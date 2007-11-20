Principles of Regenerative Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Virtually any disease that results from malfunctioning, damaged, or failing tissues may be potentially cured through regenerative medicine therapies, by either regenerating the damaged tissues in vivo, or by growing the tissues and organs in vitro and implanting them into the patient. Principles of Regenerative Medicine discusses the latest advances in technology and medicine for replacing tissues and organs damaged by disease and of developing therapies for previously untreatable conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and renal failure.
Key Features
- Key for all researchers and instituions in Stem Cell Biology, Bioengineering, and Developmental Biology
- The first of its kind to offer an advanced understanding of the latest technologies in regenerative medicine
- New discoveries from leading researchers on restoration of diseased tissues and organs
Readership
Advanced researchers in bioengineering, stem cell biology, and developmental biology.
Table of Contents
1 Current and Future Perspectives of Regenerative Medicine Anthony Atala Mark E. Furth
2 Fundamentals of Cell-Based Therapies Ross Tubo
3 Stem Cell Research in Regenerative Medicine Robert M. Nerem AM Doyle T AhsanBiologic and Molecular Basis of Regenerative Medicine
4 Molecular Organization of Cells Carol A. Erickson Jon D. Ahlstrom
5 Cell-ECM Interactions in Repair and Regeneration Manuela Martins-Green M. Petreaca
6 Developmental Mechanisms of Regeneration and Strategies of Regenerative Medicien David L. Stocum
7 Molecular Basis of Pluripotency Ali H. Brivanlou Ariel J. Levine
8 How Cells Change Their Phenotype Peter Andrews Paul J. Gokhale
9 Somatic Cloning and Epigenetic Reprogramming in Mammals Heiner Niemann Christine Wrenzycki Wilfried A. Kues Andrea Lucas-Hahn Joseph W. Warnwath
10 Transgenic Cloned Goats and Cows for the Production of Therapeutic Proteins Harry Meade William Gavin LiHow Chen David L. Melican Carol A. Ziomek Yann EchelardCells and Tissue Development
11 Genetic Approaches in Human Embryonic Stem Cells and Their Derivatives: Prospect for Regenerative Medicine Mickie Bhatia Junfeng Ji Bonan Zhong
12 Embryonic Stem Cells: Derivation and Properties James Thomson Junying Yu
13 Stem Cells Derived from Amniotic Fluid and Placenta Paolo De Coppi Georg Van Dyke M. Minhaj Siddiqui Anthony Atala
14 Stem Cells Derived from Cord Blood Julie Allickson
15 Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells: Isolation and Induction Catherine Verfaillie
16 Bone Marrow Stem Cells: Properties and Pluripotency Ren Ke Li Munira Xaymardan Massimo Cimini Richard D. Weisel
17 Hematopoietic Stem Cells: Properties , Markers and Therapeutics M.A Goodell S.M. Chambers K.K. Lin
18 Neural Stem Cells: Multipotency Beyond Self-renewal and Phenotypic Differentiation Evan Snyder Yang D. Teng Peter M. Black F.N. Santos Deniz Konya Kook In Park Richard L. Sidman
19 Mesenchymal Stem Cells Daniel Gazit Zumila Gazit Hadi Aslan Yossi Gafni Nadav Kimelman Gadi Pelled
20 Stem Cells and Maturational Lineage Biology: Implications for Clinical, Research and Commercial Programs Lola Reid Hsin-lei Yao N. Cheng
21 Skeletal Muscle Stem Cells Helen Blau Jason H. Pomerantz
22 Islet Cell Therapy and Pancreatic Stem Cells Camillo Ricordi Juan Dominguez-Bendala Antonello Pileggi
23 Regenerative Medicine for Diseases of the Retina Thomas A. Reh Deepak Lamba
24 Peripheral Blood Stem Cells Shay Soker Gunter Schuch J. Koudy Williams
25 Prospects of Somatic cell Nuclear Transfer Derived Embryonic Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine Jose Cibelli Z. Beyhan
