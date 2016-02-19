Principles of Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124457508, 9780323149044

Principles of Solid State Physics

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Levy
eBook ISBN: 9780323149044
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 474
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Principles of Solid State Physics presents a unified treatment of the basic models used to describe the solid state phenomena.

This book is divided into three parts. Part I considers mechanical or geometrical properties that are describable by a lattice of mass points. What happens if the electric charge and magnetic moment are to be associated with the lattice points is explained in Part II. Part III discusses the application of the band theory and imperfections in solids.

This publication is recommended for a one-semester senior course in solid state physics for students majoring in physics, chemistry, and electrical engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part One. Structural, Mechanical, and Thermal Properties of Solids

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 What is Solid State Physics?

1.2 Experimental Tools

1.3 Theoretical Approach

Chapter 2 Crystal Structure

2.1 Classes of Solids

2.2 The Language of Crystals

2.3 Simple Crystal Structures in Three Dimensions

2.4 X-ray Diffraction

2.5 The Reciprocal Lattice

2.6 Experimental Methods of X-ray Diffraction

2.7 Waves, Particles, and Lattices

Problems

References

Chapter 3 Mechanical Properties of Solids

3.1 Origin of Hooke's Law from the Binding Energy of Ionic Crystals

3.2 Elastic Properties of Solids—Generalization of Hooke's Law

3.3 Dynamical Mechanical Properties—Wave Motion on a Lattice

3.4 Excitation of the Optical Branch—Infrared Absorption in Ionic Crystals

3.5 Verifying the Dispersion Relations in Crystal Lattices—Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons

3.6 Advanced Studies of Lattice Vibrations

3.7 Boundary Conditions, Dispersion Relations, and Modes

Problems

References

Chapter 4 Thermal Properties of Solids

4.1 Specific Heat

4.2 Zero-Point Energy

4.3 Phonons

4.4 Thermal Conductivity

4.5 Thermal Expansion

Problems

References

Part Two. Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Solids

Chapter 5 Electrical Properties of Insulators

5.1 The Dielectric Constant

5.2 Electrostriction

5.3 Piezoelectricity

5.4 Ferroelectricity

5.5 Crystal Field Theory

Problems

References

Chapter 6 Magnetic Properties of Insulators

6.1 Diamagnetism

6.2 Paramagnetism

6.3 Adiabatic Depolarization

6.4 Magnetic Resonance

6.5 Ferromagnetism

6.6 Ferromagnetic Domains

Problems

References

Chapter 7 Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Metals

7.1 Classical Free-Electron Theory of Metals

7.2 Quantum Mechanical Description of a Gas of Free Electrons

7.3 Quantum Statistics

7.4 Applications of Quantum Statistics to the Properties of Metals

Problems

References

Part Three. Band Theory and its Applications

Chapter 8 Band Theory of Metals

8.1 Periodic Boundary Conditions

8.2 Free Electrons or Free Atoms

8.3 Solution of the Schrödinger Equation for a Crystal

8.4 Superconductivity and Superfluidity

Problems

References

Chapter 9 Band Theory of Insulators and Semiconductors

9.1 Insulators

9.2 Semiconductors

Problems

References

Chapter 10 Imperfections in Solids

10.1 Classification of Imperfections

10.2 Vacancies, Holes, and Electrons

10.3 Dislocations and the Existence of the Solid State

Problems

References

Appendix

A. Evaluation of Boltzmann Averages

B. Entropy of Mixing

C. Van Leeuwen's Theorem

D. Phase Diagrams

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323149044

About the Author

Robert Levy

Dr. Levy is the Director of the Marcus Neuroscience Insitute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Dr. Levy has authored and co-authored three books and over 200 peer-reviewed articles in such prestigious publications as The New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Neurosurgery and Annals of Neurology. Dr. Levy is Editor-in-Chief of Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface, the official journal of the North American Neuromodulation Society. Dr. Levy is board-certified in neurological surgery and has been listed in the Best Doctors in America for his work in neurological surgery and radiosurgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Boca Raton, FL, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.