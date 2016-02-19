Principles of Real Analysis

@qu:"All in all, this is a beautiful selection and a masterfully balanced presentation of the fundamentals of contemporary measure and integration theory which can be grasped easily by the student." @source:--J. Lorenz, ZENTRALBLATT FUR MATHEMATIK @qu:"...a clear and precise treatment of the subject. All details are given in the text...I used a portion of the book on extension of measures and product measures in a graduate course in real analysis. There are many exercises of varying degrees of difficulty. I highly recommend this book for classroom use." @source:--Casper Goffman, PURDUE UNIVERSITY