Principles of Sensory Evaluation of Food covers the concepts of sensory physiology and the psychology of perception. This book is composed of 11 chapters that specifically consider the significance of these concepts in food sensory analysis. After providing a brief introduction to problems related to sensory evaluation in food industry, this book goes on examining the physiology and psychology of the senses. The succeeding chapters survey the status of methodology and appropriate statistical analyses of the results. These topics are followed by discussions on the problems of measuring consumer acceptance. Food acceptance and preference depend on human sensory responses. The remaining chapters describe the relationship between sensory characteristics and various physical and chemical properties of foods. This book will prove useful to food scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Sensory Evaluation Problems of the Food Industry

I. Early History

II. Modern Sensory Problems

III. The Senses

IV. Relation of the Senses to Food Habits

V. Summary

References

Chapter 2 The Sense of Taste

I. Anatomy

II. Classification

III. Four Tastes

IV. Taste Qualities

V. Relative Intensity

VI. Reaction Time

VII. Effect of Disease

VIII. Taste Thresholds

IX. Effect of Temperature

X. Effect of Taste Medium

XI. Taste and Chemical Configuration

XII. Taste Theories

XIII. The Basic Tastes

XIV. The Special Case of Phenylthiocarbamide (PTC)

XV. Sodium Benzoate

XVI. The Taste of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

XVII. Interaction of Tastes

XVIII. Summary

References

Chapter 3 Olfaction

I. Importance of Odor

II. Definition of Odor

III. History of Odor Research

IV. Odor Classification

V. Chemical Specificity

VI. Anatomy of Olfactory Region

VII. Neural Mechanisms

VIII. Olfactory Abnormalities

IX. Odor Testing Techniques

X. Thresholds

XI. Odor Intensities

XII. Adaptation

XIII. Theories of Olfaction

XIV. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Visual, Auditory, Tactile, and Other Senses

I. Vision

II. Audition

III. Oral Perception Other Than Taste

IV. Other Senses

V. Summary

References

Chapter 5 Factors Influencing Sensory Measurements

I. Attitudinal Factors

II. Motivation

III. Psychological Errors in Judgments

IV. Relation between Stimulus and Perception

V. Adaptation

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 6 Laboratory Studies: Types and Principles

I. Types of Tests

II. Panel Selection and Testing Environment

III. Serving Procedures

IV. Instructions to Judges

V. Summary

References

Chapter 7 Laboratory Studies: Difference and Directional Difference Tests

I. Difference Tests

II. Directional Difference Tests

III. Analysis of Results

IV. Classification of Difference Tests

V. Two-Sample Tests

VI, Three-Sample Tests

VII. Multisample Tests

VIII. Comparison of Procedures

IX. Summary

References

Chapter 8 Laboratory Studies: Quantity-Quality Evaluation

I. Ranking

II. Scoring

III. Hedonic Scaling

IV. Dilution Procedures

V. Descriptive Sensory Analysis

VI. "Contour" Method

VII. Other Procedures

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 9 Consumer Studies

I. Factors Influencing Acceptance and Preference

II. Objectives of Consumer Preference Studies

III. Information Obtained from Consumer Studies

IV. Factors Influencing Results from Consumer Surveys

V. Methods of Approach

VI. Development of the Questionnaire

VII. Types of Questionnaires

VIII. Serving Procedures

IX. Comparison of Laboratory Panels with Consumer Panels

X. Limitations of the Consumer Survey

References

Chapter 10 Statistical Procedures

I. Hypothesis Testing

II. Difference Tests

III. Sequential Analysis

IV. Differences between Two Means

V. Analysis of Variance

VI. Experimental Designs

VII. Ranking Methods

VIII. Consumer Preference

IX. Correlation and Regression

X. Summary

References

Chapter 11 Physical and Chemical Tests Related to Sensory Properties of Foods

I. Color and Appearance

II. Taste and Flavor

III. Texture

IV. General Quality

V. Summary

References

Appendix: Tables A to I

Glossary of Terms

Author Index

Subject Index



