecraft propulsion, which is the conversion of available energy to the kinetic energy of a propellant jet. This book is a valuable resource for engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Units
Chapter 1. Fundamentals
1.1. Introduction
1.2. The Environment of Interplanetary Space
1.3. Jet Thrust
1.3.1. Effective Exit Velocity
1.3.2. Specific Impulse
1.3.3. Characteristic Exit Velocity
1.3.4. The Rocket Equation
1.3.5. Alternative Systems of Jet Acceleration
1.3.6. Efficiencies of Energy-Thrust Conversion
1.4. Propulsion Requirements for Spaceflight
1.5. Energy Conversion for Thrust
Symbols
Chapter 2. Energy Release
2.1. Atomic Structure
2.1.1. Electron Orbits
2.1.2. Electron Shell Radii in the Hydrogen Atom
2.1.3. Electron Energy
2.1.4. Electron Distribution in Atoms
2.2. Molecular Structure
2.2.1. Valency
2.2.2. Chemical Energy
2.2.3. Heats of Formation and Reaction
2.2.4. Dissociation and Equilibrium
2.3. Nuclear Structure
2.3.1. Nuclear Energy
Symbols
Chapter 3. Chemical Propulsion
3.1. Determination of Heats of Formation and Reaction
3.2. High-Energy Chemical Reactions
3.3. Performance Requirements for Chemical Propellants
3.4. Liquid Reactants
3.4.1. Combustion Characteristics
3.5. Solid Reactants
3.5.1. Reactant Ballistics
Symbols
Chapter 4. Nuclear Propulsion
4.1. Radioactivity
4.2. Inelastic Collisions
4.3. Fission of Natural Uranium
4.4. Nuclear Fusion
4.5. The Nuclear Rocket
4.5.1. The Heat-Transfer Fission Rocket
4.5.2. The Gaseous-Cavity Fission Rocket
4.5.3. The Thermonuclear Rocket
4.6. Property Requirements for Nuclear Fuels and Propellants
Symbols
Chapter 5. Electric Propulsion
5.1. Plasma
5.2. Electrothermal Propulsion
5.3. Electrostatic Propulsion
5.3.1. Electrostatic Fields
5.3.2. Production of Ions
5.3.3. Acceleration of Ions
5.4. Electromagnetic Propulsion
5.4.1. Magnetic Fields
5.4.2. Electromagnetic Acceleration of Plasmoids
5.4.3. Crossed Electrostatic and Magnetic Fields
5.4.4. Magnetohydrodynamics
5.5. Property Requirements for Electric Propellants
Symbols
Chapter 6. Additional Propulsion Concepts
6.1. Transportable Systems
6.1.1. Nuclear Particle Emitters
6.1.2. The Photon Rocket
6.1.3. Nuclear Bomb Propulsion
6.2. Environmental Systems
6.2.1. The Solar Heater Rocket
6.2.2. The Solar Sail
6.2.3. Ramjet Propulsion in Planetary Atmospheres
6.2.4. Gravitational Fields
6.2.5. Magnetic Fields
Symbols
Chapter 7. Summary and Conclusions
7.1. Propulsive Systems
7.2. Outlook
Symbols
Appendix The Treatment of Vector Quantities
References and Bibliography
Glossary
Index
Other Titles in the Series
Details
- 190
- English
- © Pergamon 1970
- 1st January 1970
- Pergamon
- 9781483158600