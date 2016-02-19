Principles of Real Analysis
2nd Edition
Description
This major textbook on real analysis is now available in a corrected and slightly amended reprint. It covers the basic theory of integration in a clear, well-organized manner using an imaginative and highly practical synthesis of the 'Daniell method' and the measure-theoretic approach. It is the ideal text for senior undergraduate and first-year graduate courses in real analysis, assuming student familiarity with advanced calculus and basic algebraic concepts.
Readership
Upper-undergraduate and graduate students in mathematics.
Table of Contents
Fundamentals of Real Analysis. General Topology and Function Spaces. The Theory of Measure. The Lebesgue Integral. Normed Spaces and Lp-Spaces. Special Topics in Integration. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128015025
About the Author
Charalambos Aliprantis
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, Indianapolis, U.S.A.
Owen Burkinshaw
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis , U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"All in all, this is a beautiful selection and a masterfully balanced presentation of the fundamentals of contemporary measure and integration theory which can be grasped easily by the student." @source:--J. Lorenz, ZENTRALBLATT FUR MATHEMATIK @qu:"...a clear and precise treatment of the subject. All details are given in the text...I used a portion of the book on extension of measures and product measures in a graduate course in real analysis. There are many exercises of varying degrees of difficulty. I highly recommend this book for classroom use." @source:--Casper Goffman, PURDUE UNIVERSITY