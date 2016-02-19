Principles of Solid State Physics
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Solid State Physics presents a unified treatment of the basic models used to describe the solid state phenomena.
This book is divided into three parts. Part I considers mechanical or geometrical properties that are describable by a lattice of mass points. What happens if the electric charge and magnetic moment are to be associated with the lattice points is explained in Part II. Part III discusses the application of the band theory and imperfections in solids.
This publication is recommended for a one-semester senior course in solid state physics for students majoring in physics, chemistry, and electrical engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One. Structural, Mechanical, and Thermal Properties of Solids
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 What is Solid State Physics?
1.2 Experimental Tools
1.3 Theoretical Approach
Chapter 2 Crystal Structure
2.1 Classes of Solids
2.2 The Language of Crystals
2.3 Simple Crystal Structures in Three Dimensions
2.4 X-ray Diffraction
2.5 The Reciprocal Lattice
2.6 Experimental Methods of X-ray Diffraction
2.7 Waves, Particles, and Lattices
Problems
References
Chapter 3 Mechanical Properties of Solids
3.1 Origin of Hooke's Law from the Binding Energy of Ionic Crystals
3.2 Elastic Properties of Solids—Generalization of Hooke's Law
3.3 Dynamical Mechanical Properties—Wave Motion on a Lattice
3.4 Excitation of the Optical Branch—Infrared Absorption in Ionic Crystals
3.5 Verifying the Dispersion Relations in Crystal Lattices—Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons
3.6 Advanced Studies of Lattice Vibrations
3.7 Boundary Conditions, Dispersion Relations, and Modes
Problems
References
Chapter 4 Thermal Properties of Solids
4.1 Specific Heat
4.2 Zero-Point Energy
4.3 Phonons
4.4 Thermal Conductivity
4.5 Thermal Expansion
Problems
References
Part Two. Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Solids
Chapter 5 Electrical Properties of Insulators
5.1 The Dielectric Constant
5.2 Electrostriction
5.3 Piezoelectricity
5.4 Ferroelectricity
5.5 Crystal Field Theory
Problems
References
Chapter 6 Magnetic Properties of Insulators
6.1 Diamagnetism
6.2 Paramagnetism
6.3 Adiabatic Depolarization
6.4 Magnetic Resonance
6.5 Ferromagnetism
6.6 Ferromagnetic Domains
Problems
References
Chapter 7 Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Metals
7.1 Classical Free-Electron Theory of Metals
7.2 Quantum Mechanical Description of a Gas of Free Electrons
7.3 Quantum Statistics
7.4 Applications of Quantum Statistics to the Properties of Metals
Problems
References
Part Three. Band Theory and its Applications
Chapter 8 Band Theory of Metals
8.1 Periodic Boundary Conditions
8.2 Free Electrons or Free Atoms
8.3 Solution of the Schrödinger Equation for a Crystal
8.4 Superconductivity and Superfluidity
Problems
References
Chapter 9 Band Theory of Insulators and Semiconductors
9.1 Insulators
9.2 Semiconductors
Problems
References
Chapter 10 Imperfections in Solids
10.1 Classification of Imperfections
10.2 Vacancies, Holes, and Electrons
10.3 Dislocations and the Existence of the Solid State
Problems
References
Appendix
A. Evaluation of Boltzmann Averages
B. Entropy of Mixing
C. Van Leeuwen's Theorem
D. Phase Diagrams
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149044
