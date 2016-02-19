Division III. Propulsion Systems Including Fuels, Volume 6: Principles of Spaceflight Propulsion provides an introduction to the fundamentals of the processes of energy release and conversion. This book presents the developments of space technology by providing a general view of the propulsion methods available. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the systems of propulsion in space that are based on the reaction thrust from an ejected jet. This text then explores the basic structural considerations together with a broad illustration of the associated sources of energy. Other chapters consider the decomposition energy release of endothermic compounds and review the methods of application to rocket propulsion. This book discusses as well the essential factors influencing the release of nuclear energy. The final chapter deals with the basis of most systems of spacecraft propulsion, which is the conversion of available energy to the kinetic energy of a propellant jet. This book is a valuable resource for engineers.