Principles of Sensory Evaluation of Food covers the concepts of sensory physiology and the psychology of perception. This book is composed of 11 chapters that specifically consider the significance of these concepts in food sensory analysis. After providing a brief introduction to problems related to sensory evaluation in food industry, this book goes on examining the physiology and psychology of the senses. The succeeding chapters survey the status of methodology and appropriate statistical analyses of the results. These topics are followed by discussions on the problems of measuring consumer acceptance. Food acceptance and preference depend on human sensory responses. The remaining chapters describe the relationship between sensory characteristics and various physical and chemical properties of foods. This book will prove useful to food scientists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Sensory Evaluation Problems of the Food Industry
I. Early History
II. Modern Sensory Problems
III. The Senses
IV. Relation of the Senses to Food Habits
V. Summary
References
Chapter 2 The Sense of Taste
I. Anatomy
II. Classification
III. Four Tastes
IV. Taste Qualities
V. Relative Intensity
VI. Reaction Time
VII. Effect of Disease
VIII. Taste Thresholds
IX. Effect of Temperature
X. Effect of Taste Medium
XI. Taste and Chemical Configuration
XII. Taste Theories
XIII. The Basic Tastes
XIV. The Special Case of Phenylthiocarbamide (PTC)
XV. Sodium Benzoate
XVI. The Taste of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)
XVII. Interaction of Tastes
XVIII. Summary
References
Chapter 3 Olfaction
I. Importance of Odor
II. Definition of Odor
III. History of Odor Research
IV. Odor Classification
V. Chemical Specificity
VI. Anatomy of Olfactory Region
VII. Neural Mechanisms
VIII. Olfactory Abnormalities
IX. Odor Testing Techniques
X. Thresholds
XI. Odor Intensities
XII. Adaptation
XIII. Theories of Olfaction
XIV. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Visual, Auditory, Tactile, and Other Senses
I. Vision
II. Audition
III. Oral Perception Other Than Taste
IV. Other Senses
V. Summary
References
Chapter 5 Factors Influencing Sensory Measurements
I. Attitudinal Factors
II. Motivation
III. Psychological Errors in Judgments
IV. Relation between Stimulus and Perception
V. Adaptation
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Laboratory Studies: Types and Principles
I. Types of Tests
II. Panel Selection and Testing Environment
III. Serving Procedures
IV. Instructions to Judges
V. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Laboratory Studies: Difference and Directional Difference Tests
I. Difference Tests
II. Directional Difference Tests
III. Analysis of Results
IV. Classification of Difference Tests
V. Two-Sample Tests
VI, Three-Sample Tests
VII. Multisample Tests
VIII. Comparison of Procedures
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Laboratory Studies: Quantity-Quality Evaluation
I. Ranking
II. Scoring
III. Hedonic Scaling
IV. Dilution Procedures
V. Descriptive Sensory Analysis
VI. "Contour" Method
VII. Other Procedures
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Consumer Studies
I. Factors Influencing Acceptance and Preference
II. Objectives of Consumer Preference Studies
III. Information Obtained from Consumer Studies
IV. Factors Influencing Results from Consumer Surveys
V. Methods of Approach
VI. Development of the Questionnaire
VII. Types of Questionnaires
VIII. Serving Procedures
IX. Comparison of Laboratory Panels with Consumer Panels
X. Limitations of the Consumer Survey
References
Chapter 10 Statistical Procedures
I. Hypothesis Testing
II. Difference Tests
III. Sequential Analysis
IV. Differences between Two Means
V. Analysis of Variance
VI. Experimental Designs
VII. Ranking Methods
VIII. Consumer Preference
IX. Correlation and Regression
X. Summary
References
Chapter 11 Physical and Chemical Tests Related to Sensory Properties of Foods
I. Color and Appearance
II. Taste and Flavor
III. Texture
IV. General Quality
V. Summary
References
Appendix: Tables A to I
Glossary of Terms
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225210
About the Author
Maynard A. Amerine
Rose Marie Pangborn
Edward B. Roessler
About the Editor
M. L. Anson
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge, Massachusetts
E. M. Mrak
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, California