Principles of Real Analysis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120502554, 9780128015025

Principles of Real Analysis

2nd Edition

Authors: Charalambos Aliprantis Owen Burkinshaw
eBook ISBN: 9780128015025
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1990
Page Count: 304
Description

This major textbook on real analysis is now available in a corrected and slightly amended reprint. It covers the basic theory of integration in a clear, well-organized manner using an imaginative and highly practical synthesis of the 'Daniell method' and the measure-theoretic approach. It is the ideal text for senior undergraduate and first-year graduate courses in real analysis, assuming student familiarity with advanced calculus and basic algebraic concepts.

Readership

Upper-undergraduate and graduate students in mathematics.

Table of Contents

Fundamentals of Real Analysis. General Topology and Function Spaces. The Theory of Measure. The Lebesgue Integral. Normed Spaces and Lp-Spaces. Special Topics in Integration. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128015025

About the Author

Charalambos Aliprantis

Purdue University, Indianapolis, U.S.A.

Purdue University, Indianapolis, U.S.A.

Owen Burkinshaw

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis , U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:"All in all, this is a beautiful selection and a masterfully balanced presentation of the fundamentals of contemporary measure and integration theory which can be grasped easily by the student." @source:--J. Lorenz, ZENTRALBLATT FUR MATHEMATIK @qu:"...a clear and precise treatment of the subject. All details are given in the text...I used a portion of the book on extension of measures and product measures in a graduate course in real analysis. There are many exercises of varying degrees of difficulty. I highly recommend this book for classroom use." @source:--Casper Goffman, PURDUE UNIVERSITY