26 Somatic Cells: Growth and Expansion Potential of T Lymphocytes Rita B. Effros
27 Mechanical and Chemical Determinants of Tissue Development David Kaplan Jonathan A. Kluge Gary G. Leisk
28 Morphogenesis, Bone morphogenetic Proteins and Regenerative Medicine A. Hari Reddi
29 Physical Stress as a Factor in Tissue Growth and Remodeling Robert Guldberg Christopher S. Gemmiti Yash Kolambkar Blaise Porter
30 Engineering Cellular Microenvironments Christopher S. Chen Wendy F. Liu Elliot E. Hui Sangeeta N. Bhatia
31 Applications of Nanotechnology for Regenerative Medicine Ben Harrison
32 Gene Chips in Regenerative Medicine Jason Hipp Anthony AtalaBiomaterials for Regenerative Medicine
33 Design Principles in Biomaterials and Scaffolds Tae Gwan Park Hyukjin Lee
34 Natural Polymers Stephen Badylak
35 Synthetic Polymers A.G. Mikos M.C. Hacker
36 Hybrid, Composite, and Complex Biomaterials for Scaffolds Hae Bang Lee Gilson Khang Hee Kim Moon Suk Kim
37 Surface Modification of Biomaterials Andres Garcia
38 Cell-Substrate Interactions in Regenerative Medicine Kam W. Leong Aparna Nori Evelyn K.F. Yim Sulin Chen
39 Histogenesis in Three Dimensional Scaffolds Jennifer West Nicole M. Bergman
40 Biocompatibility and Bioresponse to Biomaterials James Anderson
41 Healing William J. Lindblad
42 Precision Control of Proteins at Interfaces for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Buddy RatnerTherapeutic Applications: Cell Therapy
43 Biomineralization and Bone Regeneration Peter X. Ma Jiang Hu Xiaohua Liu
44 Blood Substitutes: Reverse Evolution from Oxygen Carrying to Non-Oxygen Carrying Plasma Expanders Mark Van Dyke Amy Tsai Marcos Intaglietta
45 Articular Cartilage Myron Spector Francois Ng kee Kwong
46 Implantation of myogenic Cells in Skeletal Muscles Jacques Tremblay Daniel Skuk
47 Clinical Islet Transplantation A.M. James Shapiro Juliet A. Emamaulle
48 Cell-Based Repair for Regeneration and Neovascularization: What, Why, How and Where are We Going in the Next 5 - 10 Years? Andrey G. Zenovich
49 Retinal pigment epithelium derived from embryonic stem cells Irina Klimanskaya
50 Cell Therapies for Bone Regeneration Scott P. Bruder Rehan N. Khanzada Chantal E. Holy F. Jerry Volenec
51 Cell-Based Therapies for Musculoskeletal Repair Rocky Tuan Wan -Ju Li David P. Patterson George T.J. Huang Kiran Gollapudi
52 Hepatocyte Transplantation Steven C. Strom Ewa C.S. Ellis
53 Bioartificial Livers Lola Reid Randall E. McClelland
54 Neuronal Transplantation for Stroke Douglas Kondziolka Lawrence Wechsler
55 Cell-Based Drug Delivery Grace LimTherapeutic Applications: Tissue Therapy
56 Fetal Tissues Chester Koh Seyung Chung
57 Engineering of Large Diameter Vessels George Christ Saami K. Yazdani
58 Engineering of Small Diameter Vessels Robert Tranquillo Chrysanthi Williams
59 Vascular Assembly in Engineered and Natural Tissues Larry V. McIntire Eric M Brey
60 Cardiac Tissue Michael V. Sefton Milica Radisic
61 Regenerative Medicine in the Cornea May Griffith Heather Sheardown
62 Alimentary Tract Mike Chen
63 Liver Cell-based Therapy in Regnerative Medicine - Bioreactors as Enabling Technology Jorg Gerlach Mariah Hout Keneth Gage Katrin Zeilinger
64 Kidney-Intracorporeal James Yoo
65 Kidney H. David Humes William H. Fissell
66 Genitourinary System Anthony Atala
67 Tissue Engineering of the Reproductive System Roger De Filippo
68 Therapeutic Opportunities for Bone Grafting Jeffrey O. Hollinger John P. Schmitz Thomas A. Einhorn Gary E. Friedlaender Chris R. Brown Scott D. Bowden Samuel Lynch
69 Cartilage Tissue Engineering Jennifer Elisseeff Paulesh Shah Alexander Hillel Ronald Silverman
70 Phalanges and Small Joints Makoto Komura James Yoo
71 Functional Tissue Engineering of Ligament and Tendon Injuries Savio L.-Y. Woo Alejandro J. Almarza
72 Tissue Therapy: Implications of Regenerative Medicine for Skeletal Muscle Johnny Huard Shen Wei
73 Central Nervous System Molly Shoichet Jordan H. Wosnick M. Douglas Baumann
74 Peripheral Nerve Regeneration Ravi Bellamkonda Mahesh C. Dodla
75 Dental Tissue Engineering Pamela Yelick Yan Lin
76 Innovative Regenerative Medicine Approaches to Skin Cell-Based Therapy for Patiens with Burn Injuries Jorg Gerlach Steven E. Wolf Christa Johnen Bernd Hartman
77 Military Needs and Solutions in Regenerative Medicine Alan Russell Sara WargoRegulations and Ethics
78 Ethical Considerations Louis M. Guenin
79 Religious Considerations Laurie Zoloth
80 U.S. Stem Cell Research Policy: An Introduction Josephine Johnston
81 Overview of FDA Regulatory Process Celia Witten Ashok Batra Charles N. Durfor Stephen H. Hilbert Davis S. Kaplan Donald Fink Deborah Vavoie Ellen Maher Richard McFarland
82 Current Issues in U.S. Patent Law Patrea Pabst
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 20th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555959
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694102
About the Editor
Anthony Atala
Anthony Atala, M.D., is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs.
Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, The Journal of Rejuvenation Research, Nanotechnology in Engineering and Medicine, Gene Therapy and Regulation, and Current Reviews in Urology; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the journal Tissue Engineering and International Journal of Artificial Organs, and as Editorial Board member of the International Journal of Stem Cells, Stem Cell Review Letters, Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, the Journal of Urology, BMC Urology, Urology, and Current Opinion in Urology.
Dr. Atala is a recipient of the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, and the Gold Cystoscope Award for advances in his field. Dr. Atala was named by Scientific American as a Medical Treatments Leader of the Year for his contributions to the fields of cell, tissue and organ regeneration. In 2006, he was named by Fast Company magazine as one of 50 people who “will change how we work and live over the next 10 years. Dr. Atala’s work was listed as Discover Magazine`s Number 1 Top Science Story of the Year in the field of medicine, and as Time Magazine’s top 10 medical breakthroughs of the year in 2007. A Time Magazine poll ranked Dr. Atala as the 56th most influential person of the year in 2007. Esquire Magazine in 2008 named Dr. Atala one of the 75 most influential persons of the 21st century. Fast Company Magazine named Dr. Atala one of 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2009. Dr. Atala was featured in U.S. News & World Report as one of “14 Medical Pioneers Who Aren’t Holding Back.”
Dr. Atala has led or served several national professional and government committees, including the National Institutes of Health working group on Cells and Developmental Biology, and the National Institutes of Health Bioengineering Consortium. He is currently an NIH “Quantum Grant” awardee. Dr. Atala heads a team of over 250 physicians and researchers. Ten applications of technologies developed in Dr. Atala's laboratory have been used clinically. He is the editor of nine books, including Minimally Invasive Urology, Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Regenerative Medicine, and Foundations of Regenerative Medicine, and has published more than 300 journal articles and has applied for or received over 200 national and international patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
Robert Nerem
James Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Wisconsin Regional Primate Research Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA